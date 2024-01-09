Trending
NFL
Jan. 9, 2024 / 1:21 PM

Tennessee Titans fire coach Mike Vrabel after six seasons

By Alex Butler
Mike Vrabel led the Tennessee Titans to a 54-45 record over his six-year tenure as head coach. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
1 of 5 | Mike Vrabel led the Tennessee Titans to a 54-45 record over his six-year tenure as head coach. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans fired head coach Mike Vrabel after six seasons, including three postseason runs, the team said Tuesday.

"Earlier today, I spoke with Mike Vrabel and told him about my decision to make a change at head coach," Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement.

"As I told coach Vrabel, this decision was as difficult as any I've made as controlling owner. I appreciate Mike's contributions to the Tennessee Titans both on and off the field."

The Titans were 6-11 in 2023, their worst record under Vrabel. They had the fifth-worst offense in the NFL, including the fourth-worst passing game.

The Titans scored the sixth-fewest points and forced the second-fewest turnovers. They finished last in the AFC South, after winning the division twice in Vrabel's previous three seasons.

Strunk cited a "shift in approach to football leadership" for the Titans over the last year. She said she concluded that the team would "benefit from the fresh approach and perspective of a new coaching staff."

"My decision today is not only a reflection of my disappointment in our past two seasons, but also my recognition that further changes are necessary to fully achieve our vision," Strunk said.

Vrabel, 48, posted a 54-45 record in regular-season 99 games as Titans coach. He led the Titans to division titles in 2021 and 2020. The Titans finished second in the division in 2022. They logged winning records in four of Vrabel's six seasons. The Titans went 2-3 in the postseason under Vrabel.

The Titans hold the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They selected quarterbacks within the first three rounds in each of the last two drafts, including second-round selection Will Levis in 2023.

Strunk cited their Top 10 pick this season in her announcement of Vrabel's firing. She also mentioned a "promising young quarterback" already on the roster, a potential hint that the Titans will stick with Levis and not pick a quarterback again early in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Six head coaching jobs are now available going into the NFL off-season. Vrabel's firing occurred one day after the Washington Commanders fired Ron Rivera and the Atlanta Falcons dismissed Arthur Smith.

