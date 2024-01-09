Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Jan. 9, 2024 / 8:37 AM

Jaguars fire DC Mike Caldwell, others after 9-8 season

By Alex Butler
The Jacksonville Jaguars defense ranked 22nd in yards allowed and 26th in passing yards allowed in 2023-24. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI.
The Jacksonville Jaguars defense ranked 22nd in yards allowed and 26th in passing yards allowed in 2023-24. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI. | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars fired defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell and several other assistants after another 9-8 season in 2023-24, the team announced.

The Jaguars announced the firings Monday night.

Advertisement

They also fired defensive quality control coaches Tee Mitchell and Sean Cullina, passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach Deshea Townsend, defensive line coach Brentson Buckner, inside linebackers coach Tony Gilbert, safeties coach Cody Grimm and senior defensive assistant Bob Sutton.

Caldwell was hired as Jaguars defensive coordinator in 2022. The Jaguars ranked 24th in yards allowed, with the seventh-worst pass defense in the NFL in his first season. They ranked 12th against the run.

The 2023-24 Jaguars ranked 22nd in yards allowed this season. They again allowed the seventh-most passing yards. The Jaguars owned the No. 9 run defense in the league. The Jaguars defense also forced the sixth-fewest turnovers in the league.

Caldwell served as an inside linebackers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2019 through 2021. He also was a linebackers coach for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets earlier in his career.

Advertisement

Pederson met with reporters earlier Monday for a news conference, but said he was "still processing everything," when asked if he would make changes to his coaching staff.

"With the way we finished, it's not where we want to be," Pederson said. "I've got to take all of this into consideration."

The 2023-24 Jaguars went 1-2 to start the season. They then won seven out of their next eight to carry an 8-3 record into Week 13. They lost five of thier final six games to finish in second place in the AFC South, behind the division-winning Houston Texans (10-7).

The Jaguars finished as the No. 9 team in the AFC, two spots shy of the postseason. They own the No. 17 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The 12 highest-paid players in the NFL

Joe Burrow, $55 million
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks to pass against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland on September 10, 2023. Burrow, who makes $55 million a year, signed a 5-year, $275 million contract extension last off-season. He sustained a season-ending wrist injury November 13, 2023, in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Grizzlies' Ja Morant to undergo season-ending surgery
NBA // 1 hour ago
Grizzlies' Ja Morant to undergo season-ending surgery
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, the team announced.
Lakers' LeBron James throws down powerful dunk on Clippers' Paul George
NBA // 23 hours ago
Lakers' LeBron James throws down powerful dunk on Clippers' Paul George
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- LeBron James threw down a rim-shaking dunk over Paul George during a Los Angeles Lakers win over the Los Angeles Clippers, soaring over the lane and using his right hand to emphatically smash the ball through the net.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic beats Warriors with 39-foot buzzer-beater
NBA // 4 days ago
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic beats Warriors with 39-foot buzzer-beater
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Nikola Jokic took three dribbles to cross half-court and flung a 39-foot shot off the backboard as the final buzzer sounded, sinking a deep game-winner to lead the Denver Nuggets over the Golden State Warriors.
Former No. 5 pick Ricky Rubio retires from NBA, cites mental health
NBA // 4 days ago
Former No. 5 pick Ricky Rubio retires from NBA, cites mental health
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Ricky Rubio, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, has retired, he announced Thursday on social media.
Ja Morant calls dunk on 7-footer Victor Wembanyama a 'late Christmas gift'
NBA // 5 days ago
Ja Morant calls dunk on 7-footer Victor Wembanyama a 'late Christmas gift'
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Ja Morant said he didn't wake up wanting to dunk on Victor Wembanyama, but was happy to provide a "late Christmas gift" to his fans by jamming on the 7-footer during a Memphis Grizzlies victory.
Indiana Pacers become first major pro team with QR code jerseys
NBA // 5 days ago
Indiana Pacers become first major pro team with QR code jerseys
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Indiana Pacers will become the first major professional sports team in the United States to sport QR code patches on their jerseys, starting with their next game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the team said Wednesday.
Nikola Jokic ties Wilt Chamberlain record with 3rd perfect-shooting triple-double
NBA // 1 week ago
Nikola Jokic ties Wilt Chamberlain record with 3rd perfect-shooting triple-double
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Nikola Jokic scored 26 points while making all 11 of his shot attempts and totaling 14 rebounds and 10 assists to log his third career perfect-shooting triple-double, tying Wilt Chamberlain for the most in NBA history.
Cade Cunningham asks Pistons to 'stay together' amid NBA record losing streak
NBA // 1 week ago
Cade Cunningham asks Pistons to 'stay together' amid NBA record losing streak
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham called on his team to stay together after a setback to the Brooklyn Nets, which resulted in an NBA record 27th-consecutive loss.
Joel Embiid nets 51, leads 76ers past Timberwolves
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Joel Embiid nets 51, leads 76ers past Timberwolves
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Joel Embiid scored at least 50 points for the seventh time of his career, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Philadelphia.
Grizzlies' Ja Morant nets buzzer beater in return vs. Pelicans
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Grizzlies' Ja Morant nets buzzer beater in return vs. Pelicans
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Ja Morant drove toward the rim, dribbled into a 360-degree turn and hit a shot in off the back of the rim as the final buzzer sounded, leading the Memphis Grizzlies to a dramatic win in his return from a suspension.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lakers' LeBron James throws down powerful dunk on Clippers' Paul George
Lakers' LeBron James throws down powerful dunk on Clippers' Paul George
Tiger Woods, Nike end partnership after 27 years
Tiger Woods, Nike end partnership after 27 years
Josh Allen leads Buffalo Bills past Miami Dolphins for AFC East title
Josh Allen leads Buffalo Bills past Miami Dolphins for AFC East title
Defense leads Michigan past Washington for 10th national title
Defense leads Michigan past Washington for 10th national title
49ers lead final Pro Bowl voting with nine selections; Ravens, Cowboys get seven
49ers lead final Pro Bowl voting with nine selections; Ravens, Cowboys get seven
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement