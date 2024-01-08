Carolina Panthers fire general manager Scott Fitterer

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers fired general manager Scott Fitterer, the team announced Monday.

"As we move forward with the new direction for our franchise, I have made the decision that Scott Fitterer will no longer serve as our general manager," Panthers owner David Tepper said in a news release.

"I appreciate Scott's efforts and wish the best for him and his family."

Tepper, who fired coach Frank Reich in November, said the Panthers will begin their search for a new coach and general manager immediately. The team hasn't hired a general manager and coach in the same off-season since 2002.

The Panthers will be allowed to start interviews for coaching candidates Jan. 22.

Fitterer took over as Panthers general manager in 2021. The Panthers went 14-37 during his three-year tenure. The 50-year-old general manager worked as a scout and personnel director with the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks before joining the Panthers.

Two head coaches -- Reich in 2023 and Matt Rhule in 2022 -- were fired during Fitterer's Panthers tenure.

Fitterer also was in the front-office when the Panthers traded two first-round picks, two second-round picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears last year to acquire the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which they used to select former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

The Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft because of that trade and the Panthers' NFL-worst 2-15 record this season. The Panthers do not have a first-round pick this year.