Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders fired head coach Ron Rivera on Monday, following a 4-13 campaign in 2023, a league source told UPI. The source also said that the Commanders hired former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers and former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman as advisers in their search for a new head coach. Advertisement

Rivera led the Commanders to a 26-40-1 record over four seasons. The former Carolina Panthers coach owns a career record of 102-103-2 over 13 seasons.

The 2023-24 Commanders allowed the most yards and points in the NFL. They ranked 24th in yards gained. The Commanders started the season with two consecutive victories. They went on to lose 13 of their next 15.

The Commanders ended the season on an eight-game losing streak. Rivera's Commanders went 7-9 in 2020 and 7-10 in 2021. They were 8-8-1 in 2022.

Rivera went 76-63-1 in nine seasons with the Panthers, including a run to the Super Bowl in 2016. He led the Panthers to the playoffs in five of his nine seasons before being fired in 2019.

The Commanders own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.