Dolphin Tyreek Hill's house fire caused by child playing with lighter, investigators say

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill left practice early Wednesday because of a fire at his home in Southwest Ranches, Fla.

MIAMI, Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Investigators determined that a child playing with a lighter caused the fire at Tyreek Hill's $6 million home in Southwest Ranches, Fla., Davie Fire Rescue fire marshal Robert Taylor told UPI on Thursday. Taylor said the child was playing with the lighter in one of the home's seven bedrooms. The fire was ruled accidental, as investigators closed their investigation into the incident. They did not report injuries. Advertisement

Firefighters were dispatched at about 1:55 p.m. EST Wednesday, while Hill was at Miami Dolphins football practice in Miami Gardens, about 20 miles southeast of his home.

The Dolphins said Hill left practice upon learning of the fire. He was later seen on cameras from news helicopters, standing outside the home alongside his wife, mother and children.

The star wide receiver did not meet with reporters Wednesday, but his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, spoke about the incident.

"It is very difficult for anybody, obviously, to have your home catch on fire, but he [Hill] was handling it with as much poise as you can hope," Rosenhaus said.

The Dolphins traded for the former Kansas City Chiefs star in March of 2022 of that year. Hill bought the home for $6.9 million fewer than two months later.

Hill, 29, leads the NFL with 1,717 receiving yards through 15 games. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection, four-time All-Pro and Super Bowl LIV champion signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension in 2022 with the Dolphins.

Hill, who is dealing with an ankle injury, was seen Wednesday wearing a protective boot on his left foot and lower leg.

The Dolphins (11-5) will host the Buffalo Bills (10-6) in their regular-season finale at 8:20 p.m. EST Sunday in Miami Gardens. The winner will win the AFC East division title and No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

The Dolphins will still make the playoffs as a wild-card entry with a loss, while the Bills need other scenarios to unfold if they lose.

