Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 4, 2024 / 8:07 AM

49ers lead final Pro Bowl voting with nine selections; Ravens, Cowboys get seven

By Alex Butler
Tight end George Kittle was among the San Francisco 49ers players picked to start the Pro Bowl. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
1 of 5 | Tight end George Kittle was among the San Francisco 49ers players picked to start the Pro Bowl. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Quarterback Brock Purdy was among an NFL-best nine San Francisco 49ers players picked to go to the 2024 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced. The Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens each earned seven selections.

The AFC will face the NFC in the Pro Bowl on Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Players will also participate in a skills competition Feb. 1. Pro Bowl selections were determined by combining votes from fans, players and coaches.

Advertisement

Only four of the NFL's 32 teams did not earn a Pro Bowl selection. At least two players were picked from 21 teams.

Purdy, tight end George Kittle, offensive tackle Trent Williams, running back Christian McCaffrey, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, defensive end Nick Bosa, linebacker Fred Warner, lineman Jason Hargrave and cornerback Charvarius Ward were the 49ers players selected.

Advertisement

Quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, guard Zack Martin, cornerback DaRon Bland, linebacker Micah Parsons, punter Bryan Anger and kicker Brandon Aubrey were the players picked to represent the Cowboys.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback -- and NFL MVP frontrunner -- Lamar Jackson, center Tyler Linderbaum, linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen, lineman Justin Madubuike, safety Kyle Hamilton and kicker Justin Tucker also were selected.

Smith, Hamilton and Tucker were voted in as starters.

The Miami Dolphins earned six selections, including starters in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, running back Raheem Mostert and fullback Alec Ingold. Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tackle Terron Armstead are their other selections.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper guard Joel Bitonio and defensive end Myles Garrett also were voted in as starters.

Other AFC starters include: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, interior lineman Chris Jones and center Creed Humphrey; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II, safety Justin Simmons and return specialist Marvin Mims; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and punter A.J. Cole; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt and special teams player Miles Killebrew; New York Jets interior lineman Quinnen Williams and cornerback Sauce Gardner; Buffalo Bills tackle Dion Dawkins, Houston Texans tackle Laremy Tunsil; Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack; Jacksonville Jaguars long snapper Ross Matiscik.

Advertisement

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and guard Joe Thuney, Browns tight end David Njoku and cornerback Denzel Ward, Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and defensive end Trey Hendrickson, Bills running back James Cook, Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry also made the Pro Bowl for the AFC.

Purdy, McCaffrey, Juszczyk, Kittle, Williams, Bosa, Warner and Ward were the 49ers players picked for the NFC's starting lineup.

Prescott was the only one of the Cowboys' seven selections not chosen to start.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, tackle Lane Johnson and center Jason Kelce are included in the NFC's starting lineup.

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom and safety Jessie Bates also got starting nods. Linebacker Danielle Hunter and long snapper Andrew DePaola were the Minnesota Vikings players picked to start.

Other NFC starters include: Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker; Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat; Los Angeles Rams interior lineman Aaron Donald; New York Giants interior lineman Dexter Lawrence; New Orleans Saints return specialist Rashid Shaheed and Detroit Lions special teams player Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

Advertisement

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, center Frank Ragnow, tight end Sam LaPorta and tackle Penei Sewell also made the NFC roster.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Puka Nacua and running back Kyren Williams were the other Rams players picked. Running back D'Andre Swift, guard Landon Dickerson and linebacker Haason Reddick are the other Eagles players on the roster. The Seattle Seahawks also had three players voted in, with linebacker Bobby Wagner, cornerback Devon Witherspoon and safety Julian Love earning selections.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson are the other players on the NFC Roster.

The 49ers' Williams was the most-decorated player picked, earning his 11th selection. The Rams' Donald was picked for the 10th time of his career. The Cowboys' Martin, Chiefs' Kelce and Seahawks' Wagner each earned their ninth selections.

The Dolphins' Hill, 49ers' Juszczyk and Chargers' Mack were picked for an eighth time. Hill became the first wide receiver in NFL history to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight seasons.

Juszcyk has been picked for more Pro Bowls than any other fullback. The Rams' Donald is the only defensive lineman since 1970 to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first 10 seasons.

Advertisement

The 2024 Pro Bowl flag football game will air from 3 to 6 p.m. EST Feb. 4 on ESPN and ABC. The skills show will air from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 1 on ESPN.

The 12 highest-paid players in the NFL

Joe Burrow, $55 million
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks to pass against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland on September 10, 2023. Burrow, who makes $55 million a year, signed a 5-year, $275 million contract extension last off-season. He sustained a season-ending wrist injury November 13, 2023, in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Mahomes, Flacco, McCaffrey among NFL stars ruled out in Week 18
NFL // 17 hours ago
Mahomes, Flacco, McCaffrey among NFL stars ruled out in Week 18
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Joe Flacco and running back Christian McCaffrey are among the key NFL players who won't play in Week 18, as their teams already clinched playoff berths.
NFL fines Panthers owner David Tepper for throwing drink at fans
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL fines Panthers owner David Tepper for throwing drink at fans
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The NFL fined Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 for throwing a drink at fans during a Week 17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the league announced.
Rams coach Sean McVay promises to return in 2024
NFL // 1 day ago
Rams coach Sean McVay promises to return in 2024
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay, who contemplated retirement last off-season, will return for the 2024-25 campaign, he announced on his weekly show.
Bills-Dolphins, Texans-Colts among Week 18 games with playoff impact
NFL // 1 day ago
Bills-Dolphins, Texans-Colts among Week 18 games with playoff impact
MIAMI, Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Four of the NFL's 32 teams were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 17. Week 18's slate features more games with major postseason impact, including a game between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.
Browns WR Elijah Moore out of hospital after head injury
NFL // 5 days ago
Browns WR Elijah Moore out of hospital after head injury
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore was released from a Cleveland hospital after sustaining a head injury in a Week 17 win over the New York Jets, coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday.
Kansas State football team devours Pop-Tarts mascot after bowl win
NFL // 5 days ago
Kansas State football team devours Pop-Tarts mascot after bowl win
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Kansas State football players partook in a unique feast to celebrate their postseason victory over North Carolina State, devouring a giant Pop-Tarts mascot on the field at Camping World Stadium.
Joe Flacco, Jerome Ford lead Browns past Jets, into playoffs
NFL // 5 days ago
Joe Flacco, Jerome Ford lead Browns past Jets, into playoffs
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Joe Flacco threw for 309 yards and three scores, sparking a win over the New York Jets and clinching a playoff berth for the Cleveland Browns.
Vikings bench quarterback Nick Mullens; to start Jaren Hall vs. Packers
NFL // 6 days ago
Vikings bench quarterback Nick Mullens; to start Jaren Hall vs. Packers
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings will bench quarterback Nick Mullens and start rookie Jaren Hall against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in Minneapolis, head coach Kevin O'Connell announced Thursday.
Julius Peppers, Antonio Gates headline Hall of Fame finalists
NFL // 6 days ago
Julius Peppers, Antonio Gates headline Hall of Fame finalists
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Julius Peppers and Antonio Gates headline of list of 15 modern-era player finalists announced for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2024 class.
Denver Broncos bench quarterback Russell Wilson
NFL // 1 week ago
Denver Broncos bench quarterback Russell Wilson
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos will bench quarterback Russell Wilson and start Jarrett Stidham on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Grambling women top College of Biblical Studies by 141 in record-setting basketball blowout
Grambling women top College of Biblical Studies by 141 in record-setting basketball blowout
Ja Morant calls dunk on 7-footer Victor Wembanyama a 'late Christmas gift'
Ja Morant calls dunk on 7-footer Victor Wembanyama a 'late Christmas gift'
Mahomes, Flacco, McCaffrey among NFL stars ruled out in Week 18
Mahomes, Flacco, McCaffrey among NFL stars ruled out in Week 18
Indiana Pacers become first major pro team with QR code jerseys
Indiana Pacers become first major pro team with QR code jerseys
Iowa's Caitlin Clark beats Michigan State with buzzer-beating 3-pointer
Iowa's Caitlin Clark beats Michigan State with buzzer-beating 3-pointer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement