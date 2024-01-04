49ers lead final Pro Bowl voting with nine selections; Ravens, Cowboys get seven

1 of 5 | Tight end George Kittle was among the San Francisco 49ers players picked to start the Pro Bowl. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Quarterback Brock Purdy was among an NFL-best nine San Francisco 49ers players picked to go to the 2024 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced. The Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens each earned seven selections. The AFC will face the NFC in the Pro Bowl on Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Players will also participate in a skills competition Feb. 1. Pro Bowl selections were determined by combining votes from fans, players and coaches. Advertisement

Only four of the NFL's 32 teams did not earn a Pro Bowl selection. At least two players were picked from 21 teams.

Purdy, tight end George Kittle, offensive tackle Trent Williams, running back Christian McCaffrey, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, defensive end Nick Bosa, linebacker Fred Warner, lineman Jason Hargrave and cornerback Charvarius Ward were the 49ers players selected.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, guard Zack Martin, cornerback DaRon Bland, linebacker Micah Parsons, punter Bryan Anger and kicker Brandon Aubrey were the players picked to represent the Cowboys.

"I've got some news for you..." pic.twitter.com/4yvnEhxcHk— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 4, 2024

Baltimore Ravens quarterback -- and NFL MVP frontrunner -- Lamar Jackson, center Tyler Linderbaum, linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen, lineman Justin Madubuike, safety Kyle Hamilton and kicker Justin Tucker also were selected.

Smith, Hamilton and Tucker were voted in as starters.

The Miami Dolphins earned six selections, including starters in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, running back Raheem Mostert and fullback Alec Ingold. Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tackle Terron Armstead are their other selections.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper guard Joel Bitonio and defensive end Myles Garrett also were voted in as starters.

Other AFC starters include: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, interior lineman Chris Jones and center Creed Humphrey; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II, safety Justin Simmons and return specialist Marvin Mims; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and punter A.J. Cole; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt and special teams player Miles Killebrew; New York Jets interior lineman Quinnen Williams and cornerback Sauce Gardner; Buffalo Bills tackle Dion Dawkins, Houston Texans tackle Laremy Tunsil; Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack; Jacksonville Jaguars long snapper Ross Matiscik.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and guard Joe Thuney, Browns tight end David Njoku and cornerback Denzel Ward, Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and defensive end Trey Hendrickson, Bills running back James Cook, Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry also made the Pro Bowl for the AFC.

Purdy, McCaffrey, Juszczyk, Kittle, Williams, Bosa, Warner and Ward were the 49ers players picked for the NFC's starting lineup.

Prescott was the only one of the Cowboys' seven selections not chosen to start.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, tackle Lane Johnson and center Jason Kelce are included in the NFC's starting lineup.

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom and safety Jessie Bates also got starting nods. Linebacker Danielle Hunter and long snapper Andrew DePaola were the Minnesota Vikings players picked to start.

Other NFC starters include: Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker; Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat; Los Angeles Rams interior lineman Aaron Donald; New York Giants interior lineman Dexter Lawrence; New Orleans Saints return specialist Rashid Shaheed and Detroit Lions special teams player Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, center Frank Ragnow, tight end Sam LaPorta and tackle Penei Sewell also made the NFC roster.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Puka Nacua and running back Kyren Williams were the other Rams players picked. Running back D'Andre Swift, guard Landon Dickerson and linebacker Haason Reddick are the other Eagles players on the roster. The Seattle Seahawks also had three players voted in, with linebacker Bobby Wagner, cornerback Devon Witherspoon and safety Julian Love earning selections.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson are the other players on the NFC Roster.

The 49ers' Williams was the most-decorated player picked, earning his 11th selection. The Rams' Donald was picked for the 10th time of his career. The Cowboys' Martin, Chiefs' Kelce and Seahawks' Wagner each earned their ninth selections.

The Dolphins' Hill, 49ers' Juszczyk and Chargers' Mack were picked for an eighth time. Hill became the first wide receiver in NFL history to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight seasons.

Juszcyk has been picked for more Pro Bowls than any other fullback. The Rams' Donald is the only defensive lineman since 1970 to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first 10 seasons.

The 2024 Pro Bowl flag football game will air from 3 to 6 p.m. EST Feb. 4 on ESPN and ABC. The skills show will air from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 1 on ESPN.

