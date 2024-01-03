Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 3, 2024 / 7:22 AM

NFL fines Panthers owner David Tepper for throwing drink at fans

By Alex Butler
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper (R), shown with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, said he regrets throwing a drink at a fan Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper (R), shown with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, said he regrets throwing a drink at a fan Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The NFL fined Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 for throwing a drink at fans during a Week 17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the league announced.

The NFL issued the fine Tuesday. Tepper, 66, also released a statement saying he regretted his actions during the game Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla.

Advertisement

"All NFL personnel are expected to conduct themselves at all times in ways that respect our fans and favorably reflect on their team and the NFL," the NFL said in a statement.

The Panthers' billionaire owner was in a luxury box at EverBank Stadium during the incident. Tepper, who was filmed, could be seen stepping forward and launching the contents of a clear cup out of the box's front window and into the stands.

"I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday," Tepper said in a statement. "I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose.

"I respect the NFL's code of conduct and accept the league's discipline for my behavior."

Tepper bought the Panthers from former majority owner and founder Jerry Richardson in 2018. The NFC South franchise owns a 31-67 record during his six-year tenure.

Advertisement

The Panthers (2-14) will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) in their regular-season finale at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.

The 12 highest-paid players in the NFL

Joe Burrow, $55 million
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks to pass against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland on September 10, 2023. Burrow, who makes $55 million a year, signed a 5-year, $275 million contract extension last off-season. He sustained a season-ending wrist injury November 13, 2023, in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Rams coach Sean McVay promises to return in 2024
NFL // 17 hours ago
Rams coach Sean McVay promises to return in 2024
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay, who contemplated retirement last off-season, will return for the 2024-25 campaign, he announced on his weekly show.
Bills-Dolphins, Texans-Colts among Week 18 games with playoff impact
NFL // 18 hours ago
Bills-Dolphins, Texans-Colts among Week 18 games with playoff impact
MIAMI, Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Four of the NFL's 32 teams were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 17. Week 18's slate features more games with major postseason impact, including a game between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.
Browns WR Elijah Moore out of hospital after head injury
NFL // 4 days ago
Browns WR Elijah Moore out of hospital after head injury
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore was released from a Cleveland hospital after sustaining a head injury in a Week 17 win over the New York Jets, coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday.
Kansas State football team devours Pop-Tarts mascot after bowl win
NFL // 4 days ago
Kansas State football team devours Pop-Tarts mascot after bowl win
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Kansas State football players partook in a unique feast to celebrate their postseason victory over North Carolina State, devouring a giant Pop-Tarts mascot on the field at Camping World Stadium.
Joe Flacco, Jerome Ford lead Browns past Jets, into playoffs
NFL // 4 days ago
Joe Flacco, Jerome Ford lead Browns past Jets, into playoffs
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Joe Flacco threw for 309 yards and three scores, sparking a win over the New York Jets and clinching a playoff berth for the Cleveland Browns.
Vikings bench quarterback Nick Mullens; to start Jaren Hall vs. Packers
NFL // 5 days ago
Vikings bench quarterback Nick Mullens; to start Jaren Hall vs. Packers
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings will bench quarterback Nick Mullens and start rookie Jaren Hall against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in Minneapolis, head coach Kevin O'Connell announced Thursday.
Julius Peppers, Antonio Gates headline Hall of Fame finalists
NFL // 5 days ago
Julius Peppers, Antonio Gates headline Hall of Fame finalists
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Julius Peppers and Antonio Gates headline of list of 15 modern-era player finalists announced for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2024 class.
Denver Broncos bench quarterback Russell Wilson
NFL // 6 days ago
Denver Broncos bench quarterback Russell Wilson
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos will bench quarterback Russell Wilson and start Jarrett Stidham on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Dolphins-Ravens among Week 17 games with major impact on NFL playoffs
NFL // 6 days ago
Dolphins-Ravens among Week 17 games with major impact on NFL playoffs
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A battle between the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens, which could determine the AFC's No. 1 seed, will be among the most significant NFL matchups in Week 17. Several other games will impact the playoffs.
Texans claim safety Kareem Jackson, who was suspended twice this season
NFL // 6 days ago
Texans claim safety Kareem Jackson, who was suspended twice this season
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans claimed safety Kareem Jackson off waivers, the team announced. Jackson was suspended twice this season for violations of the NFL's player safety rules.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bills-Dolphins, Texans-Colts among Week 18 games with playoff impact
Bills-Dolphins, Texans-Colts among Week 18 games with playoff impact
College Football Playoff: Penix leads Washington past Texas
College Football Playoff: Penix leads Washington past Texas
3-time NASCAR Cup champion Cale Yarborough dies at 84
3-time NASCAR Cup champion Cale Yarborough dies at 84
Tampa Bay Rays' shortstop Wander Franco arrested in Dominican Republic
Tampa Bay Rays' shortstop Wander Franco arrested in Dominican Republic
Saban touts one of 'most amazing seasons in Alabama history' after CFP loss
Saban touts one of 'most amazing seasons in Alabama history' after CFP loss
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement