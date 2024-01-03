NFL fines Panthers owner David Tepper for throwing drink at fans

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper (R), shown with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, said he regrets throwing a drink at a fan Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The NFL fined Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 for throwing a drink at fans during a Week 17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the league announced. The NFL issued the fine Tuesday. Tepper, 66, also released a statement saying he regretted his actions during the game Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla. Advertisement

"All NFL personnel are expected to conduct themselves at all times in ways that respect our fans and favorably reflect on their team and the NFL," the NFL said in a statement.

The Panthers' billionaire owner was in a luxury box at EverBank Stadium during the incident. Tepper, who was filmed, could be seen stepping forward and launching the contents of a clear cup out of the box's front window and into the stands.

"I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday," Tepper said in a statement. "I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose.

"I respect the NFL's code of conduct and accept the league's discipline for my behavior."

Tepper bought the Panthers from former majority owner and founder Jerry Richardson in 2018. The NFC South franchise owns a 31-67 record during his six-year tenure.

The Panthers (2-14) will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) in their regular-season finale at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.

