Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 2, 2024 / 2:35 PM

Rams coach Sean McVay promises to return in 2024

By Alex Butler
Head coach Sean McVay led the Los Angeles Rams to the playoffs in 2023-24. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
1 of 5 | Head coach Sean McVay led the Los Angeles Rams to the playoffs in 2023-24. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay, who contemplated retirement last off-season, will return for the 2024-25 campaign, he announced on his weekly show.

"That I can promise you," McVay said Monday on the Coach McVay Show, when asked if he will return to coach the team next season.

Advertisement

McVay, 37, is under contract with the Rams through 2026. The seventh-year head coach owns a 69-45-0 record with the franchise. He is just six wins behind John Robinson (75-68-0), the franchise's all-time winningest coach.

The Super Bowl LVI winner's 69 wins are the 10th most among active coaches. He led the Rams to the playoffs in five of his eight seasons.

McVay's Rams (9-7) were 3-6 through 10 weeks this season. They went on to win six of their next seven games en route to a wild-card playoff berth.

The Rams have the No. 7 offense and No. 19 defense in the NFL. They rank No. 8 in passing yards and No. 10 in rushing yards. They also own the No. 12 run defense, in terms of yards allowed.

Advertisement

The Rams will play the San Francisco 49ers in their regular-season finale at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers (12-4) already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The 12 highest-paid players in the NFL

Joe Burrow, $55 million
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks to pass against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland on September 10, 2023. Burrow, who makes $55 million a year, signed a 5-year, $275 million contract extension last off-season. He sustained a season-ending wrist injury November 13, 2023, in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Bills-Dolphins, Texans-Colts among Week 18 games with playoff impact
NFL // 1 hour ago
Bills-Dolphins, Texans-Colts among Week 18 games with playoff impact
MIAMI, Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Four of the NFL's 32 teams were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 17. Week 18's slate features more games with major postseason impact, including a game between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.
Browns WR Elijah Moore out of hospital after head injury
NFL // 4 days ago
Browns WR Elijah Moore out of hospital after head injury
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore was released from a Cleveland hospital after sustaining a head injury in a Week 17 win over the New York Jets, coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday.
Kansas State football team devours Pop-Tarts mascot after bowl win
NFL // 4 days ago
Kansas State football team devours Pop-Tarts mascot after bowl win
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Kansas State football players partook in a unique feast to celebrate their postseason victory over North Carolina State, devouring a giant Pop-Tarts mascot on the field at Camping World Stadium.
Joe Flacco, Jerome Ford lead Browns past Jets, into playoffs
NFL // 4 days ago
Joe Flacco, Jerome Ford lead Browns past Jets, into playoffs
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Joe Flacco threw for 309 yards and three scores, sparking a win over the New York Jets and clinching a playoff berth for the Cleveland Browns.
Vikings bench quarterback Nick Mullens; to start Jaren Hall vs. Packers
NFL // 5 days ago
Vikings bench quarterback Nick Mullens; to start Jaren Hall vs. Packers
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings will bench quarterback Nick Mullens and start rookie Jaren Hall against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in Minneapolis, head coach Kevin O'Connell announced Thursday.
Julius Peppers, Antonio Gates headline Hall of Fame finalists
NFL // 5 days ago
Julius Peppers, Antonio Gates headline Hall of Fame finalists
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Julius Peppers and Antonio Gates headline of list of 15 modern-era player finalists announced for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2024 class.
Denver Broncos bench quarterback Russell Wilson
NFL // 6 days ago
Denver Broncos bench quarterback Russell Wilson
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos will bench quarterback Russell Wilson and start Jarrett Stidham on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Dolphins-Ravens among Week 17 games with major impact on NFL playoffs
NFL // 6 days ago
Dolphins-Ravens among Week 17 games with major impact on NFL playoffs
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A battle between the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens, which could determine the AFC's No. 1 seed, will be among the most significant NFL matchups in Week 17. Several other games will impact the playoffs.
Texans claim safety Kareem Jackson, who was suspended twice this season
NFL // 6 days ago
Texans claim safety Kareem Jackson, who was suspended twice this season
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans claimed safety Kareem Jackson off waivers, the team announced. Jackson was suspended twice this season for violations of the NFL's player safety rules.
NFL Draft: Bears stay on track for top pick, Patriots drop to No. 4
NFL // 1 week ago
NFL Draft: Bears stay on track for top pick, Patriots drop to No. 4
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears stayed on track to keep the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft because of another Carolina Panthers loss in Week 16. The Arizona Cardinals are in line to pick second.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3-time NASCAR Cup champion Cale Yarborough dies at 84
3-time NASCAR Cup champion Cale Yarborough dies at 84
College Football Playoff: Penix leads Washington past Texas
College Football Playoff: Penix leads Washington past Texas
Kansas State football team devours Pop-Tarts mascot after bowl win
Kansas State football team devours Pop-Tarts mascot after bowl win
College Football Playoff: Corum, defense lead Michigan over Alabama in OT
College Football Playoff: Corum, defense lead Michigan over Alabama in OT
Bills-Dolphins, Texans-Colts among Week 18 games with playoff impact
Bills-Dolphins, Texans-Colts among Week 18 games with playoff impact
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement