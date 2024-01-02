Rams coach Sean McVay promises to return in 2024

1 of 5 | Head coach Sean McVay led the Los Angeles Rams to the playoffs in 2023-24. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay, who contemplated retirement last off-season, will return for the 2024-25 campaign, he announced on his weekly show. "That I can promise you," McVay said Monday on the Coach McVay Show, when asked if he will return to coach the team next season. Advertisement

McVay, 37, is under contract with the Rams through 2026. The seventh-year head coach owns a 69-45-0 record with the franchise. He is just six wins behind John Robinson (75-68-0), the franchise's all-time winningest coach.

The Super Bowl LVI winner's 69 wins are the 10th most among active coaches. He led the Rams to the playoffs in five of his eight seasons.

McVay's Rams (9-7) were 3-6 through 10 weeks this season. They went on to win six of their next seven games en route to a wild-card playoff berth.

The Rams have the No. 7 offense and No. 19 defense in the NFL. They rank No. 8 in passing yards and No. 10 in rushing yards. They also own the No. 12 run defense, in terms of yards allowed.

The Rams will play the San Francisco 49ers in their regular-season finale at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers (12-4) already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

