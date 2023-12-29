Trending
NFL
Dec. 29, 2023 / 2:25 PM

Browns WR Elijah Moore out of hospital after head injury

By Alex Butler
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore (L) totaled a career-high 640 yards and two scores on 59 catches through 16 games this season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore (L) totaled a career-high 640 yards and two scores on 59 catches through 16 games this season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore was released from a Cleveland hospital after sustaining a head injury in a Week 17 win over the New York Jets, coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday.

Moore was hurt in the second quarter of the 37-20 win Thursday in Cleveland. He did not return to the game.

"He is home now," Stefanski told reporters Friday. "He is in concussion protocol, so we will just work through that over the next few days with him."

The Browns had the ball at their own 28-yard line at the start of Moore's injury sequence. Quarterback Joe Flacco took the snap on the 2nd-and-7 play and threw to his left, connecting with Moore near the 45-yard line.

The Browns' wide receiver fought off one tackle and advanced to the 50, where he was brought down by Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley.

Moore then stayed on the ground, lying on his back with his arms flailing. He was then helped off the field and taken to the hospital, where he was kept overnight.

Moore totaled five catches for 61 yards and a score in the victory. The three-year veteran totaled 640 yards and two scores on 59 catches through 16 games.

"I don't have a ton of information other than to say he's doing better," Stefanski said. "He's home. I've been texting with him. Those [head injuries] are always scary, as we know."

The Browns (11-5), who clinched a playoff berth Thursday, will face the Cincinnati Bengals (8-7) in their regular-season finale Jan. 7 in Cincinnati.

