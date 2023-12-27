Trending
NFL
Dec. 27, 2023 / 12:31 PM

Dolphins-Ravens among Week 17 games with major impact on NFL playoffs

By Alex Butler
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins will face the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Baltimore. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI
1 of 5 | Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins will face the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Baltimore. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A battle between the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens, which could determine the AFC's No. 1 seed, will be among the most significant NFL matchups in Week 17. Several other games will impact the playoffs.

Twenty-four teams remain in the picture for the 14-team playoff field, with two regular-season weeks remaining. Just eight of the league's 32 teams have been eliminated from postseason contention.

The Cleveland Browns (10-5) will host the New York Jets (6-9) in the first game of Week 17. That game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. EST Thursday and air on Prime Video.

The Jets have been eliminated from playoff contention. The Browns are in second place in the AFC North, behind the division-leading Baltimore Ravens (12-3). They currently hold the No. 5 seed, a wild card slot in the AFC.

The Ravens, who have the No. 1 seed, will host the No. 2 Dolphins (11-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Baltimore. Both teams have clinched playoff berths.

The Ravens can clinch the AFC North title with a win or tie or a Browns loss or tie. They also can clinch the top seed in the AFC, which includes a first-round bye, with a win over the Dolphins.

The Dolphins can't clinch the No. 1 seed with a win Sunday, but can secure an AFC East title with a win or tie or a Buffalo Bills (9-6) loss or tie.

The Dolphins will earn the AFC's No. 1 seed if they win their final two games. Several other, more complicated scenarios must unfold for the Dolphins to get the top seed if they beat the Ravens but lose in Week 18.

The Browns are the only other team in the AFC that could clinch the top seed over the next two weeks.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) sit in the No. 3 spot in the AFC. The No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7), No. 5 Browns, No. 6 Bills and No. 7 Indianapolis Colts (8-7) round out the AFC teams on track to make the playoffs.

The No. 8 Houston Texans (8-7), No. 9 Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7), No. 10 Cincinnati Bengals (8-7), No. 11 Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) and Denver Broncos (7-8) are the other AFC teams still in the hunt for a playoff spot.

In the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) have clinched the NFC West title. They are in a battle with the Philadelphia Eagles (11-4), Detroit Lions (11-4) and Dallas Cowboys (10-5) to determine the conference's No. 1 seed.

The 49ers will face the Washington Commanders (4-11) in Week 17. The Eagles will host the Arizona Cardinals (3-12). The Lions will battle the Cowboys in one of the NFC matchups with the most major playoff implications.

The Cowboys will host the Lions at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in Arlington, Texas. That game will air on ESPN, ABC and ESPN2.

The Cowboys, Lions, Eagles and 49ers have clinched playoff berths. The Lions also clinched the NFC North title. The Eagles and Cowboys are battling for the NFC East title.

The Eagles currently hold the No. 2 spot in the NFC, ahead of the No. 3 Lions, No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7), No. 5 Cowboys, No. 6 Los Angeles Rams (8-7) and No. 7 Seattle Seahawks (8-7).

The No. 8 Minnesota Vikings (7-8), No. 9 Atlanta Falcons (7-8), No. 10 Green Bay Packers (7-8), No. 11 New Orleans Saints (7-8) and No. 12 Chicago Bears (6-9) are the other teams still capable of gaining playoff spots in the seven-team NFC field.

The eight teams eliminated from playoff contention can play the role of spoiler for those still eyeing the postseason. Several of them are in the hunt to secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and can improve their stock with losses over the final two weeks.

Seven games will air Sunday on CBS, while six will air on Fox. The Vikings will host the Packers in the Week 17 finale at 8:20 p.m. Sunday on NBC.

Week 17 schedule (All times EST)

Thursday

Jets at Browns at 8:15 p.m.

Saturday

Lions at Cowboys at 8:15 p.m.

Sunday

Titans at Texans at 1 p.m.

Falcons at Bears at 1 p.m.

Dolphins at Ravens at 1 p.m.

Saints at Buccaneers at 1 p.m.

Patriots at Bills at 1 p.m.

Cardinals at Eagles at 1 p.m.

Panthers at Jaguars at 1 p.m.

Raiders at Colts at 1 p.m.

Rams at Giants at 1 p.m.

49ers at Commanders at 1 p.m.

Steelers at Seahawks at 4:05 p.m.

Bengals at Chiefs at 4:25 p.m.

Chargers at Broncos at 4:25 p.m.

Packers at Vikings at 8:20 p.m.

