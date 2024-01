1 of 5 | Veteran running Dalvin Cook (C) went to four-consecutive Pro Bowls with the Minnesota Vikings. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens agreed to sign veteran running back Dalvin Cook to their practice squad, his agency announced. LAA Sports & Entertainment confirmed the agreement Thursday night. The New York Jets placed Cook on waivers earlier this week. He passed through that process, becoming a free agent.

Cook, who signed with the Jets last off-season, totaled just 292 yards from scrimmage and no touchdowns in 15 games in 2023. The seven-year veteran went to the Pro Bowl in each of his previous four seasons, which he spent with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Ravens are in need of running back depth due to several injuries players sustained by key players at the position through the first 17 weeks. J.K. Dobbins, their initial starter, sustained a season-ending torn Achilles in Week 1. Rookie Keaton Mitchell, who showed explosive playmaking ability later in the year, sustained a season-ending knee injury in December.

Gus Edwards in now the Ravens' first-string running back. Justice Hill and Melvin Gordon III are the other running backs on their roster.

Edwards logged 942 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns in 16 games so far this season. Hill totaled 567 yards and four scores in 15 games. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson -- and NFL MVP contender -- ranks second on the team in rushing yards, with 821 and five scores through 17 weeks.

The Ravens (13-3) already clinched the top seed in the AFC and a first-round bye in the playoffs. They will host the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) in their regular-season finale at 4:30 p.m. EST Saturday in Baltimore.