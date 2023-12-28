Trending
Dec. 28, 2023 / 10:30 AM

Julius Peppers, Antonio Gates headline Hall of Fame finalists

By Alex Butler
Former Green Bay Packers pass rusher Julius Peppers is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. File Photo by Shane Roper/UPI
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Julius Peppers and Antonio Gates headline of list of 15 modern-era player finalists announced for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2024 class.

Peppers and Gates are the only members of the group in their first year of eligibility for the honor. The finalists were announced Wednesday night.

They join Eric Allen, Jahri Evans, Fred Taylor and Rodney Harrison as first-time finalists. Jared Allen, Willie Anderson, Dwight Freeney, Devin Hester, Torry Hold, Andre Johnson, Reggie Wayne, Patrick Willis and Darren Wilson repeat as finalists.

The Hall of Fame's selection committee will meet before the Super Bowl to determine who is admitted. The panel can elect up to five modern-era players.

Those elected will be announced Feb. 8 during the NFL Honors ceremony in Las Vegas. The ceremony will start at 9 p.m. EST and air on CBS and NFL Network.

Defensive lineman Steve McMichael, defensive end/defensive back Art Powell, linebacker Randy Gradishar and coach-contributor Buddy Parker are senior category finalists.

Peppers, 43, was a three-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowl selection. The 2002 Defensive Rookie of the Year totaled 159.5 sacks over 17 seasons. That total ranks No. 5 in NFL history since 1960.

Peppers spent 10 seasons with the Carolina Panthers. The defensive end-linebacker also played for the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. He logged at least 10 sacks in a season 10 times. His 52 forced fumbles rank No. 2 all-time, while his 175 career tackles for a loss rank No. 3.

Gates, 43, was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and a three-time All-Pro. The star tight end spent his entire 16-year career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.

Gates scored the most touchdowns for a tight end -- and fifth-most for any position -- in NFL history (116). He totaled 995 catches for 1,1841 yards over 236 career appearances.

Eric Allen, 58, was a six-time Pro Bowl selection and one-time All-Pro. The defensive back totaled six interceptions for a league-high 201 yards and four scores in 1993, en route to Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Allen spent his first seven seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He also played for the New Orleans Saints and Oakland Raiders. Allen again led the NFL with three interception returns for touchdowns in 2000 while with the Raiders.

Jared Allen, 41, was a five-time Pro Bowl selection, four-time All-Pro and the 2011 Defensive Player of the Year. Allen twice led the NFL in sacks and totaled 136 for his career, ranking No. 16 since 1960. He also ranks No. 1 in NFL history with four safeties and No. 6 with 171 tackles for a loss.

He spent six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and also played for the Kansas City Chiefs, Bears and Panthers. His 22 sacks from the 2011 season with the Vikings are tied for third-most in NFL history.

Anderson, 48, was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro. The offensive tackle spent his first 12 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and the 2008 season with the Baltimore Ravens.

Anderson appeared in 195 games over 13-years. He missed just two games through his first 11 seasons with the Bengals, drawing 168 starts over that span.

Evans, 40, was a six-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro. The right guard spent his first 11 seasons with the New Orleans Saints. Evans spent his final season with the Packers.

He won a Super Bowl with the Saints in 2010.

Freeney, 43, was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro. The defensive end spent his first 11 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He also played for the Chargers, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.

Freeney totaled 125.5 sacks over 218 career appearances. His 47 career forced fumbles rank No. 3 in NFL history. Freeney won a Super Bowl in 2007 with the Colts.

Harrison, 51, was a two-time Pro Bowl selection, All-Pro and Super Bowl winner. The safety spent nine seasons with the Chargers and six with the New England Patriots. His 30.5 sacks are the most ever for a defensive back.

Hester, 41, was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro entered the league as a second-round pick by the Bears in the 2006 NFL Draft.

Known for his electric return skills, Hester logged 16 receiving scores and a rushing touchdown over 156 appearances. He also scored an NFL-record 14 times on punt returns and five times on kick returns.

Hester remains the only player in NFL history to open a Super Bowl with a kick return for a touchdown. His 20 career non-offensive touchdowns rank No. 1 in NFL history. His 3,695 punt return yards rank No. 3 all-time.

Holt, 47, was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and one-time All-Pro. The wide receiver ranks No. 17 all-time with 13,382 career receiving yards. He ranks No. 22 with 920 receptions.

He won a Super Bowl in 2000 with the Rams and spent 10 seasons with the team, as well as one with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Johnson, 42, was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro. The wide receiver spent 12 of his 14 seasons with the Houston Texans. He also played for the Colts and Tennessee Titans.

Johnson's 1,062 catches and 14,185 yards rank No. 11 all-time.

Taylor, 47, spent his first 11 seasons with the Jaguars. The running back also spent two seasons with the Patriots. He ranks No. 17 in NFL history with 11,695 rushing yards.

Wayne, 45, spent his entire 14-year career with the Colts, winning a Super Bowl alongside Freeney and quarterback Peyton Manning in 2007.

A six-time Pro Bowl selection and 2010 All-Pro, Wayne ranks No. 10 in NFL history with 1,070 catches and 14,345 receiving yards.

Willis, 38, was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, five-time All-Pro and 2007 Defensive Rookie of the Year. He spent his entire eight-year career with the San Francisco 49ers.

Woodson, 54, was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro. He won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys from 1992-93 to 1995-96.

The safety spent his 12-year career with the Cowboys. He is the franchise leader with 1,350 career tackles.

