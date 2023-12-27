Trending
Dec. 27, 2023 / 8:47 AM

Texans claim safety Kareem Jackson, who was suspended twice this season

By Alex Butler
Safety Kareem Jackson (22) started eight games this season for the Denver Broncos. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI
1 of 5 | Safety Kareem Jackson (22) started eight games this season for the Denver Broncos. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans claimed safety Kareem Jackson off waivers, the team announced. Jackson was suspended twice this season for violations of the NFL's player safety rules.

The Texans claimed Jackson Tuesday night. They placed safety Jimmie Ward on injured reserve in a corresponding transaction. Ward sustained a quad injury in Week 16.

Jackson, 35, was waived by the Denver Broncos on Monday. The 14-year veteran received his latest suspension -- a four-game ban -- in November after a helmet-to-helmet hit against Minnesota Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs.

He also was suspended in October for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave. Jackson also was disqualified in Week 2 after he delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit to Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas.

Jackson totaled 51 combined tackles, three passes defensed and two interceptions through eight starts this season. He logged a career-high 94 total tackles, three passes defensed and two fumble recoveries in 17 starts last season for the Broncos.

Jackson initially signed with the Broncos as a free agent in 2019. He also received a suspension that season for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Jackson entered the league as the No. 20 overall pick by the Texans in the 2010 NFL Draft. He spent his first nine seasons with the AFC South franchise.

