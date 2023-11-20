NFL suspends Broncos' Kareem Jackson after illegal hit to Vikings QB Dobbs

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson drew a four-game suspension from the NFL after delivering a helmet-to-head hit on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs in Sunday's victory. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson has been suspended without pay for four games for "repeated violations" of NFL player safety rules, the league announced Monday. The NFL announced the move after Jackson leveled a helmet-to-head hit against Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs on the first series of downs during Sunday night's game in Denver. Advertisement

Jackson was not penalized by game officials after the hit, which resulted in a recovered fumble and an eventual field goal in the Broncos' 21-20 victory over Minnesota.

Jackson was just coming off a two-game suspension handed down after a Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers in which he was cited for violations of unnecessary roughness rules. He had originally earned a four-game suspension for that incident, which was later reduced.

Jackson was also disqualified from a Week 2 game against the Washington Commanders for what NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan called a "similarly flagrant hit" and was subsequently fined.

In handing down the suspension, Runyan told Jackson he engaged in a "serious violation of the playing rules," with videos revealing that he lowered his head and "made forcible contact" with Dobbs despite having "an unobstructed path" to his opponent that made the illegal contact unnecessary.

Advertisement

"On the play in question, you lowered your head and delivered a forceful blow to the shoulder and head/neck area of an opponent when you had time and space to avoid such contact," Runyan said. "You could have made contact with your opponent within the rules, yet you chose not to."

Jackson will be eligible to return to the Broncos' active roster following the team's Week 15 game against Detroit. He may also appeal the suspension under the terms of labor agreement with the NFL Players Association.