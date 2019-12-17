Denver Broncos' Kareem Jackson suspended for final two games of season

Former Houston Texans and current Denver Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson was suspended two games for violating the league's substance abuse policy. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Denver Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson was suspended for the final two games of the regular season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

The league announced Jackson's suspension in a statement released Tuesday. The two-game ban begins immediately.

"Kareem Jackson was arrested for driving under the influence on Thursday, Sept. 19," the Broncos said in a statement. "He immediately informed our team of the incident, which we promptly reported to the NFL and thoroughly reviewed as an organization.

"There are high standards for the personal conduct of all members of our organization, and we have expressed our extreme disappointment to Kareem for his poor judgement."

On Monday, Jackson pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired following his Sept. 19 arrest, four days after the Broncos' Week 2 loss to the Chicago Bears. According to court records, he was sentenced to 12 months supervised probation, ordered to perform 24 hours of public service and participate with MADD's Victim Impact Panel.

"I would like to apologize to the Broncos organization, my teammates & fans," Jackson wrote on Twitter. "I understand the severity in my lapse of judgement and I will certainly not make this mistake again. I know I am fortunate to play in the NFL and am held to a high standard of professionalism and conduct."

Jackson signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Broncos in March after spending his first nine seasons with the Houston Texans. He has started 12 games this season and is fourth on the team with 71 total tackles.