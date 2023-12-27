Trending
NFL
Dec. 27, 2023 / 2:18 PM

Denver Broncos bench quarterback Russell Wilson

By Alex Butler
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson totaled 26 passing touchdowns and eight interceptions through 15 starts this season. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos will bench quarterback Russell Wilson and start Jarrett Stidham on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and Denver7 that coach Sean Payton informed the team of the decision Wednesday morning. Stidham is also expected to start the Broncos' season finale next weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Wilson completed 66.4% of his passes for 3,070 yards, 26 scores and eight interceptions through 15 starts this season. He was 7-8 as a starter.

The nine-time Pro Bowl selection completed a career-low 60.5% of his throws for 3,524 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2022, when he went 4-11 as a starter.

Wilson's contract includes a $37 million injury guarantee for 2025. By having him sit out the final two weeks of the season the Broncos can potentially avoid a major injury for the quarterback, which would trigger that guarantee.

Wilson's injury guarantee is to become fully implemented in March. The Broncos could choose to release or trade him before that.

Wilson set to make a guaranteed $39 million in 2024. If the Broncos release Wilson, he will still account for $85 million in dead money against the salary cap over the next two seasons.

Stidham, 27, did not throw a pass for the Broncos through the first 16 weeks of the season. He completed 53 of 83 (63.9%) of his throws for 656 yards, four scores and three interceptions over five games last season for the Las Vegas Raiders.

A fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Stidham spent his first three seasons with the New England Patriots. The Patriots traded the backup quarterback to the Raiders in 2022.

The Broncos (7-8) will host the Chargers (5-10) at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday in Denver.

