Bills hold off Chiefs; Mahomes sounds off on officals

1 of 5 | Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (L) latches on to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as he throws a pass Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills held off a late Kansas City Chiefs rally to keep their playoff hopes alive and improve to 7-6 on the season. The game ended in controversy, with Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes criticizing officials. Bills quarterback Josh Allen totaled two touchdowns in the 20-17 victory Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Advertisement

"It wasn't the prettiest of wins," Allen told reporters. "We all know that. There is a lot to clean up, but the defense played fantastic."

The Chiefs, who overcame a 14-point deficit, tied the game late in the third quarter. They appeared to score a go-ahead touchdown with about a minute remaining, but the play was nullified because of an off-side penalty. Mahomes then threw three-consecutive incompletions, giving the ball back to the Bills, who ran out the clock to win the game.

"It's tough to swallow," Mahomes said of the nullified touchdown. "Not only for me, but for football in general. To take away greatness like that. ... Who knows if we win?

"I know as fans, you want to see the guys on the field decide the game."

Allen threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to running back James Cook on the Bills' second drive of the game. He then led a 12-play, 73-yard drive on their next possession. He ended that drive with a 6-yard touchdown run, pushing the Bills' lead to two scores.

Mahomes and the Chiefs finally got on the scoreboard at the end of the first half. Running back Jerick McKinnon ended that drive with a 7-yard run.

The Bills took 6:22 off the clock on the first drive of the second half. Kicker Tyler Bass made a 31-yard field goal to end the possession, giving the Bills a 17-7 advantage.

Mahomes answered with a 4-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver Rashee Rice about five minutes later. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker then tied the score with a 27-yard field goal about 3:30 into the fourth quarter.

Bass pushed the Bills ahead for the final time with a 39-yard kick with less than two minutes remaining. Mahomes then marched the Chiefs to the Bills 49-yard line. He first threw an incompletion before lining up for the controversial sequence.

The Chiefs star quarterback took the second-down snap and dropped back in the pocket. A referee then threw a penalty flag as Mahomes launched a long pass to star tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce caught the ball at the 30-yard line and ran forward to the 20, where he stopped and launched a lateral pass to the left flank. Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney caught the ball and ran into the end zone for what appeared to be a go-ahead score.

Officials then called back the score, ruling that Toney was off-side at the time of the snap. Mahomes failed to complete his next three passes. Allen and the Bills then took possession and kneeled down to wind the final seconds off the game clock.

Allen completed 23 of 42 passes for 233 yards, in addition to his passing score and an interception. He also ran for 32 yards and a score. Mahomes completed 25 of 43 passes for 271 yards, one score and an interception. Kelce caught six passes for 83 yards in the loss.

Cook totaled 141 yards from scrimmage and a score on 15 touches.

The Bills (7-6) will host the Dallas Cowboys (10-3) on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Chiefs (8-5) will battle the New England Patriots (3-10) on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.