Dec. 9, 2023 / 9:18 PM

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

By Alex Butler
LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels totaled 50 touchdowns this season, with 40 through the air and 10 on the ground. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels totaled 50 touchdowns this season, with 40 through the air and 10 on the ground. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels earned the most prestigious individual honor in college football, hoisting the 89th Heisman Trophy on Saturday at Lincoln Center in New York City.

"Being a college athlete and winning this award is a dream come true," Daniels said at the presentation ceremony. "I want to dedicate this award to every boy and girl who has a dream. "With faith and hard work, you never know what's possible."

Daniels received 503 first-place votes. Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. finished second in voting. Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. finished third and fourth, respectively.

Daniels completed 72.2% of his throws for 3,814 yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions in 12 games this season for the Tigers. The SEC Offensive Player of the Year also ran for 1,134 yards and 10 scores.

He led the nation with 4,946 yards of total offense and ranked third in passing yards, behind Nix and Penix. The fifth-year senior, who transferred from Arizona State to LSU in 2022, is the only player in Football Bowl Subdivision history to eclipse 12,000 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards in a collegiate career.

He led the Tigers to a 6-2 regular-season record and the No. 13 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Penix led the nation with 4,218 passing yards and completed 65.9% of his throws for 33 scores and nine interceptions in 13 games this season. He led the Huskies to a 13-0 regular season, which included a victory over Nix and the Ducks and the No. 2 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Nix completed 77.2% of his throws for 4,145 yards. His 40 touchdown tosses tied Daniels for the most in the nation. Nix logged just three interceptions and ran for another six scores in 13 games this season. The Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year led the Ducks (11-2) to the No. 8 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Harrison totaled 67 catches for 1,211 yards in 12 games for the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year also caught 14 touchdown passes, tied for the second-most in the nation.

The No. 7 Buckeyes (11-1) will battle the No. 9 Missouri Tigers (10-2) in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 in Arlington, Texas. Harrison, a projected first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft,has not announced if he will play in that game.

Nix and the Ducks will face the No. 18 Liberty Flames (13-0) in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1 in Glendale, Ariz. Penix and the Huskies will battle the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (12-1) in the Sugar Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal, on Jan. 8 in Houston.

On Friday, Daniels also won the Walter Camp national player of the year award and the Davey O'Brien Award, given to the top quarterback in college football. Penix received the Maxwell Award, given to the nation's best all-around player.

The Tigers will battle the Wisconsin Badgers in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 1 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Daniels, a projected first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has not said if he will play for the Tigers this postseason.

