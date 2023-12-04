Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord enters transfer portal

1 of 5 | Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord (L) led the Buckeyes to an 11-1 record this season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Ohio State starting quarterback Kyle McCord put his name into college football's transfer portal, an Ohio State source confirmed to UPI on Monday. McCord completed 65.8% of his passes for 3,170 yards, 24 scores and six interceptions in 12 games this season. He led the Buckeyes to an 11-1 regular season record. Advertisement

The junior appeared in 12 games over his first two seasons with the Buckeyes. McCord, who attended Philadelphia's St. Joseph's Prep School, was the No. 6 pocket passer in ESPN's 2021 recruiting class rankings.

He was the No. 32 overall ranked recruit in the class.

Lincoln Kienholz, Devin Brown, Tristan Gebbia, Mason Maggs and Chad Ray are the other quarterbacks on the Buckeyes roster.

Brown was the No. 81 ranked player in the 2022 ESPN 300 recruiting rankings. Star prospect Air Noland, from Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Ga., also committed to the Buckeyes in April. Noland is the No. 30 player in the class of 2024.

With McCord's entrance into the transfer portal, the Buckeyes are expected to turn to Brown, Kienholz or Gebbia, a seventh-year senior who transferred from Oregon State, as their starting quarterback this postseason.

Coach Ryan Day declined to say if McCord would start again for the Buckeyes, when asked about his postseason playing status Sunday at a news conference in Columbus, Ohio.

The Buckeyes, who finished No. 7 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, will face No. 9 Missouri (10-2) in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

That game will air at 8 p.m. EST on ESPN.

McCord is one of several notable quarterbacks to enter the portal after the 2023 season.

Collegiate athletes must notify their school's compliance office about their interest in transferring elsewhere before they are added to the portal.

Those schools then have two business days to enter that player's name into the online database, which shows coaches what players are available.