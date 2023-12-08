Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 8, 2023 / 7:48 AM

Patriots hold off Steelers rally, snap 5-game losing streak

By Alex Butler
New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) steps into the hurdle in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
1 of 5 | New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) steps into the hurdle in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Bailey Zappe threw three touchdown passes and the New England Patriots held off a late rally to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers and snap a five-game losing streak.

Zappe completed 19 of 28 passes for 240 yards in the 21-18 triumph Thursday at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Running back Ezekiel Elliott logged 140 yards from scrimmage and a score on 29 touches in the victory.

Advertisement

"They've come in and worked hard every day," Patriots coach Bill Belichick told reporters. "We've tried to improve and correct things that will help us.

"Some of those paid off. Hopefully they will going forward. There are some things we can still do better."

Zappe led an eight-play, 75-yard drive to start the game. Elliott caught an 11-yard touchdown toss to end that possession for a 7-0 lead. Steelers kicker Chris Boswell then made a 56-yard field goal on the next drive, making the score 7-3.

Advertisement

Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers intercepted Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky early in the second quarter. Zappe threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hunter Henry two plays later for a 14-3 Patriots lead.

Zappe threw his third touchdown pass less than seven minutes later, pushing the edge to 18 points, but the Patriots never scored again.

The Steelers answered with an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Trubisky threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson to end that possession. The Steelers trailed 21-10 at halftime.

Neither team scored in the third quarter. The Steelers then found the end zone on a 1-yard Trubisky run with 11:44 remaining. Trubisky threw to tight end Pat Freiermuth after the score to complete a two-point conversion, cutting the deficit to three points.

Both offenses continued to struggle, but the Patriots defense held up several times in the clutch, denying the Steelers of a fourth-down conversion with about two minutes remaining. The Steelers got the ball again with about 15 seconds remaining for the game's final possession.

Advertisement

Trubisky connected with Johnson for a 24-yard gain on the first play of the drive. He then thew an incompletion, which ended the game.

Trubisky completed 22 of 35 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He also ran for 30 yards. The Patriots out-gained the Steelers 303 to 264 in total yards. They also went 2 for 2 in the red zone, compared to the Steelers' 1 for 2 scoring rate in the same area.

The Patriots (3-10) will host the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) at 1 p.m. EST Dec. 17 in Foxborough, Mass. The Steelers (7-6) will battle the Indianapolis Colts (7-5) at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 16 in Indianapolis.

The 12 highest-paid players in the NFL

Joe Burrow, $55 million
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks to pass against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland on September 10, 2023. Burrow, who makes $55 million a year, signed a 5-year, $275 million contract extension last off-season. He sustained a season-ending wrist injury November 13, 2023, in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Fantasy football rankings: Cooks, Smith-Njigba among 5 must-start WRs in Week 14
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football rankings: Cooks, Smith-Njigba among 5 must-start WRs in Week 14
MIAMI, Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Brandin Cooks and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 14 of the fantasy football season.
Dolphins, offensive tackle Austin Jackson agree to $36M extension
NFL // 22 hours ago
Dolphins, offensive tackle Austin Jackson agree to $36M extension
MIAMI, Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins agreed to a three-year, $36 million contract extension with offensive tackle Austin Jackson, a source familiar with the contract told UPI on Thursday.
Von Miller returns to Bills, could play amid felony domestic violence probe
NFL // 1 day ago
Von Miller returns to Bills, could play amid felony domestic violence probe
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Von Miller returned to the Buffalo Bills and is available to play amid investigations into an incident which led to his arrest for an alleged assault of a pregnant woman, general manager Brandon Beane said Wednesday.
Fantasy football QB rankings: Purdy, Flacco among Week 14 must-starts
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football QB rankings: Purdy, Flacco among Week 14 must-starts
MIAMI, Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Brock Purdy and Joe Flacco are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 14.
Pollard among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 14
NFL // 2 days ago
Pollard among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 14
MIAMI, Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Tony Pollard is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 14.
Fantasy football: Elliott, Browning, Brown among top add/drops for Week 14
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Elliott, Browning, Brown among top add/drops for Week 14
MIAMI, Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Ezekiel Elliott, Jake Browning and Noah Brown are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priorities for Week 14 of the 2023 season.
Browning leads Bengals past Jaguars, who lose Lawrence to injury
NFL // 3 days ago
Browning leads Bengals past Jaguars, who lose Lawrence to injury
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- It was only his second career start, stepping in for injured star Joe Burrow, but backup Jake Browning threw with precision and confidence, leading the Cincinnati Bengals to a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Dell, Carr, Stevenson, Robinson among players injured in NFL's Week 13
NFL // 3 days ago
Dell, Carr, Stevenson, Robinson among players injured in NFL's Week 13
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Tank Dell, Derek Carr, Rhamondre Stevenson and Brian Robinson Jr. were among the key players injured in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
NFL, Bills gather details after Von Miller's arrest, alleged assault of pregnant woman
NFL // 6 days ago
NFL, Bills gather details after Von Miller's arrest, alleged assault of pregnant woman
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The NFL and Buffalo Bills say they are gathering information about linebacker Von Miller, who was accused of assaulting a pregnant woman, turned himself in to police and was released from a Texas jail.
Fantasy football rankings: DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 13
NFL // 1 week ago
Fantasy football rankings: DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 13
MIAMI, Nov. 28 (UPI) -- DeVonta Smith is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 13 of the fantasy football season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football rankings: Cooks, Smith-Njigba among 5 must-start WRs in Week 14
Fantasy football rankings: Cooks, Smith-Njigba among 5 must-start WRs in Week 14
Fantasy football QB rankings: Purdy, Flacco among Week 14 must-starts
Fantasy football QB rankings: Purdy, Flacco among Week 14 must-starts
Yankees acquire star OF Juan Soto in 7-player trade with Padres
Yankees acquire star OF Juan Soto in 7-player trade with Padres
Pollard among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 14
Pollard among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 14
Masters winner Jon Rahm to join LIV Golf
Masters winner Jon Rahm to join LIV Golf
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement