Von Miller returns to Bills, could play amid felony domestic violence probe

Linebacker Von Miller will be a full practice participant with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday in Orchard Park, N.Y. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Von Miller returned to the Buffalo Bills and is available to play amid investigations into an incident which led to his arrest for an alleged assault of a pregnant woman, general manager Brandon Beane said Wednesday. Beane made the comments when he met with reporters for a news conference at the Bills facility in Orchard Park, N.Y. Miller was given a veteran's day off Wednesday, but will return to practice Thursday as a full participant. Advertisement

The veteran linebacker turned himself in to police Thursday and was released later that day from a Dallas-area jail. He has not publicly commented on the matter. Miller remains under investigation by the police and the NFL.

"We weren't there," Beane said Wednesday. "We're not the investigators. ... We had our conversations with Von and understood what he believes happened and so, from that standpoint, we can't get into it. It's an open investigation, and so we'll just let the legal process play out, and he'll participate like normal in practice."

Officers responded to the 3100 block of North Harwood Street after they received calls about major disturbance about 11 a.m. local time Nov. 28 from just north of downtown Dallas. Miller left the scene before officers arrived.

A preliminary investigation determined that Miller and the woman were involved in a verbal argument before he allegedly assaulted her. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office then issued an arrest warrant for Miller. He turned himself in and was later released on $5,000 bond from DeSoto Regional Jail.

A charge of assault of a pregnant woman, a third degree felony, is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The NFL and Bills said Thursday that they were gathering information about the veteran linebacker. The NFL also said it will follow all legal developments. The league could opt to place Miller on the commissioner's exempt list, which would bar him from participating in football activities amid investigations.

Placements on that list generally aren't made until formal charges have been filed by a prosecutor or an indictment comes from a grand jury.

Beane told reporters that he doesn't expect Miller to be placed on the list.

"As you probably read or heard, there were multiple versions of what happened," Beane said. "There is not a lot I can say. Von is here. He'll be a part of the team. We will let the investigation [continue] and we'll follow the lead of the NFL, from that standpoint."

Beane also said the allegations seem "out of character" for Miller.

Bills coach Sean McDermott also spoke with reporters Wednesday in Orchard Park, but frequently deferred to Beane's comments instead of elaborating about Miller's status.

"It's a very serious situation," McDermott said. "There are no if, ands or buts about it. It's something we take very seriously."

Miller, 34, totaled two tackles through eight games this season for the Bills. His 123.5 career sacks are the most among active players. The Bills signed Miller to a six-year, $120 million contract during the 2022 off-season.

The Bills, who were on bye in Week 13, will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo.