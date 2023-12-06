Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 6, 2023 / 2:44 PM

Von Miller returns to Bills, could play amid felony domestic violence probe

By Alex Butler
Linebacker Von Miller will be a full practice participant with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday in Orchard Park, N.Y. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
Linebacker Von Miller will be a full practice participant with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday in Orchard Park, N.Y. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Von Miller returned to the Buffalo Bills and is available to play amid investigations into an incident which led to his arrest for an alleged assault of a pregnant woman, general manager Brandon Beane said Wednesday.

Beane made the comments when he met with reporters for a news conference at the Bills facility in Orchard Park, N.Y. Miller was given a veteran's day off Wednesday, but will return to practice Thursday as a full participant.

Advertisement

The veteran linebacker turned himself in to police Thursday and was released later that day from a Dallas-area jail. He has not publicly commented on the matter. Miller remains under investigation by the police and the NFL.

"We weren't there," Beane said Wednesday. "We're not the investigators. ... We had our conversations with Von and understood what he believes happened and so, from that standpoint, we can't get into it. It's an open investigation, and so we'll just let the legal process play out, and he'll participate like normal in practice."

Advertisement

Officers responded to the 3100 block of North Harwood Street after they received calls about major disturbance about 11 a.m. local time Nov. 28 from just north of downtown Dallas. Miller left the scene before officers arrived.

A preliminary investigation determined that Miller and the woman were involved in a verbal argument before he allegedly assaulted her. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office then issued an arrest warrant for Miller. He turned himself in and was later released on $5,000 bond from DeSoto Regional Jail.

A charge of assault of a pregnant woman, a third degree felony, is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The NFL and Bills said Thursday that they were gathering information about the veteran linebacker. The NFL also said it will follow all legal developments. The league could opt to place Miller on the commissioner's exempt list, which would bar him from participating in football activities amid investigations.

Placements on that list generally aren't made until formal charges have been filed by a prosecutor or an indictment comes from a grand jury.

Beane told reporters that he doesn't expect Miller to be placed on the list.

"As you probably read or heard, there were multiple versions of what happened," Beane said. "There is not a lot I can say. Von is here. He'll be a part of the team. We will let the investigation [continue] and we'll follow the lead of the NFL, from that standpoint."

Advertisement

Beane also said the allegations seem "out of character" for Miller.

Bills coach Sean McDermott also spoke with reporters Wednesday in Orchard Park, but frequently deferred to Beane's comments instead of elaborating about Miller's status.

"It's a very serious situation," McDermott said. "There are no if, ands or buts about it. It's something we take very seriously."

Miller, 34, totaled two tackles through eight games this season for the Bills. His 123.5 career sacks are the most among active players. The Bills signed Miller to a six-year, $120 million contract during the 2022 off-season.

The Bills, who were on bye in Week 13, will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Fantasy football QB rankings: Purdy, Flacco among Week 14 must-starts
NFL // 2 hours ago
Fantasy football QB rankings: Purdy, Flacco among Week 14 must-starts
MIAMI, Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Brock Purdy and Joe Flacco are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 14.
Pollard among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 14
NFL // 22 hours ago
Pollard among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 14
MIAMI, Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Tony Pollard is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 14.
Fantasy football rankings: Cooks, Smith-Njigba among 5 must-start WRs in Week 14
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football rankings: Cooks, Smith-Njigba among 5 must-start WRs in Week 14
MIAMI, Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Brandin Cooks and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 14 of the fantasy football season.
Fantasy football: Elliott, Browning, Brown among top add/drops for Week 14
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Elliott, Browning, Brown among top add/drops for Week 14
MIAMI, Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Ezekiel Elliott, Jake Browning and Noah Brown are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priorities for Week 14 of the 2023 season.
Browning leads Bengals past Jaguars, who lose Lawrence to injury
NFL // 1 day ago
Browning leads Bengals past Jaguars, who lose Lawrence to injury
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- It was only his second career start, stepping in for injured star Joe Burrow, but backup Jake Browning threw with precision and confidence, leading the Cincinnati Bengals to a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Dell, Carr, Stevenson, Robinson among players injured in NFL's Week 13
NFL // 2 days ago
Dell, Carr, Stevenson, Robinson among players injured in NFL's Week 13
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Tank Dell, Derek Carr, Rhamondre Stevenson and Brian Robinson Jr. were among the key players injured in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
NFL, Bills gather details after Von Miller's arrest, alleged assault of pregnant woman
NFL // 5 days ago
NFL, Bills gather details after Von Miller's arrest, alleged assault of pregnant woman
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The NFL and Buffalo Bills say they are gathering information about linebacker Von Miller, who was accused of assaulting a pregnant woman, turned himself in to police and was released from a Texas jail.
Fantasy football rankings: DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 13
NFL // 1 week ago
Fantasy football rankings: DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 13
MIAMI, Nov. 28 (UPI) -- DeVonta Smith is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 13 of the fantasy football season.
Fantasy football QB rankings: Tua Tagovailoa among Week 13 must-starts
NFL // 1 week ago
Fantasy football QB rankings: Tua Tagovailoa among Week 13 must-starts
MIAMI, Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Tua Tagovailoa is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 13.
Ekeler, Hall among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 13
NFL // 1 week ago
Ekeler, Hall among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 13
MIAMI, Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Austin Ekeler is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 13.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football rankings: Cooks, Smith-Njigba among 5 must-start WRs in Week 14
Fantasy football rankings: Cooks, Smith-Njigba among 5 must-start WRs in Week 14
Fantasy football: Elliott, Browning, Brown among top add/drops for Week 14
Fantasy football: Elliott, Browning, Brown among top add/drops for Week 14
Pollard among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 14
Pollard among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 14
Red Sox trade OF Alex Verdugo to rival Yankees
Red Sox trade OF Alex Verdugo to rival Yankees
Fantasy football QB rankings: Purdy, Flacco among Week 14 must-starts
Fantasy football QB rankings: Purdy, Flacco among Week 14 must-starts
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement