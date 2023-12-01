Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 1, 2023 / 1:35 PM

NFL, Bills gather details after Von Miller's arrest, alleged assault of pregnant woman

By Alex Butler
The NFL and Buffalo Bills say they are gathering information about linebacker Von Miller, who was accused of assaulting a pregnant woman, turned himself in to police and was released from a Texas jail. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
The NFL and Buffalo Bills say they are gathering information about linebacker Von Miller, who was accused of assaulting a pregnant woman, turned himself in to police and was released from a Texas jail. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The NFL and Buffalo Bills say they are gathering information about linebacker Von Miller, who was accused of assaulting a pregnant woman, turned himself in to police and was released from a Texas jail.

"We are gathering information and following all legal developments," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Friday.

Advertisement

Miller has not publicly commented on the matter. His agent did not immediately respond when asked for comment.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of North Harwood Street after they received calls about major disturbance about 11 a.m. local time Wednesday from just north of downtown Dallas. Miller left the scene before officers arrived.

Related

A preliminary investigation determined that Miller and the woman were involved in a verbal argument before he allegedly assaulted her. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office then issued an arrest warrant for Miller.

Miller turned himself in Thursday afternoon to Glenn Heights Police. He then posted a $5,000 bond and was released Thursday night from DeSoto Regional Jail.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller poses for a mugshot on Thursday in DeSota, Texas. Photo by the DeSota Regional Jail
Advertisement

The Bills, who said Thursday that they also are gathering information about the incident, are on bye in Week 13. They will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 10 in Kansas City, Mo.

The NFL could place Miller on the commissioner's exempt list, which would bar him from participating in football activities amid investigations into the arrest. Placements on that list generally aren't made until formal charges have been field by a prosecutor or an indictment comes from a grand jury.

Miller, 34, totaled two tackles through eight games this season for the Bills. His 123.5 career sacks are the most among active players. The Bills signed Miller to a six-year, $120 million contract during the 2022 off-season.

Assault against a pregnant person is a third-degree felony in Texas, with punishments including up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Latest Headlines

Fantasy football rankings: DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 13
NFL // 3 days ago
Fantasy football rankings: DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 13
MIAMI, Nov. 28 (UPI) -- DeVonta Smith is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 13 of the fantasy football season.
Fantasy football QB rankings: Tua Tagovailoa among Week 13 must-starts
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football QB rankings: Tua Tagovailoa among Week 13 must-starts
MIAMI, Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Tua Tagovailoa is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 13.
Ekeler, Hall among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 13
NFL // 2 days ago
Ekeler, Hall among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 13
MIAMI, Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Austin Ekeler is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 13.
Dak Prescott, Cowboys edge Seahawks in shootout
NFL // 6 hours ago
Dak Prescott, Cowboys edge Seahawks in shootout
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott threw for 299 yards and connected on three touchdown passes to lift the Dallas Cowboys over the Seattle Seahawks in an offensive shootout to start Week 13 of the NFL campaign.
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller accused of assault, wanted by police
NFL // 1 day ago
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller accused of assault, wanted by police
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- An arrest warrant was issued for Buffalo Bills star Von Miller, who allegedly was involved in a domestic violence incident with a pregnant woman, the Dallas Police Department said Thursday.
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor to have thumb surgery, out 2-3 weeks
NFL // 2 days ago
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor to have thumb surgery, out 2-3 weeks
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will have thumb surgery and is expected to miss at least two or three weeks.
Minnesota Vikings leave starting QB job open after loss to Bears
NFL // 3 days ago
Minnesota Vikings leave starting QB job open after loss to Bears
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Who will be the Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback going forward is undetermined, after Josh Dobbs threw four interceptions in a Week 12 loss to the Chicago Bears, coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters.
Olave, Garrett, Wilson among injured in NFL's Week 12
NFL // 4 days ago
Olave, Garrett, Wilson among injured in NFL's Week 12
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Chris Olave, Myles Garrett and Logan Wilson were among the key players injured in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
Carolina Panthers fire coach Frank Reich after just 11 games
NFL // 4 days ago
Carolina Panthers fire coach Frank Reich after just 11 games
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers fired Frank Reich after a 1-10 start to the 2023 season, ending one of the shortest head-coaching stints in NFL history, the team announced Monday.
Bills must work on 'finding plays down stretch' after Eagles loss, coach says
NFL // 4 days ago
Bills must work on 'finding plays down stretch' after Eagles loss, coach says
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills must work on "finding plays down the stretch" in future games after losing a tight battle to the Philadelphia Eagles, coach Sean McDermott told reporters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ekeler, Hall among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 13
Ekeler, Hall among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 13
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller accused of assault, wanted by police
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller accused of assault, wanted by police
Fantasy football rankings: DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 13
Fantasy football rankings: DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 13
Dak Prescott, Cowboys edge Seahawks in shootout
Dak Prescott, Cowboys edge Seahawks in shootout
Fantasy football QB rankings: Tua Tagovailoa among Week 13 must-starts
Fantasy football QB rankings: Tua Tagovailoa among Week 13 must-starts
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement