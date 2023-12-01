NFL, Bills gather details after Von Miller's arrest, alleged assault of pregnant woman

The NFL and Buffalo Bills say they are gathering information about linebacker Von Miller, who was accused of assaulting a pregnant woman, turned himself in to police and was released from a Texas jail. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The NFL and Buffalo Bills say they are gathering information about linebacker Von Miller, who was accused of assaulting a pregnant woman, turned himself in to police and was released from a Texas jail. "We are gathering information and following all legal developments," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Friday. Advertisement

Miller has not publicly commented on the matter. His agent did not immediately respond when asked for comment.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of North Harwood Street after they received calls about major disturbance about 11 a.m. local time Wednesday from just north of downtown Dallas. Miller left the scene before officers arrived.

A preliminary investigation determined that Miller and the woman were involved in a verbal argument before he allegedly assaulted her. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office then issued an arrest warrant for Miller.

Miller turned himself in Thursday afternoon to Glenn Heights Police. He then posted a $5,000 bond and was released Thursday night from DeSoto Regional Jail.

The Bills, who said Thursday that they also are gathering information about the incident, are on bye in Week 13. They will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 10 in Kansas City, Mo.

The NFL could place Miller on the commissioner's exempt list, which would bar him from participating in football activities amid investigations into the arrest. Placements on that list generally aren't made until formal charges have been field by a prosecutor or an indictment comes from a grand jury.

Miller, 34, totaled two tackles through eight games this season for the Bills. His 123.5 career sacks are the most among active players. The Bills signed Miller to a six-year, $120 million contract during the 2022 off-season.

Assault against a pregnant person is a third-degree felony in Texas, with punishments including up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.