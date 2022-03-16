All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller signs 6-year deal with Buffalo Bills

Former Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller (40), shown Feb. 13, 2022, was a key piece of the Rams' Super Bowl run last season. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- Former Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller signed a six-year contract with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday, the team announced. League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Miller's deal is worth $120 million. According to the outlets, the pact also includes $51.5 million guaranteed, including $45 million fully guaranteed at signing. Advertisement

The Bills later confirmed the agreement, but the franchise declined to reveal specifics of the contract.

Miller immediately becomes one of the top edge rushers on the Bills' roster. The 32-year-old linebacker was a key piece of the Rams' run to a Super Bowl championship last season after the team acquired him from the Broncos for a pair of draft picks in November.

Initially hampered by an ankle injury suffered while still in Denver, the eight-time Pro Bowl selection notched five sacks for the Rams across eight regular-season games. He then compiled four more sacks in the postseason, including two against the Cincinnati Bengals in Los Angeles' 23-20 win in Super Bowl LVI.

It was Miller's second Super Bowl title. He was named Super Bowl 50 MVP after he recorded 2.5 sacks in the Broncos' 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Miller, who leads all active NFL players with 115.5 career sacks, has accumulated at least 10 sacks in seven of his 10 seasons, including a career-high 18.5 in the 2012 season when he finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

In 150 career games with the Broncos and Rams, Miller -- the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 draft -- has tallied 539 total tackles, 26 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, two interceptions and 22 pass breakups. He missed all of the 2020 season due to a left ankle injury that required surgery.

Also Wednesday, the Bills announced the signing of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard. According to multiple reports, it is a one-year deal that could be worth up to $5 million.

The 27-year-old Howard will work alongside fellow tight end Dawson Knox in Buffalo. Howard had 14 receptions for 135 yards and one touchdown over 17 regular-season games in 2021.