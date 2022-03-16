Trending
Advertisement
NFL
March 16, 2022 / 9:29 PM

All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller signs 6-year deal with Buffalo Bills

By Connor Grott
All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller signs 6-year deal with Buffalo Bills
Former Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller (40), shown Feb. 13, 2022, was a key piece of the Rams' Super Bowl run last season. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- Former Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller signed a six-year contract with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday, the team announced.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Miller's deal is worth $120 million. According to the outlets, the pact also includes $51.5 million guaranteed, including $45 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Advertisement

The Bills later confirmed the agreement, but the franchise declined to reveal specifics of the contract.

RELATED Browns QB Baker Mayfield thanks fans amid team's Deshaun Watson meeting

Miller immediately becomes one of the top edge rushers on the Bills' roster. The 32-year-old linebacker was a key piece of the Rams' run to a Super Bowl championship last season after the team acquired him from the Broncos for a pair of draft picks in November.

Initially hampered by an ankle injury suffered while still in Denver, the eight-time Pro Bowl selection notched five sacks for the Rams across eight regular-season games. He then compiled four more sacks in the postseason, including two against the Cincinnati Bengals in Los Angeles' 23-20 win in Super Bowl LVI.

Advertisement

It was Miller's second Super Bowl title. He was named Super Bowl 50 MVP after he recorded 2.5 sacks in the Broncos' 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

RELATED Dolphins, offensive lineman Connor Williams agree to two-year deal

Miller, who leads all active NFL players with 115.5 career sacks, has accumulated at least 10 sacks in seven of his 10 seasons, including a career-high 18.5 in the 2012 season when he finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

In 150 career games with the Broncos and Rams, Miller -- the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 draft -- has tallied 539 total tackles, 26 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, two interceptions and 22 pass breakups. He missed all of the 2020 season due to a left ankle injury that required surgery.

Also Wednesday, the Bills announced the signing of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard. According to multiple reports, it is a one-year deal that could be worth up to $5 million.

RELATED Patriots to trade DE Chase Winovich for Browns LB Mack Wilson

The 27-year-old Howard will work alongside fellow tight end Dawson Knox in Buffalo. Howard had 14 receptions for 135 yards and one touchdown over 17 regular-season games in 2021.

Latest Headlines

ESPN signs announcers Joe Buck, Troy Aikman for Monday Night Football
NFL // 9 hours ago
ESPN signs announcers Joe Buck, Troy Aikman for Monday Night Football
March 16 (UPI) -- ESPN signed announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to multiyear agreements, which will bring the veteran duo into the Monday Night Football broadcast booth starting this September, the network announced Wednesday.
Browns QB Baker Mayfield thanks fans amid team's Deshaun Watson meeting
NFL // 15 hours ago
Browns QB Baker Mayfield thanks fans amid team's Deshaun Watson meeting
March 16 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield posted a letter to fans on social media, thanking them for their support, amid news that the team met with and is interested in acquiring Deshaun Watson.
Dolphins, offensive lineman Connor Williams agree to two-year deal
NFL // 1 day ago
Dolphins, offensive lineman Connor Williams agree to two-year deal
March 15 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins and guard Connor Williams agreed to a two-year contract on Tuesday, which should bolster the offensive line in front of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Defensive end Randy Gregory snubs Cowboys offer, will join Broncos
NFL // 1 day ago
Defensive end Randy Gregory snubs Cowboys offer, will join Broncos
March 15 (UPI) -- Defensive end Randy Gregory will sign with the Denver Broncos, and not the Dallas Cowboys, despite his former team's multiple announcements Tuesday that he decided to re-sign with the franchise in free agency.
Patriots to trade DE Chase Winovich for Browns LB Mack Wilson
NFL // 1 day ago
Patriots to trade DE Chase Winovich for Browns LB Mack Wilson
March 15 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots agreed to trade edge rusher Chase Winovich to the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday in exchange for linebacker Mack Wilson, a source close to the league told UPI.
Chiefs to sign ex-Texans safety Justin Reid; Tyrann Mathieu likely out
NFL // 1 day ago
Chiefs to sign ex-Texans safety Justin Reid; Tyrann Mathieu likely out
March 14 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are signing former Houston Texans star safety Justin Reid to a multiyear contract, signaling the end of Tyrann Mathieu's time in Kansas City.
Ex-Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson signing 5-year contract with Chargers
NFL // 2 days ago
Ex-Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson signing 5-year contract with Chargers
March 14 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers are signing former New England Patriots Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson to a lucrative multiyear contract.
Cleveland Browns release wide receiver Jarvis Landry
NFL // 2 days ago
Cleveland Browns release wide receiver Jarvis Landry
March 14 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns terminated the contract of wide receiver Jarvis Landry, the team announced Monday.
Dolphins, free agent RB Chase Edmonds agree to two-year deal
NFL // 2 days ago
Dolphins, free agent RB Chase Edmonds agree to two-year deal
March 14 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins agreed to terms on a two-year contract with free agent running back Chase Edmonds, agent Drew Rosenhaus said Monday.
Packers, LB Preston Smith agree to four-year extension
NFL // 2 days ago
Packers, LB Preston Smith agree to four-year extension
March 14 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers and linebacker Preston Smith agreed to terms on a contract extension, Smith announced Monday morning on Instagram.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Browns QB Baker Mayfield thanks fans amid team's Deshaun Watson meeting
Browns QB Baker Mayfield thanks fans amid team's Deshaun Watson meeting
Jackson-Davis leads Indiana past Wyoming, sets up Saint Mary's matchup
Jackson-Davis leads Indiana past Wyoming, sets up Saint Mary's matchup
Incarnate Word, Howard launch largest field in women's basketball tourney history
Incarnate Word, Howard launch largest field in women's basketball tourney history
ESPN signs announcers Joe Buck, Troy Aikman for Monday Night Football
ESPN signs announcers Joe Buck, Troy Aikman for Monday Night Football
Athletics trade third-baseman Matt Chapman to Blue Jays
Athletics trade third-baseman Matt Chapman to Blue Jays
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement