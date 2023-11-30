Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Nov. 30, 2023 / 1:56 PM

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller accused of assault, wanted by police

By Alex Butler
Veteran linebacker Von Miller appeared in eight games this season for the Buffalo Bills. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
Veteran linebacker Von Miller appeared in eight games this season for the Buffalo Bills. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- An arrest warrant was issued for Buffalo Bills star Von Miller, who allegedly was involved in a domestic violence incident with a pregnant woman, the Dallas Police Department said Thursday.

Police responded to the 3100 block of N. Harwood St., after they received a major disturbance call at about 11 a.m. local time Wednesday, just north of downtown Dallas. A preliminary investigation determined that Miller and the woman were involved in a verbal argument before he allegedly assaulted her.

Advertisement

Miller left the scene before officers arrived. The woman was treated for minor injuries. Miller is wanted for assault of a pregnant person. An investigation into the matter is ongoing, police said.

"This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller," the Bills said in a statement. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point."

Related

Assault against a pregnant person is a third-degree felony in Texas, with punishments including up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Miller, 34, totaled two tackles through eight games this season for the Bills. The eight-time Pro Bowl selection, three-time All-Pro, two-time Super Bowl Champion and Super Bowl MVP totaled 123.5 sacks, 563 combined tackles, 27 forced fumbles, 24 passes defensed, nine fumble recoveries, two interceptions and two touchdowns through 179 career appearances.

Advertisement

The Bills signed Miller to a six-year, $120 million contract during the 2022 off-season. He won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams during the 2021-22 campaign.

The Bills (6-6) will play the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday in Kansas City, Mo.

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles defeat Buffalo Bills in overtime

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates a touchdown during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on November 26, 2023. Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Fantasy football QB rankings: Tua Tagovailoa among Week 13 must-starts
NFL // 23 hours ago
Fantasy football QB rankings: Tua Tagovailoa among Week 13 must-starts
MIAMI, Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Tua Tagovailoa is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 13.
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor to have thumb surgery, out 2-3 weeks
NFL // 1 day ago
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor to have thumb surgery, out 2-3 weeks
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will have thumb surgery and is expected to miss at least two or three weeks.
Ekeler, Hall among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 13
NFL // 1 day ago
Ekeler, Hall among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 13
MIAMI, Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Austin Ekeler is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 13.
Fantasy football rankings: DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 13
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football rankings: DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 13
MIAMI, Nov. 28 (UPI) -- DeVonta Smith is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 13 of the fantasy football season.
Minnesota Vikings leave starting QB job open after loss to Bears
NFL // 2 days ago
Minnesota Vikings leave starting QB job open after loss to Bears
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Who will be the Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback going forward is undetermined, after Josh Dobbs threw four interceptions in a Week 12 loss to the Chicago Bears, coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters.
Olave, Garrett, Wilson among injured in NFL's Week 12
NFL // 3 days ago
Olave, Garrett, Wilson among injured in NFL's Week 12
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Chris Olave, Myles Garrett and Logan Wilson were among the key players injured in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
Carolina Panthers fire coach Frank Reich after just 11 games
NFL // 3 days ago
Carolina Panthers fire coach Frank Reich after just 11 games
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers fired Frank Reich after a 1-10 start to the 2023 season, ending one of the shortest head-coaching stints in NFL history, the team announced Monday.
Bills must work on 'finding plays down stretch' after Eagles loss, coach says
NFL // 3 days ago
Bills must work on 'finding plays down stretch' after Eagles loss, coach says
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills must work on "finding plays down the stretch" in future games after losing a tight battle to the Philadelphia Eagles, coach Sean McDermott told reporters.
Harald Hasselbach, Broncos Super Bowl champion, dies at 56
NFL // 6 days ago
Harald Hasselbach, Broncos Super Bowl champion, dies at 56
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Super Bowl champion defensive lineman Harald Hasselbach has died at 56 years old.
Fantasy football QB rankings: Purdy, Prescott among Week 12 must-starts
NFL // 1 week ago
Fantasy football QB rankings: Purdy, Prescott among Week 12 must-starts
MIAMI, Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 12.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ekeler, Hall among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 13
Ekeler, Hall among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 13
Fantasy football rankings: DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 13
Fantasy football rankings: DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 13
Fantasy football QB rankings: Tua Tagovailoa among Week 13 must-starts
Fantasy football QB rankings: Tua Tagovailoa among Week 13 must-starts
CFP rankings: Michigan climbs to No. 2, Ohio State drops to No. 6
CFP rankings: Michigan climbs to No. 2, Ohio State drops to No. 6
LSU basketball standout Angel Reese to return against Virginia Tech
LSU basketball standout Angel Reese to return against Virginia Tech
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement