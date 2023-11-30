Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller accused of assault, wanted by police

Veteran linebacker Von Miller appeared in eight games this season for the Buffalo Bills. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- An arrest warrant was issued for Buffalo Bills star Von Miller, who allegedly was involved in a domestic violence incident with a pregnant woman, the Dallas Police Department said Thursday. Police responded to the 3100 block of N. Harwood St., after they received a major disturbance call at about 11 a.m. local time Wednesday, just north of downtown Dallas. A preliminary investigation determined that Miller and the woman were involved in a verbal argument before he allegedly assaulted her. Advertisement

Miller left the scene before officers arrived. The woman was treated for minor injuries. Miller is wanted for assault of a pregnant person. An investigation into the matter is ongoing, police said.

"This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller," the Bills said in a statement. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point."

Assault against a pregnant person is a third-degree felony in Texas, with punishments including up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Miller, 34, totaled two tackles through eight games this season for the Bills. The eight-time Pro Bowl selection, three-time All-Pro, two-time Super Bowl Champion and Super Bowl MVP totaled 123.5 sacks, 563 combined tackles, 27 forced fumbles, 24 passes defensed, nine fumble recoveries, two interceptions and two touchdowns through 179 career appearances.

Advertisement

The Bills signed Miller to a six-year, $120 million contract during the 2022 off-season. He won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams during the 2021-22 campaign.

The Bills (6-6) will play the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday in Kansas City, Mo.

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles defeat Buffalo Bills in overtime