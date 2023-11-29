Trending
NFL
Nov. 29, 2023 / 9:36 AM

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor to have thumb surgery, out 2-3 weeks

By Alex Butler
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (R) is expected to miss at least two or three weeks of action because of a thumb injury. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
1 of 5 | Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (R) is expected to miss at least two or three weeks of action because of a thumb injury. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will have thumb surgery and is expected to be out at least two or three weeks.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic on Tuesday night about the surgery and Taylor's potential timeline for return. The Colts have not decided if he will go on injured reserve, which would automatically result in an absence of at least four games.

Taylor, who missed the first four games of the season because of an ankle injury and contract dispute, played through his thumb injury Sunday during a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The star running back totaled 91 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

Colts backup running back Zack Moss is now expected to start in place of Taylor. Moss totaled 70 yards from scrimmage on 10 touches against the Buccaneers. He was successful relieving Taylor earlier this season, with an average of more than 115 yards from scrimmage per game over his first five starts. He also scored five touchdowns over that span.

Moss totaled a career-high 810 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns on 159 touches through 10 games this season. Taylor totaled 551 yards from scrimmage and five scores through his seven appearances.

The 2021 rushing champion missed six games in 2022 because of his ankle injury. Recovery from that issue -- paired with his contract dispute -- then led to his hiatus. Taylor and the Colts agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract extension in October. He returned to the field one day after the Colts announced his new contract.

The Colts (6-5) will face the Tennessee Titans (4-7) in an AFC South division matchup at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Nashville. Indianapolis then will face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14 and host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15. Their final three games will be against the Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans.

The Colts sit in second place in the AFC South, behind the first place Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3). They current hold the No. 7 seed -- the final spot -- in the AFC postseason picture.

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers top Cincinnati Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt (L) celebrates with Patrick Peterson afters sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browing during the first half at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on November 26, 2023. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

