NFL
Dec. 5, 2023 / 7:46 AM

Browning leads Bengals past Jaguars, who lose Lawrence to injury

By Alex Butler
Cincinnati Bengals players celebrate a touchdown against the Jaguars on Monday at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
Cincinnati Bengals players celebrate a touchdown against the Jaguars on Monday at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- It was only his second career start, stepping in for injured star Joe Burrow, but backup Jake Browning threw with precision and confidence, leading the Cincinnati Bengals to a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Browning completed 32 of 37 passes for a career-high 354 yards in the 34-31 overtime triumph Monday in Jacksonville, Fla. He logged one score through the air and another on the ground.

"It felt like we were in rhythm," Browning told reporters. "I think the statistics kinda show that. Top to bottom, it was a good offensive performance."

The Bengals logged nearly 500 yards (491) of offense against the Jaguars, who totaled 376, before losing starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence to a fourth-quarter ankle injury.

The Jaguars took the lead three times in regulation, but allowed Browning and the Bengals to rally on each occasion. Bengals kicker Evan McPherson ended the night with a 48-yard field goal with 1:45 remaining in overtime.

"I'm really proud of Jake and the job he did and the guys rallied around him, making plays for him, protecting him and the run game getting going," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said.

"It all helped Jake. I'm really proud of the team win, but really proud of Jake. In his second career start, to come out here on Monday Night Football, and do what he did is pretty cool."

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase totaled 149 yards and a score on 11 catches. Running back Joe Mixon logged 117 yards from scrimmage and two scores on 25 touches.

Lawrence completed 22 of 29 passes for 258 yards and two scores. He also ran for a touchdown. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said he will be evaluated this week to determine the extent of his right ankle issue.

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne logged 79 yards from scrimmage and a score on 15 touches. Tight end Evan Engram caught nine passes for 82 yards and a score. Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington also scored in the loss.

Etienne gave the Jaguars an initial lead with a 5-yard rushing score midway through the first quarter. The Bengals answered when Mixon ran for a 6-yard score to end an eight-play, 92-yard drive.

The Jaguars took their second lead of the night when Lawrence found Engram for a 22-yard score about six minutes later. Mixon ran for another score about a minute before halftime to tie the score once more.

Browning connected with Chase for a 76-yard touchdown on the Bengals' first drive of the second half for their first lead of the game.

Lawrence and the Jaguars then went on a 12-play, 84-yard drive. He finished that drive with a 14-yard touchdown toss to Washington. Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd threw an interception during a trick play on the next possession.

Lawrence ran for a 1-yard score less than three minutes later for a 28-21 Jaguars lead. Both offense then stalled on their next drives.

Browning then authored a nine-play, 48-yard drive. He ended the possession with a 1-yard score to tie the game.

McPherson connected on a 54-yard field goal with 2:28 remaining in regulation for a 31-28 advantage. Jaguars kicker Brandon McManus made a 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds remaining to force overtime.

The Jaguars offense stalled again to start overtime. The Bengals then went on a 12-play, 42-yard drive, setting up McPherson for his game-winner.

The Bengals (6-6) will host the Indianapolis Colts (7-5) at 1 p.m. EST Dec. 10 in Cincinnati. The Jaguars (8-4) will battle the Cleveland Browns (7-5) at the same time Dec. 10 in Cleveland.

