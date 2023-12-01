Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 1, 2023 / 8:11 AM

Dak Prescott, Cowboys edge Seahawks in shootout

By Alex Butler
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott totaled three touchdown passes in a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday in Arlington, Texas. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
1 of 5 | Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott totaled three touchdown passes in a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday in Arlington, Texas. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott threw for 299 yards and connected on three touchdown passes to lift the Dallas Cowboys over the Seattle Seahawks in an offensive shootout to start Week 13 of the NFL campaign.

Tight end Jake Ferguson caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Prescott with 4:37 remaining to give the Cowboys the go-ahead points in the 41-35 triumph Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement

The Cowboys and Seahawks combined for 817 yards, 38 first downs and more than 700 passing yards in the offensive showcase. Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb caught 12 passes for 116 yards and a score to spearhead the Cowboys attack.

"This was a big one to get," Prescott told reporters. "The first win [against a team] with a winning record, but more importantly, to do it in the fashion that we did."

Kicker Brandon Aubrey gave the Cowboys an initial lead with a 30-yard field goal on the game's opening drive. Quarterback Geno Smith threw a 73-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf less than two minutes later to give the Seahawks their first advantage.

Prescott followed by leading a 5-play, 75-yard drive. That possession ended with a 15-yard touchdown toss to Lamb. He threw another touchdown toss to wide receiver Brandin Cooks 3:20 into the second quarter for a 17-7 Cowboys lead.

Seahawks rookie running back Zach Charbonnet ended the next drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to cut into the deficit.

The Cowboys answered with their longest drive of the game. Aubrey made a 31-yard field goal to end that 16-play, 62-yard possession, which took 7:24 off the clock.

Smith then orchestrated an 8-play, 75-yard drive. He threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Metcalf with seven seconds remaining. The Seahawks held a 21-20 lead at halftime.

The Seahawks carried that moment into the second half, with Smith running for a 5-yard score to end the next drive.

Prescott and the Cowboys followed with a 12-play, 75-yard drive. Running back Tony Pollard ended that 6:20 possession with a 6-yard touchdown run.

Smith found Metcalf for a third touchdown toss 38 seconds into the fourth quarter, pushing the Seahawks lead back to eight points. Aubrey made a 38-yard field goal on the next drive, cutting the deficit to five.

The Cowboys defense then stepped up, stopping the Seahawks on a fourth-down conversion attempt.

Prescott took over at the Cowboys' 46-yard line. He threw his go-ahead touchdown toss to Ferguson less than three minutes later. The Cowboys star then threw to Cooks to complete a two-point conversion and push the lead to 38-35.

The Cowboys defense denied another fourth-down conversion attempt on the Seahawks' next possession. Aubrey followed with a 32-yard field goal for the final points of the night. The Cowboys defense then clinched the victory by denying the Seahawks of a first down for the third-consecutive time on a fourth-down conversion attempt.

Smith threw for 334 yards, three scores and an interception, in addition to his rushing score, in the loss. Charbonnet totaled 99 yards from scrimmage and a score on 20 touches.

The Seahawks defense sacked Prescott four times in the loss.

The Cowboys (9-3) will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14. The Seahawks (6-6) will battle the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 10 in Santa Clara, Calif.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller accused of assault, wanted by police
NFL // 18 hours ago
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller accused of assault, wanted by police
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- An arrest warrant was issued for Buffalo Bills star Von Miller, who allegedly was involved in a domestic violence incident with a pregnant woman, the Dallas Police Department said Thursday.
Fantasy football QB rankings: Tua Tagovailoa among Week 13 must-starts
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football QB rankings: Tua Tagovailoa among Week 13 must-starts
MIAMI, Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Tua Tagovailoa is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 13.
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor to have thumb surgery, out 2-3 weeks
NFL // 1 day ago
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor to have thumb surgery, out 2-3 weeks
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will have thumb surgery and is expected to miss at least two or three weeks.
Ekeler, Hall among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 13
NFL // 2 days ago
Ekeler, Hall among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 13
MIAMI, Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Austin Ekeler is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 13.
Fantasy football rankings: DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 13
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football rankings: DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 13
MIAMI, Nov. 28 (UPI) -- DeVonta Smith is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 13 of the fantasy football season.
Minnesota Vikings leave starting QB job open after loss to Bears
NFL // 3 days ago
Minnesota Vikings leave starting QB job open after loss to Bears
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Who will be the Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback going forward is undetermined, after Josh Dobbs threw four interceptions in a Week 12 loss to the Chicago Bears, coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters.
Olave, Garrett, Wilson among injured in NFL's Week 12
NFL // 3 days ago
Olave, Garrett, Wilson among injured in NFL's Week 12
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Chris Olave, Myles Garrett and Logan Wilson were among the key players injured in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
Carolina Panthers fire coach Frank Reich after just 11 games
NFL // 3 days ago
Carolina Panthers fire coach Frank Reich after just 11 games
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers fired Frank Reich after a 1-10 start to the 2023 season, ending one of the shortest head-coaching stints in NFL history, the team announced Monday.
Bills must work on 'finding plays down stretch' after Eagles loss, coach says
NFL // 4 days ago
Bills must work on 'finding plays down stretch' after Eagles loss, coach says
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills must work on "finding plays down the stretch" in future games after losing a tight battle to the Philadelphia Eagles, coach Sean McDermott told reporters.
Harald Hasselbach, Broncos Super Bowl champion, dies at 56
NFL // 6 days ago
Harald Hasselbach, Broncos Super Bowl champion, dies at 56
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Super Bowl champion defensive lineman Harald Hasselbach has died at 56 years old.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ekeler, Hall among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 13
Ekeler, Hall among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 13
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller accused of assault, wanted by police
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller accused of assault, wanted by police
Fantasy football rankings: DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 13
Fantasy football rankings: DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 13
LSU basketball standout Angel Reese to return against Virginia Tech
LSU basketball standout Angel Reese to return against Virginia Tech
Fantasy football QB rankings: Tua Tagovailoa among Week 13 must-starts
Fantasy football QB rankings: Tua Tagovailoa among Week 13 must-starts
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement