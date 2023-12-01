Dak Prescott, Cowboys edge Seahawks in shootout

1 of 5 | Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott totaled three touchdown passes in a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday in Arlington, Texas. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott threw for 299 yards and connected on three touchdown passes to lift the Dallas Cowboys over the Seattle Seahawks in an offensive shootout to start Week 13 of the NFL campaign. Tight end Jake Ferguson caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Prescott with 4:37 remaining to give the Cowboys the go-ahead points in the 41-35 triumph Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Advertisement

The Cowboys and Seahawks combined for 817 yards, 38 first downs and more than 700 passing yards in the offensive showcase. Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb caught 12 passes for 116 yards and a score to spearhead the Cowboys attack.

"This was a big one to get," Prescott told reporters. "The first win [against a team] with a winning record, but more importantly, to do it in the fashion that we did."

Prescott to Ferguson and the Cowboys take the lead with 4:37 to go!

Kicker Brandon Aubrey gave the Cowboys an initial lead with a 30-yard field goal on the game's opening drive. Quarterback Geno Smith threw a 73-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf less than two minutes later to give the Seahawks their first advantage.

Prescott followed by leading a 5-play, 75-yard drive. That possession ended with a 15-yard touchdown toss to Lamb. He threw another touchdown toss to wide receiver Brandin Cooks 3:20 into the second quarter for a 17-7 Cowboys lead.

Seahawks rookie running back Zach Charbonnet ended the next drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to cut into the deficit.

The Cowboys answered with their longest drive of the game. Aubrey made a 31-yard field goal to end that 16-play, 62-yard possession, which took 7:24 off the clock.

Smith then orchestrated an 8-play, 75-yard drive. He threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Metcalf with seven seconds remaining. The Seahawks held a 21-20 lead at halftime.

The Seahawks carried that moment into the second half, with Smith running for a 5-yard score to end the next drive.

Prescott and the Cowboys followed with a 12-play, 75-yard drive. Running back Tony Pollard ended that 6:20 possession with a 6-yard touchdown run.

Smith found Metcalf for a third touchdown toss 38 seconds into the fourth quarter, pushing the Seahawks lead back to eight points. Aubrey made a 38-yard field goal on the next drive, cutting the deficit to five.

The Cowboys defense then stepped up, stopping the Seahawks on a fourth-down conversion attempt.

Prescott took over at the Cowboys' 46-yard line. He threw his go-ahead touchdown toss to Ferguson less than three minutes later. The Cowboys star then threw to Cooks to complete a two-point conversion and push the lead to 38-35.

The Cowboys defense denied another fourth-down conversion attempt on the Seahawks' next possession. Aubrey followed with a 32-yard field goal for the final points of the night. The Cowboys defense then clinched the victory by denying the Seahawks of a first down for the third-consecutive time on a fourth-down conversion attempt.

MICAH ENDS IT

Smith threw for 334 yards, three scores and an interception, in addition to his rushing score, in the loss. Charbonnet totaled 99 yards from scrimmage and a score on 20 touches.

The Seahawks defense sacked Prescott four times in the loss.

The Cowboys (9-3) will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14. The Seahawks (6-6) will battle the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 10 in Santa Clara, Calif.