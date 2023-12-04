Dell, Carr, Stevenson, Robinson among players injured in NFL's Week 13

1 of 5 | Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell sustained a fractured fibula in Week 14. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Tank Dell, Derek Carr, Rhamondre Stevenson and Brian Robinson Jr. were among the key players injured in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season. Players injured in Sunday's games will be further evaluated to determine the extent of their injuries and potential timelines to return. Advertisement

Dell sustained one of the most serious injuries of the week. The Houston Texans star rookie wide receiver sustained a left leg injury in the first quarter of a win over the Denver Broncos and did not return.

Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and KPRC 2 Houston that Dell sustained a fractured fibula and will miss the rest of the season. Dell did not log a catch in the victory. He logged 47 catches for 709 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games this season.

Tank Dell is being carted off of the field. pic.twitter.com/lxOV6t7pKG— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) December 3, 2023

Robert Woods, Noah Brown, John Metchie III and David Hutchinson are the other wide receivers on the Texans roster, behind Dell and fellow starter Nico Collins.

The Texans (7-5) will face the New York Jets (4-8) on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

Quarterback Derek Carr sustained shoulder, back and head injuries in the fourth quarter of the New Orleans Saints' loss to the Detroit Lions. He did not return to the game.

He completed 17 of 22 passes for 226 yards, one score and an interception. Backup quarterback Jameis Winston completed 2 of 5 passes for 41 yards in the loss. Carr, who is in the concussion protocol, will be evaluated this week to determine the extent of his injuries.

Lions center Frank Ragnow sustained a knee injury and left the game early.

The Saints (5-7) will host the Carolina Panthers (1-11) in Week 14. The Lions (9-3) will battle the Chicago Bears (4-8).

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson sustained a right ankle injury in the first half of a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He totaled 39 yards on nine carries before his exit. Backup running back Ezekiel Elliott logged 92 yards from scrimmage on 21 touches in the loss.

Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and MassLive that the Patriots believed Stevenson sprained the ankle and could miss time. Patriots cornerback Shaun Wade (illness) also left the game early.

The Patriots (2-10) will face the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) in Week 14.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett sustained an ankle injury in Week 13 and is expected to miss that game. The Steelers starter sustained the right ankle injury in the second quarter of a loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Sources told NFL Network and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that Pickett will undergo surgery Monday and is expected to miss time.

Pickett completed 7 of 10 passes for 70 yards in the loss. Backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky completed 11 of 17 passes for 117 yards and a score.

Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) and linebacker Elandon Roberts (groin) also left the game early. Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown and running back Emari Demercado sustained respective heel and neck injuries.

The Cardinals (3-10) are on bye in Week 14. They will host the San Francisco 49ers (9-3) in Week 15.

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. sustained a hamstring injury in the second quarter of a loss to the Miami Dolphins. He totaled 53 yards on seven carries in the setback. Backup running back Antonio Gibson logged 72 yards from scrimmage on 14 touches against the Dolphins.

The Commanders also lost defensive tackle John Ridgeway to a shin injury.

Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker sustained a knee injury in the victory. The Dolphins offensive tackles Terron Armstead (ankle) and Robert Hunt (hamstring) also left the game early.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that Armstead could have returned to the game. He said Hunt aggravated a previous injury and that Baker will be evaluated this week.

The Commanders (4-9) are on bye in Week 14. They will face the Los Angeles Rams (6-6) in Week 15. The Dolphins (9-3) will host the Tennessee Titans (4-8) in Week 14.

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee sustained a concussion in the third quarter of a win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. Higbee logged two catches for 35 yards in the win.

Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper also left the game early because of a head injury. Cooper totaled three catches for 34 yards.

The Browns (7-5) will host the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) in Week 14. The Rams will face the Baltimore Ravens (9-3).

Wide receiver Christian Watson sustained a hamstring injury in a Green Bay Packers win over the Kansas City Chiefs. He caught seven passes for 71 yards and two scores before he left the game in the fourth quarter. He will be evaluated this week.

Chiefs offensive tackle Donovan Smith (neck), linebacker Drue Tranquill (concussion) and safety Bryan Cook (ankle) also left the game early.

The Chiefs (8-4) will host the Buffalo Bills (6-6) in Week 14. The Packers (6-6) will battle the New York Giants (4-8).

The Jaguars will host the Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) in the final game of Week 13 at 8:15 p.m. EST Monday in Jacksonville, Fla.