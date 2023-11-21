Trending
NFL
Nov. 21, 2023 / 9:07 AM

Patrick Mahomes takes blame for costly drop in loss to Eagles

By Alex Butler
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (L) and tight end Travis Kelce each had costly drops in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday in Kansas City, Mo. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
1 of 5 | Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (L) and tight end Travis Kelce each had costly drops in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday in Kansas City, Mo. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes took the blame for a brutal drop by Marques Valdez-Scantling, saying he should have taken power off his fourth-quarter attempt to the wide receiver in the a Week 11 Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

"They triple-teamed Travis [Kelce], so I went to the guy who won downfield," Mahomes told reporters after the 21-17 defeat Monday in Kansas City, Mo.

"Marques won. He just didn't come away with the ball. I could probably throw a little bit shorter. He was that open."

The miscue occurred with less than 2 minutes remaining, with the Chiefs trailing by four points, in Monday's matchup. Mahomes and the Chiefs faced a second and 10 from their own 49-yard line. Mahomes took the snap, stepped back in the pocket and launched a throw more than 50 yards downfield.

Related

Valdez-Scantling, who ran by Eagles cornerback Bradley Roby on the play, extended his arms forward and got both hands on the ball inside the 5-yard line, but couldn't haul it in.

Mahomes was called for intentional grounding on the next play and then threw an incomplete pass, giving the ball back to the Eagles. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts then kneeled to wind the final seconds off the clock and secure the victory.

Coach Andy Reid cited the miscues and the Chiefs' lack of second-half scoring as reasons behind the loss. The Chiefs had held a 17-7 lead at halftime.

"Too many penalties," Reid said. "They are hurting us, turnovers in the red zone and drops. We have to take care of business here. I've got guys playing their hearts out as best they can and they will keep working at it."

Valdez-Scantling was visibly upset after the drop. He was caught on camera as he slammed his helmet going through the tunnel to the locker room.

The veteran wide receiver caught two passes for 17 yards. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce scored once, but also fumbled and had a costly drop.

"Offensively, I'm just not where I want to be at this point in the season," Mahomes said. "It starts with me. I have to make better throws at certain times.

"We have to continue to move the ball downfield and just be more consistent throughout the game."

Mahomes, the reigning NFL MVP, has completed 67.1% of his throws for 2,619 yards, 19 scores and nine interceptions through 10 games this season.

The Chiefs (7-3), among the league leaders in drops, haven't scored points in the second half over their last three games. They rank last this season with 53 points over the final two quarters.

They will face the Las Vegas Raiders (5-6) at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday in Las Vegas. The Eagles (9-1) will host the Buffalo Bills (6-5) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in Philadelphia.

