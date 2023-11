1 of 5 | Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco threw five touchdowns and three interceptions in five games last season for the New York Jets. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns will sign veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, adding depth to their quarterbacks room following starter Deshaun Watson's season-ending shoulder injury. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and Cleveland.com on Sunday that Flacco will sign with the Browns practice squad. Flacco, who worked out Friday for the Browns, is expected to be promoted to the active roster. Advertisement

Flacco, 38, completed 57.6% of his passes for 1,051 yards, five scores and three interceptions in five games last season for the New York Jets.

He completed 61.6% of his throws for 42,320 yards, 232 touchdowns and 147 interceptions through his first 183 career appearances. The Super Bowl XLVII MVP hasn't started more than four games since the 2019 season.

Watson sustained his season-ending shoulder injury during the Browns' loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 12 in Baltimore.

New Browns starter Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed 24 of 43 passes for 165 yards and an interception in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in Cleveland. P.J. Walker is the only other quarterback on the Browns' active roster.

Advertisement

Walker completed 49% of his throws for 618 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions in five games this season.

The Browns (7-3) will battle the Denver Broncos (5-5) at 4:05 p.m. EST Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.