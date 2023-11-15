Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Nov. 15, 2023 / 11:16 AM

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

By Alex Butler
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike on Sunday at M&amp;T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI
1 of 5 | Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will undergo surgery on his right throwing shoulder and miss the remainder of the 2023-24 NFL season, the team announced Wednesday.

The Browns said Watson had an MRI on his left ankle and shoulder Monday after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Baltimore.

Advertisement

"Obviously, we are very disappointed and devastated for Deshaun, especially given all that he has battled and gone through medically this season and in light of how well he has played since his most recent injury," Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters at a news conference.

Imagining revealed a high-ankle sprain, an injury he sustained previously, and a displaced fracture in Watson's glenoid, a joint within his shoulder. The Browns said Watson notified the medical staff about discomfort in his shoulder after he was hit in the first half of their Week 10 win.

Watson completed 20 of 34 passes for 213 yards, one score and an interception in the victory. He started slow in the first half, but completed 14 of 14 pass attempts in the second to spark the comeback win.

"Despite performing at a high level and finishing the game, after consultation with Browns' head physician James Voos, and industry-leading shoulder specialist, Neal ElAttrache, it has been determined that this injury will require immediate surgical repair to avoid further structural damage," the Browns said.

"Deshaun will be placed on season-ending injured reserve and a full recovery is expected for the start of the 2024 season."

Watson, who was suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million in 2022 for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy in relation to a massage therapist scandal, signed a fully guaranteed $230 million contract with the Browns the same year.

Advertisement

He completed 59.8% of his passes for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions through his first seasons with the Browns. He went 8-4 as a starter. Watson, who missed 11 games in 2022, will now miss 22 regular-season contests over his brief tenure with the AFC North franchise.

Browns second-string quarterback P.J. Walker is now set to assume starting duties in relief of Watson. Walker completed 49% of his throws for 618 yards, one score and five interceptions through five games this season. Dorian Thompson-Robinson is the only other quarterback on the Browns roster.

Berry said Wednesday that the Browns "have a ton of faith" in Walker and Thompson-Robinson. He also said the team will sign another quarterback in the near future.

Watson is the latest key player from the Browns offense to sustain a season-ending injury. Running back Nick Chubb tore the ACL in his left knee in Week 2. He had surgery Tuesday and is expected to return during the 2024 season.

Tackle Jack Conklin sustained a season-ending ACL tear in Week 1. Fellow tackle Jedrick Wills also sustained a knee injury and remains on injured reserve.

Advertisement

The Browns (6-3) will host the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Cleveland. They sit in third place in the AFC North, behind the Ravens (7-3) and Steelers. The Browns have the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff picture.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Fantasy football rankings: Moore, Reed among 5 must-start WRs in Week 11
NFL // 22 hours ago
Fantasy football rankings: Moore, Reed among 5 must-start WRs in Week 11
MIAMI, Nov. 14 (UPI) -- D.J. Moore and Jayden Reed are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 11 of the fantasy football season.
Jaguars WR Zay Jones arrested on domestic battery charge
NFL // 1 day ago
Jaguars WR Zay Jones arrested on domestic battery charge
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones was arrested on domestic battery charges and remained in jail as of Tuesday morning, according to police records in Florida.
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs calls for brother Stefon Diggs to leave Bills
NFL // 1 day ago
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs calls for brother Stefon Diggs to leave Bills
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs made a plea for his brother, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, to leave the Buffalo Bills, calling for the exit on X after their brutal Monday Night Football loss to the Denver Broncos
Fantasy football: Singletary, Love among top add/drops for Week 11
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Singletary, Love among top add/drops for Week 11
MIAMI, Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Devin Singletary and Jordan Love are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priorities for Week 11 of the 2023 season.
Carr, Mayfield, Watson among injured in NFL's Week 10
NFL // 2 days ago
Carr, Mayfield, Watson among injured in NFL's Week 10
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Quarterbacks Derek Carr, Baker Mayfield and Deshaun Watson were among the players injured in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.
Fantasy football QB rankings: Levis among Week 10 must-starts
NFL // 1 week ago
Fantasy football QB rankings: Levis among Week 10 must-starts
MIAMI, Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Will Levis is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 10.
Henry, Ford among 4 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 10
NFL // 1 week ago
Henry, Ford among 4 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 10
MIAMI, Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry and Jerome Ford are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 10.
Fantasy football rankings: Hopkins among 5 must-start WRs in Week 10
NFL // 1 week ago
Fantasy football rankings: Hopkins among 5 must-start WRs in Week 10
MIAMI, Nov. 7 (UPI) -- DeAndre Hopkins is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 10 of the fantasy football season.
Santos, Foreman leads Bear to victory; Panthers drop to 1-9
NFL // 5 days ago
Santos, Foreman leads Bear to victory; Panthers drop to 1-9
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Kicker Cario Santos made three field goals and the Chicago Bears defense held the Carolina Panthers offense to no offensive touchdowns, 213 total yards and just 12 first downs in an ugly victory to start Week 10.
Jacksonville Jaguars to add Tom Coughlin to ring of honor
NFL // 5 days ago
Jacksonville Jaguars to add Tom Coughlin to ring of honor
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Former front-office executive and coach Tom Coughlin will be inducted into the Jacksonville Jaguars ring of honor in 2024, the franchise announced Thursday afternoon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Women's basketball: UConn coach cites atmosphere, lack of discipline for N.C. State upset
Women's basketball: UConn coach cites atmosphere, lack of discipline for N.C. State upset
Fantasy football rankings: Moore, Reed among 5 must-start WRs in Week 11
Fantasy football rankings: Moore, Reed among 5 must-start WRs in Week 11
British police arrest man in death of hockey player Adam Johnson
British police arrest man in death of hockey player Adam Johnson
Draymond Green puts Rudy Gobert in headlock during Warriors-Timberwolves brawl
Draymond Green puts Rudy Gobert in headlock during Warriors-Timberwolves brawl
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs calls for brother Stefon Diggs to leave Bills
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs calls for brother Stefon Diggs to leave Bills
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement