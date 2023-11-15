Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

1 of 5 | Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will undergo surgery on his right throwing shoulder and miss the remainder of the 2023-24 NFL season, the team announced Wednesday. The Browns said Watson had an MRI on his left ankle and shoulder Monday after a win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Baltimore. Advertisement

"Obviously, we are very disappointed and devastated for Deshaun, especially given all that he has battled and gone through medically this season and in light of how well he has played since his most recent injury," Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters at a news conference.

Imagining revealed a high-ankle sprain, an injury he sustained previously, and a displaced fracture in Watson's glenoid, a joint within his shoulder. The Browns said Watson notified the medical staff about discomfort in his shoulder after he was hit in the first half of their Week 10 win.

Advertisement Andrew Berry says Deshaun sustained new damage to his shoulder unrelated to his previous injury pic.twitter.com/886hlpYgte— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 15, 2023

Watson completed 20 of 34 passes for 213 yards, one score and an interception in the victory. He started slow in the first half, but completed 14 of 14 pass attempts in the second to spark the comeback win.

"Despite performing at a high level and finishing the game, after consultation with Browns' head physician James Voos, and industry-leading shoulder specialist, Neal ElAttrache, it has been determined that this injury will require immediate surgical repair to avoid further structural damage," the Browns said.

"Deshaun will be placed on season-ending injured reserve and a full recovery is expected for the start of the 2024 season."

Watson, who was suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million in 2022 for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy in relation to a massage therapist scandal, signed a fully guaranteed $230 million contract with the Browns the same year.

Advertisement

He completed 59.8% of his passes for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions through his first seasons with the Browns. He went 8-4 as a starter. Watson, who missed 11 games in 2022, will now miss 22 regular-season contests over his brief tenure with the AFC North franchise.

Browns second-string quarterback P.J. Walker is now set to assume starting duties in relief of Watson. Walker completed 49% of his throws for 618 yards, one score and five interceptions through five games this season. Dorian Thompson-Robinson is the only other quarterback on the Browns roster.

Berry said Wednesday that the Browns "have a ton of faith" in Walker and Thompson-Robinson. He also said the team will sign another quarterback in the near future.

Watson is the latest key player from the Browns offense to sustain a season-ending injury. Running back Nick Chubb tore the ACL in his left knee in Week 2. He had surgery Tuesday and is expected to return during the 2024 season.

Tackle Jack Conklin sustained a season-ending ACL tear in Week 1. Fellow tackle Jedrick Wills also sustained a knee injury and remains on injured reserve.

Advertisement

The Browns (6-3) will host the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Cleveland. They sit in third place in the AFC North, behind the Ravens (7-3) and Steelers. The Browns have the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff picture.