Higgins, Garrett, Armstead, Pickett among players injured in NFL's Week 4

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Tee Higgins, Myles Garrett, Terron Armstead and Kenny Pickett were among the top players injured in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. Players who were hurt in Sunday's games will undergo further examinations and tests this week to determine the extent of their injuries and potential timelines for return. Advertisement

In Orchard Park, N.Y., Armstead sustained a left knee injury in the second quarter and did not return during the Miami Dolphins' loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Kendall Lamm replaced Armstead at left tackle in the second half. Austin Jackson and Kion Smith are the other tackles on the Dolphins roster.

Bills star cornerback Tre'Davious White sustained a right leg injury in the third quarter. He was carted off the field and did not return. The Bills said White sustained an Achilles tendon injury. If that proves correct, that could end his season.

Bills cornerback Christian Benford (shoulder) and wide receiver Khalil Shakir (head injury) also did not return to the game.

Kaiir Elam and Dane Jackson are the other cornerbacks on the Bills roster.

The Dolphins (3-1) will host the New York Giants (1-2) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Bills (3-1) will face the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in London.

Higgins sustained a rib injury and did not play in the second half of the Cincinnati Bengals' loss to the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he did not know the extent of the injury during his postgame news conference.

Higgins totaled two catches for 19 yards. Trenton Irwin and Andrei Iosivas are the Bengals' backup wide receivers, behind Higgins and fellow starters Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.

Sources told NFL Network that Higgins fractured a rib.

Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt was evaluated for a concussion and did not return against the Titans. D.J. Turner II, Mike Hilton, Jalen Davis and D.J. Ivey are among the Bengals backup cornerbacks.

The Bengals (1-3) will face the Arizona Cardinals (1-3) in Week 5. The Titans (2-2) will play the Indianapolis Colts (2-2) on Sunday in Indianapolis.

All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett was seen wearing a walking boot on his left foot after the Cleveland Browns' 28-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Cleveland. He logged a sack, raising his total to 5.5 through four games.

The Browns have a Week 5 bye and will return to host the San Francisco 49ers (4-0) on Oct. 15 in Cleveland.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett sustained a knee injury in the third quarter of a 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans in Houston. He did not return.

Pickett completed 15 of 23 passes for 114 yards and an interception. Backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky completed 3 of 5 passes for 18 yards in relief of the Steelers starter.

Sources told NFL Network that initial testing on Pickett's knee did not reveal an ACL injury.

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), offensive tackle Dan Moore (knee) and defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (concussion) also left early.

The Steelers (2-2) will host the Ravens (3-1) on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Rams veteran Matthew Stafford was among the quarterbacks injured. He completed 27 of 40 passes for 319 yards, one score and an interception in a 29-23 overtime win over the Colts.

Stafford, who did not miss any time, told reporters at his postgame news conference that he sustained a hip injury in the third quarter and found it difficult to move but dealt with the pain.

"I knew it was just going to be one of those things that was you know, pain slash function," Stafford said. "As long as I could keep it warm on the sideline and keep the function going, I was going to try to stay in there."

The Rams (2-2) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans sustained a hamstring injury during a 26-9 win over the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans.

Evans totaled three catches for 40 yards in the win. He left the game in the second quarter and did not return.

Trey Palmer, Deven Thompkins and Rakim Jarrett join Chris Godwin as the other wide receivers on the Buccaneers roster.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Evans "just tweaked it," when asked about the injury at his postgame news conference.

Buccaneers safety Ryan Neal also exited early because of a concussion. Christian Izien and Kaevon Merriweather are the backup safeties on the Buccaneers roster.

The Buccaneers (3-1) have a Week 5 bye. They will host the Detroit Lions (3-1) in Week 6.

Saints tight end Juwan Johnson sustained a calf injury and did not play in the second half. The Saints (2-2) will face the New England Patriots (1-3) in Week 5.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert sustained an injury on his left, non-throwing hand during a 24-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Herbert wore a splint on his left middle finger for the rest of the game. He completed 13 of 24 passes for 167 yards, one score and an interception in the victory. He later told reporters there was "never really a question" about him staying in the game.

"It's just a little scratch," Herbert said. "It just got stuck in a helmet. I'm just thankful for all of the doctors and trainers for helping me get through that."

Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. sustained a wrist injury.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams left the game early because of a shoulder injury, but returned. He totaled eight catches for 75 yards in the loss.

The Chargers (2-2) will be on bye in Week 5. They will host the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) in Week 6.

The Raiders will play the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 9 in Las Vegas.

The Patriots lost cornerback Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) and linebacker Matthew Judon (biceps) during their 38-3 loss to the Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. Coach Bill Belichick did not provide an update on the injured defenders during his Monday news conference.

The Giants will face the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) in the final game of Week 4 at 8:15 p.m. Monday in East Rutherford, N.J.

