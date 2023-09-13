Fantasy football: Mayfield, Smith among must-start QBs for Week 2

1 of 5 | Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith threw for 320 yards and two scores and rushed for another touchdown last season against the Detroit Lions. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Geno Smith is among my must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 2. My Week 2 running back, tight end and wide receiver rankings and waiver-wire additions articles remain available for your preparation. My positional rankings will continue to be altered for developments, including injuries. Advertisement

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles and Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings, who played Thursday, were removed from my rankings.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen leads my Top 20 positional rankings, which are listed below. Justin Fields and Baker Mayfield join Smith as must-start options. Those owners who are looking to replace injured New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers can find some streaming options within my rankings.

Each of my must-start options land inside the Top 14 of my quarterback rankings.

Justin Fields

Like Hurts, Fields provides excellent fantasy value as a passer and runner, but was limited in Week 1. This week, Fields and the Chicago Bears will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers tied for allowing the second-most passing scores (29) last season and surrendered 344 yards and two scores to Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in Week 1.

Fields, my No. 5 option, totaled 216 passing yards and a score and 59 rushing yards in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers. I expect 250 passing yards and more than 100 rushing yards from Fields this weekend against the Buccaneers. He could be the top quarterback this week if he finds the end zone multiple times.

Geno Smith

Smith is my No. 10 play for Week 2. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback totaled just 112 yards and a score on 16 passing attempts in Week 1, but he should be much more productive in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions.

The Lions allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2022. They surrendered two passing score to Patrick Mahomes in Week 1, despite the fact that the star quarterback played without star tight end Travis Kelce and received poor performances from other pass catchers.

Smith threw for 320 yards and two scores and ran for 49 yards and a score last season against the Lions. He should throw multiple touchdown passes and provide low-end QB1 value in leagues with at least 12 teams.

Baker Mayfield

Mayfield isn't a quarterback you want to start every week, but he deserves consideration in Week 2. Mayfield and the Buccaneers will host the Bears on Sunday in Tampa, Fla.

The Bears just allowed a three-touchdown performance from Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love in Week 1. They also surrendered the sixth-most fantasy points to the position last season.

Mayfield was able to spread completions almost evenly to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in Week 1 and should continue to find the star wide receivers again in Week 2. He is my No. 11 option and is a great replacement starter if you lost Rodgers from your lineup.

Week 2 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. LV

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. BAL

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at JAX

4. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. KC

5. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears at TEN

6. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at CIN

7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers at TEN

8. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins at NE

9. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers at LAR

10. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks at DET

11. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CHI

12. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. NYJ

13. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns at PIT

14. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts at HOU

15. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos vs. WAS

16. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs. SEA

17. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints at CAR

18. Daniel Jones, New York Giants at ARI

19. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers vs. ATL

20. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. LAC

