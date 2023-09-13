Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Sept. 13, 2023 / 5:00 AM / Updated at 11:51 AM

Fantasy football: Mayfield, Smith among must-start QBs for Week 2

By Alex Butler
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith threw for 320 yards and two scores and rushed for another touchdown last season against the Detroit Lions. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI
1 of 5 | Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith threw for 320 yards and two scores and rushed for another touchdown last season against the Detroit Lions. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Geno Smith is among my must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 2.

My Week 2 running back, tight end and wide receiver rankings and waiver-wire additions articles remain available for your preparation. My positional rankings will continue to be altered for developments, including injuries.

Advertisement

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles and Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings, who played Thursday, were removed from my rankings.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen leads my Top 20 positional rankings, which are listed below. Justin Fields and Baker Mayfield join Smith as must-start options. Those owners who are looking to replace injured New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers can find some streaming options within my rankings.

Advertisement

Each of my must-start options land inside the Top 14 of my quarterback rankings.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a Top 5 fantasy football play. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

Justin Fields

Like Hurts, Fields provides excellent fantasy value as a passer and runner, but was limited in Week 1. This week, Fields and the Chicago Bears will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers tied for allowing the second-most passing scores (29) last season and surrendered 344 yards and two scores to Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in Week 1.

Fields, my No. 5 option, totaled 216 passing yards and a score and 59 rushing yards in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers. I expect 250 passing yards and more than 100 rushing yards from Fields this weekend against the Buccaneers. He could be the top quarterback this week if he finds the end zone multiple times.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (L) looks for an open receiver against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Photo by Mark Black/UPI

Geno Smith

Smith is my No. 10 play for Week 2. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback totaled just 112 yards and a score on 16 passing attempts in Week 1, but he should be much more productive in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions.

Advertisement

The Lions allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2022. They surrendered two passing score to Patrick Mahomes in Week 1, despite the fact that the star quarterback played without star tight end Travis Kelce and received poor performances from other pass catchers.

Smith threw for 320 yards and two scores and ran for 49 yards and a score last season against the Lions. He should throw multiple touchdown passes and provide low-end QB1 value in leagues with at least 12 teams.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (R) should be a fantasy football starter in Week 2. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

Baker Mayfield

Mayfield isn't a quarterback you want to start every week, but he deserves consideration in Week 2. Mayfield and the Buccaneers will host the Bears on Sunday in Tampa, Fla.

The Bears just allowed a three-touchdown performance from Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love in Week 1. They also surrendered the sixth-most fantasy points to the position last season.

Mayfield was able to spread completions almost evenly to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in Week 1 and should continue to find the star wide receivers again in Week 2. He is my No. 11 option and is a great replacement starter if you lost Rodgers from your lineup.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks to pass against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Cleveland. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Advertisement

Week 2 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. LV

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. BAL

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at JAX

4. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. KC

5. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears at TEN

6. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at CIN

7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers at TEN

8. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins at NE

9. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers at LAR

10. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks at DET

11. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CHI

12. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. NYJ

13. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns at PIT

14. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts at HOU

15. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos vs. WAS

16. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs. SEA

17. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints at CAR

18. Daniel Jones, New York Giants at ARI

19. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers vs. ATL

20. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. LAC

NFL: Green Bay Packers beat Chicago Bears as Love throws three touchdowns

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love passes against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on September 10, 2023. The Packers beat the Bears 38-20. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Joe Mixon, Breece Hall among 5 fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 2
NFL // 3 days ago
Joe Mixon, Breece Hall among 5 fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 2
MIAMI, Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Joe Mixon and Breece Hall are among five running backs to avoid in Week 2 of the fantasy football season.
Hopkins, Williams among 4 must-start Week 2 fantasy football wide receivers
NFL // 3 days ago
Hopkins, Williams among 4 must-start Week 2 fantasy football wide receivers
MIAMI, Sept. 12 (UPI) -- DeAndre Hopkins and Mike Williams are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start wide receivers for Week 2 of the fantasy football season.
Injured Jets QB Aaron Rodgers undergoes surgery, starts 'road to recovery'
NFL // 4 hours ago
Injured Jets QB Aaron Rodgers undergoes surgery, starts 'road to recovery'
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers underwent surgery on his torn left Achilles tendon and started his "road to recovery," he wrote on Instagram.
D'Andre Swift, Eagles run over Vikings, improve to 2-0
NFL // 5 hours ago
D'Andre Swift, Eagles run over Vikings, improve to 2-0
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Running back D'Andre Swift ran for a career-high 175 yards, helping the Philadelphia Eagles outgain the Minnesota Vikings 259 to 28 on the ground in a 34-28 win in Philadelphia.
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium named UK's Home of NFL through 2029
NFL // 1 day ago
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium named UK's Home of NFL through 2029
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Soccer franchise Tottenham Hotspur and the NFL expanded their partnership through 2029, officially designating Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the Home of the NFL in the United Kingdom, the parties announced Thursday.
Steelers' Cameron Heyward expected to miss 8 weeks
NFL // 1 day ago
Steelers' Cameron Heyward expected to miss 8 weeks
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro defensive tackle Cameron Heyward will undergo groin surgery Thursday and is expected to miss eight weeks of action.
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers vows to 'rise again' after injury, coach expects 2024 return
NFL // 1 day ago
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers vows to 'rise again' after injury, coach expects 2024 return
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he is heartbroken, but hinted at plans to return in 2024, vowing to "rise again" after sustaining a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 1 of the NFL campaign.
Fantasy football: Cole Kmet among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 2
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Cole Kmet among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 2
MIAMI, Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Cole Kmet of the Chicago Bears is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start tight ends for Week 2 of the fantasy football season.
NFL players demand grass fields amid turf injury concerns, union says
NFL // 2 days ago
NFL players demand grass fields amid turf injury concerns, union says
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- NFL players overwhelmingly prefer grass fields and demand that stadiums move on from artificial surfaces as soon as possible, citing injury data, NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell said Wednesday.
Panthers to sign former Bears RB Tarik Cohen
NFL // 2 days ago
Panthers to sign former Bears RB Tarik Cohen
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers plan to sign former Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen, who last played in the NFL in 2020.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Joe Mixon, Breece Hall among 5 fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 2
Joe Mixon, Breece Hall among 5 fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 2
Hopkins, Williams among 4 must-start Week 2 fantasy football wide receivers
Hopkins, Williams among 4 must-start Week 2 fantasy football wide receivers
Fantasy football: Cole Kmet among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 2
Fantasy football: Cole Kmet among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 2
Injured Jets QB Aaron Rodgers undergoes surgery, starts 'road to recovery'
Injured Jets QB Aaron Rodgers undergoes surgery, starts 'road to recovery'
Drake London among 3 must-start Week 1 fantasy football wide receivers
Drake London among 3 must-start Week 1 fantasy football wide receivers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement