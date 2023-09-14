Fantasy football: Cole Kmet among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 2

1 of 5 | Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet should be in lineups in leagues that require starting the position. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Cole Kmet of the Chicago Bears is among my four must-start tight ends for Week 2 of the fantasy football season. My Week 2 rankings for quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers remain available for your preparation. These rankings will be updated for developments, including injuries. Advertisement

Those who roster Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens should continue to monitor their status because of injuries, which could keep them out of their Week 2 matchups.

T.J. Hockenson, Kyle Pitts, Dallas Goedert, Evan Engram and George Kittle lead my Top 20 rankings, which are listed below.

Cole Kmet

Kmet is my No. 6 option for Week 2, but should only be in lineups for leagues that require starting tight ends. The Chicago Bears pass catcher matched his season-high from last year with seven targets in a Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

He totaled five catches for 44 yards to finish inside the Top 10 at the position. This week, the Bears will battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers allowed a league-high 11 catches for 67 yards to tight ends in Week 1. They also tied for allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to the position in 2022.

I expect both of these teams to air it out in Week 2, resulting in decent fantasy performances for all of their top offensive weapons. Kmet's Week 1 target share was tied with wide receiver Darnell Mooney and running back Roschon Johnson for the most among Bears pass catchers.

Kmet is a great bet to log at least five catches for 80 yards and a score.

Luke Musgrave

Musgrave totaled three catches for 50 yards on four targets in the Packers' Week 1 win. Like most tight ends, he is a touchdown-or-bust play, but I love his chance to score in Week 2.

The Packers will face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Atlanta.

The Falcons allowed five catches for 41 yards and a score to Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst in Week 1. They also surrendered the third-most fantasy points to the position in 2022.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love spread out targets to eight different pass catchers in Week 1, including six who drew at least three looks.

I expect the rookie tight end to remained heavily involved in the Packers game plan. He should total at least five catches for 50 yards. He could move into the Top 5 if he reaches the end zone. He is my No. 8 option.

Sam LaPorta

LaPorta lands at No. 10 in my Week 2 tight end rankings. The Detroit Lions tight end ranked second on the team with five catches and totaled 39 yards in Week 2, catching all of his targets.

The Lions will host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Detroit. The Seahawks, who surrendered the most fantasy points to the position last season, allowed the second-most yards (70) to tight ends in Week 1.

I expect this to be another high-scoring game. LaPorta also should be a great red zone option and find the end zone on one of the Lions' trips for six points.

Hunter Henry

Henry logged six targets, five catches, 56 yards and a score in the New England Patriots' Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

This week, the Patriots will take on the Miami Dolphins, who allowed the second-most fantasy points to the position in Week 1. The Dolphins also allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to the position in 2022.

Henry received at least four targets in nine games last season and should continue to earn looks in this offense, especially if quarterback Mac Jones continues to lead the league in passing attempts. Despite that high volume, Jones averaged just 5.9 yards per completion, which ranked 17th in Week 1.

Look for the Patriots to struggle most of this season with getting the ball downfield, especially with cornerback Xavien Howard locking down their top wide receiver. Those trends should increase Henry's target share in Week 2.

He should receive at least six targets again against the Dolphins. He is my No. 12 play.

Week 2 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings at PHI

2. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons vs. GB

3. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. MIN

4. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. KC

5. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers at LAR

6. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears at TB

7. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams vs. SF

8. Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers at ATL

9. Darren Waller, New York Giants at ARI

10. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions vs. SEA

11. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CLE

12. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots vs. MIA

13. Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys vs. NYJ

14. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns at PIT

15. Noah Gray, Kansas City Chiefs at JAX

16. Logan Thomas, Washington Commanders at DEN

17. Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints at CAR

18. Hayden Hurst, Carolina Panthers vs. NO

19. Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans vs. IND

20. Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals vs. NYG

