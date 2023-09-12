Hopkins, Williams among 5 must-start Week 2 fantasy football wide receivers

1 of 5 | New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (L) knocks the ball away from Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
MIAMI, Sept. 12 (UPI) -- DeAndre Hopkins and Mike Williams are among my five must-start wide receivers for Week 2 of the fantasy football season.
All of my must-start wide receivers rank inside the Top 24 of my Top 50 positional rankings, which are available below. My quarterback, running back and tight end rankings will be available later this week.
If you need more options for your roster, check out my top add/drops before your waiver wire opens.
Tyreek Hill, Calvin Ridley and A.J. Brown lead my Week 1 rankings. Ridley, DK Metcalf and Jordan Addison join Hopkins and Williams as my must-start options.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (C) makes a touchdown catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Calvin Ridley
Ridley is the No. 2 player in my Week 2 wide receiver rankings. The Jacksonville Jaguars playmaker was targeted 11 times and logged eight catches for 101 yards and a score in a Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
This week, the Jaguars will host the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs allowed Jared Goff to throw for 253 yards and a score in Week 1. I expect Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence to total at least 300 yards Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla., with Ridley as his primary target.
The Chiefs were among the league's most generous defenses, when it came to fantasy points allowed to wide receivers last season. They appear on track to continue that trend in 2023. Ridley should total 100 yards and find the end zone for a second-consecutive week. He could turn out to be a draft-day steal and end up as a Top 5 season-long option.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (R) totaled four catches for 45 yards in Week 1. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI
Mike Williams
Williams totaled four catches for 45 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers' shootout loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. He should be in line for a better performance in Week 2, when the Chargers face the Tennessee Titans.
The Titans, who allowed the most fantasy points to wide receivers last season, surrendered 305 passing yards to New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr in Week 1.
Look for Chargers star Justin Herbert to easily surpass that total, using Williams, Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler and other talented pass catchers to feast on the Titans defense.
Williams is my No. 12 option and can be plugged in as a low-end WR1 or high-end WR2.
Wide receiver DK Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks will face the Detroit Lions in Week 2. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
DK Metcalf
Metcalf likely isn't leaving your starting lineup, unless you are in an extremely shallow league. He should provide excellent return on his draft-day investment in Week 2, when the Seattle Seahawks face the Detroit Lions.
The Lions allowed the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers last season. Patrick Mahomes threw for 226 yards and two scores in Week 1 against Lions defenders, with Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers failing to catch his passes even when they were wide open.
I don't expect Metcalf to have that issue Sunday in Detroit.
Metcalf caught three passes for 47 yards and a score in Week 1. He should be able to find the end zone again this week and improve on his yardage total. He is my No. 17 option and can be used as a high-end WR2.
Jordan Addison
Addison lands at No. 18 in my Week 2 wide receiver rankings. The Minnesota Vikings rookie secured four catches for 61 yards and a score in Week 1.
The Vikings will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2. Look for the Eagles to focus most of their defensive attention on Justin Jefferson -- arguably the best wide receiver in football -- giving Addison more opportunities when Kirk Cousins steps back to throw.
The Eagles allowed New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne to make six catches for 64 yards and two scores in Week 1. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw for 316 yards and three scores in that loss.
Addison also can take advantage of this vulnerable secondary. I expect at least six catches for 80 yards and a score for the rookie.
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) snags an interception in front of Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI
DeAndre Hopkins
Hopkins totaled 65 yards on seven catches Sunday in his Titans debut, despite quarterback Ryan Tannehill's lackluster, three-interception performance.
This week, the Titans will host the Chargers, who just allowed Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to throw for 446 yards and three scores.
Dolphins star Tyreek Hill was on the receiving end of 11 of those completions. He totaled 215 yards and two scores against the Chargers secondary.
Hopkins doesn't have Hill's speed, but should still provide a stellar fantasy football performance. Look for the veteran to log at least 10 catches for 80 yards. Hopkins, my No. 16 option, could finish the week as a Top 10 play if he reaches the end zone.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (L) is the No. 1 player in my Week 2 rankings. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
Week 2 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins at NE
2. Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. KC
3. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles vs. MIN
4. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions vs. SEA
5. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at PHI
6. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. BAL
7. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders at BUF
8. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. LV
9. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. BAL
10. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints at CAR
11. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins at NE
12. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers at TEN
13. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets at DAL
14. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles vs. MIN
15. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers at LAR
16. DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans vs. LAC
17. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at DET
18. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings at PHI
19. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns at PIT
20. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers at LAR
21. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. NYJ
22. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at TEN
23. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons vs. GB
24. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CHI
25. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at DET
26. Dionatae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CLE
27. Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans vs. LAC
28. Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys vs. NYJ
29. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CHI
30. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears at TB
31. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers at ATL
32. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders at DEN
33. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts at HOU
34. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos vs. WAS
35. Skyy Moore, Kansas City Chiefs at JAX
36. JuJu Smith-Schuster, New England Patriots vs. MIA
37. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. KC
38. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints at CAR
39. Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals vs. NYG
40. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears at TB
41. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens at CIN
42. Gabe Davis, Buffalo Bills vs. LV
43. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks at DET
44. Puka Nucua, Los Angeles Rams vs. SF
45. Nico Collins, Houston Texans vs. IND
46. Odell Beckham Jr., Baltimore Ravens at CIN
47. Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers at ATL
48. Chase Claypool, Chicago Bears at TB
49. Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs at JAX
50. Marvin Mims, Denver Broncos vs. WAS
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love passes against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on September 10, 2023. The Packers beat the Bears 38-20. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo