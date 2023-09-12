Hopkins, Williams among 5 must-start Week 2 fantasy football wide receivers

1 of 5 | New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (L) knocks the ball away from Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Sept. 12 (UPI) -- DeAndre Hopkins and Mike Williams are among my five must-start wide receivers for Week 2 of the fantasy football season. All of my must-start wide receivers rank inside the Top 24 of my Top 50 positional rankings, which are available below. My quarterback, running back and tight end rankings will be available later this week. Advertisement

Tyreek Hill, Calvin Ridley and A.J. Brown lead my Week 1 rankings. Ridley, DK Metcalf and Jordan Addison join Hopkins and Williams as my must-start options.

Calvin Ridley

Ridley is the No. 2 player in my Week 2 wide receiver rankings. The Jacksonville Jaguars playmaker was targeted 11 times and logged eight catches for 101 yards and a score in a Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

This week, the Jaguars will host the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs allowed Jared Goff to throw for 253 yards and a score in Week 1. I expect Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence to total at least 300 yards Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla., with Ridley as his primary target.

The Chiefs were among the league's most generous defenses, when it came to fantasy points allowed to wide receivers last season. They appear on track to continue that trend in 2023. Ridley should total 100 yards and find the end zone for a second-consecutive week. He could turn out to be a draft-day steal and end up as a Top 5 season-long option.

Mike Williams

Williams totaled four catches for 45 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers' shootout loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. He should be in line for a better performance in Week 2, when the Chargers face the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans, who allowed the most fantasy points to wide receivers last season, surrendered 305 passing yards to New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr in Week 1.

Look for Chargers star Justin Herbert to easily surpass that total, using Williams, Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler and other talented pass catchers to feast on the Titans defense.

Williams is my No. 12 option and can be plugged in as a low-end WR1 or high-end WR2.

DK Metcalf

Metcalf likely isn't leaving your starting lineup, unless you are in an extremely shallow league. He should provide excellent return on his draft-day investment in Week 2, when the Seattle Seahawks face the Detroit Lions.

The Lions allowed the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers last season. Patrick Mahomes threw for 226 yards and two scores in Week 1 against Lions defenders, with Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers failing to catch his passes even when they were wide open.

I don't expect Metcalf to have that issue Sunday in Detroit.

Metcalf caught three passes for 47 yards and a score in Week 1. He should be able to find the end zone again this week and improve on his yardage total. He is my No. 17 option and can be used as a high-end WR2.

Jordan Addison

Addison lands at No. 18 in my Week 2 wide receiver rankings. The Minnesota Vikings rookie secured four catches for 61 yards and a score in Week 1.

The Vikings will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2. Look for the Eagles to focus most of their defensive attention on Justin Jefferson -- arguably the best wide receiver in football -- giving Addison more opportunities when Kirk Cousins steps back to throw.

The Eagles allowed New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne to make six catches for 64 yards and two scores in Week 1. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw for 316 yards and three scores in that loss.

Addison also can take advantage of this vulnerable secondary. I expect at least six catches for 80 yards and a score for the rookie.

DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins totaled 65 yards on seven catches Sunday in his Titans debut, despite quarterback Ryan Tannehill's lackluster, three-interception performance.

This week, the Titans will host the Chargers, who just allowed Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to throw for 446 yards and three scores.

Dolphins star Tyreek Hill was on the receiving end of 11 of those completions. He totaled 215 yards and two scores against the Chargers secondary.

Hopkins doesn't have Hill's speed, but should still provide a stellar fantasy football performance. Look for the veteran to log at least 10 catches for 80 yards. Hopkins, my No. 16 option, could finish the week as a Top 10 play if he reaches the end zone.

Week 2 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins at NE

2. Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. KC

3. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles vs. MIN

4. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions vs. SEA

5. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at PHI

6. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. BAL

7. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders at BUF

8. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. LV

9. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. BAL

10. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints at CAR

11. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins at NE

12. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers at TEN

13. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets at DAL

14. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles vs. MIN

15. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers at LAR

16. DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans vs. LAC

17. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at DET

18. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings at PHI

19. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns at PIT

20. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers at LAR

21. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. NYJ

22. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at TEN

23. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons vs. GB

24. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CHI

25. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at DET

26. Dionatae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CLE

27. Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans vs. LAC

28. Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys vs. NYJ

29. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CHI

30. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears at TB

31. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers at ATL

32. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders at DEN

33. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts at HOU

34. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos vs. WAS

35. Skyy Moore, Kansas City Chiefs at JAX

36. JuJu Smith-Schuster, New England Patriots vs. MIA

37. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. KC

38. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints at CAR

39. Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals vs. NYG

40. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears at TB

41. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens at CIN

42. Gabe Davis, Buffalo Bills vs. LV

43. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks at DET

44. Puka Nucua, Los Angeles Rams vs. SF

45. Nico Collins, Houston Texans vs. IND

46. Odell Beckham Jr., Baltimore Ravens at CIN

47. Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers at ATL

48. Chase Claypool, Chicago Bears at TB

49. Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs at JAX

50. Marvin Mims, Denver Broncos vs. WAS

