J.K. Dobbins, Aaron Jones among injured in NFL's Week 1

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (L) reacts with center Tyler Linderbaum (C) after a touchdown against the Houston Texans on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Aaron Jones and quarterback Anthony Richardson were among the players who sustained injuries in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Dobbins sustained a torn achilles and will miss the rest of the season. Advertisement

"I just feel bad for him," Harbaugh told reporters after a 25-9 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday in Baltimore. "That's not the way we expected this to go. He has worked really hard."

Dobbins, who missed his entire 2021 campaign and half of the 2022 season because of knee injuries, totaled 38 yards and a score on 10 touches against the Texans.

Players hurt in Sunday's games will undergo further tests and examinations this week to determine the extent of their injuries and potential timelines to return.

Ravens safety Marcus Williams left Sunday's game early because of a shoulder injury. Offensive linemen Ronnie Stanley (knee) and Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) also exited early because of injuries.

Safety Jalen Pitre (chest), defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (calf) and offensive tackle George Fant (shoulder) were among the Texans players injured in the loss.

The Ravens will face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. Gus Edwards and Justice Hill are expected to fill in as the Ravens' top running backs. The Texans will host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) sustained a hamstring injury in a 38-20 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday in Chicago. He totaled 127 yards from scrimmage and two scores on 11 touches before he left the game in the third quarter and did not return.

A.J. Dillon remains the Packers' No. 2 running back.

Jones told reporters he felt "a little bite" in his hamstring on his third quarter touchdown run. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he hoped Jones just sustained a cramp on the play. He will undergo tests to determine the extent of the injury.

Packers linebacker Quay Walker was evaluated for a concussion in the win. Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon left the game early because of a hand injury.

The Packers will face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Atlanta. The Bears will battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2.

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was hit in the head during a run in the fourth quarter of a 31-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Indianapolis. He did not return.

Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew went 0 for 2 in relief of Richardson.

Colts coach Shane Steichen told reporters he thinks Richardson "should be alright." Steichen also said tight end Drew Ogletree sustained a concussion and running back Evan Hull injured his knee.

Jaguars cornerback Gregory Junior (hamstring) and guard Brandon Scherff (ankle) were among the other players injured in the game.

The Jaguars will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla.

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin sustained a knee injury in a 24-3 win over the Bengals. Coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game that it "doesn't look good" for the veteran lineman, who was carted off the field in the first half.

The Browns will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 8 in Pittsburgh.

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (chest), defensive end DeMarvin Leal (elbow), defensive tackle Cam Heyward (groin) and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hamstring) all sustained injuries in a 30-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (concussion) and offensive tackles Abraham Lucas (knee) and Charles Cross (toe) were injured in a 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Seahawks will face the Lions on Sunday in Detroit. The Rams will host the 49ers on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion) and safety Tre'Von Moehrig (thumb) sustained injuries in a 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday in Denver.

Safety Caden Sterns (knee) and tight end Greg Dulcich (leg) were among the Broncos players injured.

The Raiders will battle the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Broncos will host the Washington Commanders on Sunday in Denver.

The Bills will face the New York Jets in the final game of Week 1 at 8:15 p.m. EDT Monday in East Rutherford, N.J.