Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals secured Joe Burrow's services for the foreseeable future, agreeing to a record 5-year, $275 million contract extension with the star quarterback. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic about the deal Thursday night. Burrow's pact, which makes him the highest-paid player in league history, includes $219.01 million in guarantees. Advertisement

He is set to make an average of $55 million per season.

Burrow joined the Bengals as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former LSU star was set to play under the fifth-year option of his rookie deal in 2024.

Burrow completed 68.3% of his throws for 4,475 yards and a career-high 35 touchdown passes in 16 starts last season en route to his first Pro Bowl selection.

The three-year veteran led the NFL when he completed 70.4% of his throws in 2021. He also totaled a career-high 4,611 yards and 34 touchdown passes that season, en route to Comeback Player of the Year honors.

Burrow also led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in 2021-2022, helping the franchise break a 31-year drought without a playoff win.

He completed 68.2% of his throws for 11,774 yards, 82 scores and 31 interceptions through his first 42 career games.

Burrow and the Bengals will battle the Cleveland Browns in their season opener at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Cleveland. The Bengals are 2.5-point favorites in the AFC North divisional matchup.