Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker under investigation for sexual harassment allegation

Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker is under investigation following an allegation that he sexually harassed a rape survivor. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker is under investigation following an allegation that he sexually harassed a rape survivor. Brenda Tracy -- a rape survivor, author and survivor advocate -- alleges Tucker sexually harassed her in a phone call in 2022, USA Today reported. Tucker previously invited Tracy to speak to the football team, which she did on three occasions. Advertisement

Tracy filed a complaint with Michigan State University's Title IX office in December. The investigation is ongoing.

The phone call in question took place on April 28, 2022. Tracy's complaint states that Tucker made sexual comments about her and masturbated.

In 1998, Tracy was the victim of rape, allegedly by four men, including two Oregon State football players. Since then she has toured colleges and met with NFL teams to discuss sexual assault.

Tucker acknowledged masturbating while on the phone with Tracy in a statement to investigators in March, but characterized the incident as "consensual phone sex."

ESPN reported that it was denied a public records request by Michigan State when it sought documents related to the complaint against Tucker.

The network said it believes this is a violation of open records law and has discussed the situation with attorneys in Michigan.

Advertisement

A hearing will be held to review the case on Oct. 5.

In 2021, Tucker signed a contract extension worth about $95 million over 10 years.