Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Sept. 7, 2023 / 11:22 AM

Fantasy football: Goff, Richardson among six start-worthy QBs for Week 1

By Alex Butler
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is worth a start this week if you didn't select an elite option in your fantasy football draft. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI
1 of 5 | Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is worth a start this week if you didn't select an elite option in your fantasy football draft. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Jared Goff and Anthony Richardson are among six start-worthy fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 1.

Elite options like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert should never leave your lineup, but some fantasy football team owners might choose to stream the position because of good matchups.

Advertisement

My six must-start options this week should excel based on friendly matchups. Some almost could lead you to victory singlehandedly, while others might produce just enough to keep you in the game.

Herbert, Mahomes and Trevor Lawrence lead my Top 20 Week 1 rankings, which are listed below. Each of my start-worthy players either rank inside of my Top 14 or are on the fringe.

Quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers will face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI
Advertisement

Justin Herbert

Herbert tops my Week 1 rankings. The Los Angeles Chargers star will face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. The Dolphins allowed the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks last season. They also surrendered the fifth-most passing yards and seventh-most touchdown passes.

Herbert threw for a season-high 367 yards against the Dolphins last season. I expect this game to be a back-and-forth shootout, with Herbert using his array of weapons to pile up passing statistics and fantasy points.

Herbert is a near-lock for at least 300 passing yards and three scores.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and the Jacksonville Jaguars will battle the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Indianapolis. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence is the No. 3 player in my Week 1 rankings. The Jacksonville Jaguars playmaker is poised to break out in 2023, armed with a healthy backfield and new top target Calvin Ridley.

The No. 10 quarterback in my season-long rankings should get off to a terrific start against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Indianapolis. The Colts allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks last season.

Look for Lawrence to throw for close to 300 yards and find the end zone multiple times.

Advertisement

Anthony Richardson

Richardson is a low-end QB1 this week, but could work his way inside the Top 10 with a great rookie debut. The Colts quarterback showed off his athleticism, including speed and throwing power, at the combine and in the preseason.

That skillset should lead to a lot of fantasy football opportunities for his stock owners, especially as the Colts play without running back Jonathan Taylor through at least the first four games.

Richardson's Week 1 matchup will be against a Jaguars defense that allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2022. The Jaguars also surrendered the third-most rushing yards and sixth-most passing yards to the position last season.

This matchup is set up perfectly for Richardson, who should run for at least 60 yards and throw for 200 yards. He could reach the Top 10 if he totals multiple touchdowns.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL's season opener. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI

Jared Goff

Goff is the No. 15 player in my Week 1 rankings. I would consider throwing the Detroit Lions quarterback into your lineup if you planned on streaming the position.

Advertisement

The Lions will meet the Chiefs in the NFL season opener Thursday in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs allowed the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, ranked 18th in passing yards allowed and surrendered a league-high 33 passing scores in 2022.

Goff ranked sixth in passing yards and tied for fifth in touchdown passes last season.

I expect the Lions veteran to use his talented backfield and top target Amon-Ra St. Brown to his advantage in Week 1, totaling at least two passing scores and 250 passing yards.

Sam Howell

Howell is a lower-end streaming option this week because of the Washington Commanders' great matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

The addition of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy should provide a boost to the entire Commanders attack, especially Howell. The Cardinals tied for allowing the 10th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks last season.

The Commanders could lean on their running game in this matchup, but I still expect Howell to spread the ball out and throw a touchdown pass or two against this vulnerable defense, which allowed the second-most points and surrendered the fifth-most passing scores and ninth-most passing yards in 2022.

Derek Carr

Carr went undrafted in many fantasy leagues, but should have value early on this season because of a decent schedule and the New Orleans Saints' playmakers.

Advertisement

The veteran quarterback totaled 24 touchdown passes in 2022, his second highest total since 2016. Now he is throwing to Chris Olave and Michael Thomas. That trio will open the season against the Tennessee Titans, who allowed the most passing yards and fifth-most passing scores last season.

Carr and the Saints could get behind in this matchup, which should lead to more passing attempts. I expect Carr, my No. 17 option, to throw at least two touchdown passes.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the No. 10 player in my Week 1 rankings. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

Week 1 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. MIA

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. DET

3. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars at IND

4. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles at NE

5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals at CLE

6. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears vs. GB

7. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins at LAC

8. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets vs. BUF

9. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at NYJ

10. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. HOU

11. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks vs. LAR

Advertisement

12. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. TB

13. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys at NYG

14. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts vs. JAX

15. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions at KC

16. Sam Howell, Washington Commanders vs. ARI

17. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints vs. TEN

18. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns vs. CIN

19. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MIN

20. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos vs. LV

Read More

Latest Headlines

Kansas City Chiefs-Detroit Lions headline NFL's first week
NFL // 1 hour ago
Kansas City Chiefs-Detroit Lions headline NFL's first week
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the first of 16 NFL opening week matchups, welcoming the Detroit Lions to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday in Kansas City, Mo.
Carl Nassib, NFL's first openly gay active player, retires
NFL // 1 day ago
Carl Nassib, NFL's first openly gay active player, retires
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Veteran pass rusher Carl Nassib, the NFL's first openly gay active player, will retire from the league after seven seasons, he announced Wednesday on Instagram.
Najee Harris, Dameon Pierce among 4 fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 1
NFL // 1 day ago
Najee Harris, Dameon Pierce among 4 fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 1
MIAMI, Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Najee Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dameon Pierce of the Houston Texans are among the fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups for Week 1, according to UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler.
St. Brown, Moore, London among 5 must-start Week 1 fantasy football wide receivers
NFL // 2 days ago
St. Brown, Moore, London among 5 must-start Week 1 fantasy football wide receivers
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Amon-Ra St. Brown, Skyy Moore and Drake London are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 1 of the fantasy football season.
Colts to deploy 'running back by committee,' coach Shane Steichen says
NFL // 2 days ago
Colts to deploy 'running back by committee,' coach Shane Steichen says
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Fantasy football team owners will need to stay attentive if they want to use Indianapolis Colts running backs in 2023. Coach Shane Steichen says the team will deploy a committee amid Jonathan Taylor's absence.
Saints, Ravens among 4 underrated fantasy football defenses
NFL // 5 days ago
Saints, Ravens among 4 underrated fantasy football defenses
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens are among four defense/special teams units being underrated in fantasy football drafts, according to UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler.
Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Hill lead Top 200 rankings
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Hill lead Top 200 rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyreek Hill lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 200 fantasy football player rankings for 2023.
Burrow, Herbert, Mahomes lead 2023 fantasy football quarterback rankings
NFL // 3 weeks ago
Burrow, Herbert, Mahomes lead 2023 fantasy football quarterback rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for the 2023 NFL season.
McCaffrey, Ekeler, Pollard top 2023 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 3 weeks ago
McCaffrey, Ekeler, Pollard top 2023 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler and Tony Pollard lead UPI senior sports writer Al Butler's Top 75 fantasy football running back rankings for the 2023 NFL season.
Fantasy football: Mostert, Metcalf among 13 draft targets to fast-track your season
NFL // 6 days ago
Fantasy football: Mostert, Metcalf among 13 draft targets to fast-track your season
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Justin Herbert, Raheem Mostert and DK Metcalf are among 13 players UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler recommends to target in drafts if you want to start your fantasy football season strong.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

St. Brown, Moore, London among 5 must-start Week 1 fantasy football wide receivers
St. Brown, Moore, London among 5 must-start Week 1 fantasy football wide receivers
Najee Harris, Dameon Pierce among 4 fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 1
Najee Harris, Dameon Pierce among 4 fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 1
Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Hill lead Top 200 rankings
Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Hill lead Top 200 rankings
Carl Nassib, NFL's first openly gay active player, retires
Carl Nassib, NFL's first openly gay active player, retires
U.S. Open tennis: Alcaraz, Medvedev, Keys, Sabalenka gain last semifinal spots
U.S. Open tennis: Alcaraz, Medvedev, Keys, Sabalenka gain last semifinal spots
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement