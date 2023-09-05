Trending
NFL
Sept. 5, 2023 / 8:43 AM

Colts to deploy 'running back by committee,' coach Shane Steichen says

By Alex Butler
Indianapolis Colts running backs Deon Jackson (pictured), Zach Moss and Evan Hull are expected to split carries to start this 2023 season. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
1 of 5 | Indianapolis Colts running backs Deon Jackson (pictured), Zach Moss and Evan Hull are expected to split carries to start this 2023 season. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Fantasy football team owners will need to stay attentive if they want to use Indianapolis Colts running backs in 2023. Coach Shane Steichen says the team will deploy a "committee" amid Jonathan Taylor's absence.

Steichen made the comments when he met with reporters Monday. Taylor, who was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list amid a contract dispute, will miss at least the first four games of the season.

"I think it's running back-by-committee," Steichen said at the Indiana Fam Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. "Whoever's got the hot hand, let them ride a little bit and go with that."

Deon Jackson, Zack Moss and Evan Hull are the only other running backs on the Colts roster. Jackson totaled 68 carries for 236 yards and a touchdown in 16 games last season. He also logged 30 catches for 209 yards and a score.

The third-year running back earned his first career start in Week 6 of 2022. He ran for 42 yards and a score on 12 carries and caught 10 passes for 79 yards in that appearance, a 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He totaled 36 yards from scrimmage on 13 touches in his second start, a Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots.

The Colts acquired Moss in a November trade from the Buffalo Bills. He totaled 377 yards from scrimmage and a score on 80 touches in eight games last season. Moss started the final three games of the 2022 season. He totaled 18 carries for 114 yards and a score for the Colts in Week 18.

The Colts selected Evan Hull in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He ran for 53 yards and a score on 17 carries this preseason.

The Colts will host the Jaguars in Week 1. They will battle the Houston Texans in Week 2, the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4. The Jaguars defense ranked 12th against the run last season.

"We'll rotate those guys in, see where everyone is at," Steichen said. "Like I said, we will ride with the hot hand."

Steichen said he "thinks" one Colts running back will surface as the lead ball-carrier within the first four weeks and that the team will "see who is rolling pretty good" and "go from there."

For fantasy football purposes, this is a situation to avoid, if possible, until more information is available.

Moss sustained a broken arm at training camp, but is expected to return in Week 1. Injury reports for Sunday's games are expected to be released Wednesday, which could provide more detail on Moss' availability for Week 1.

The Colts will host the Jaguars at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Indianapolis.

