Najee Harris, Dameon Pierce among 4 fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 1

1 of 5 | Running back Najee Harris (C) and the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Najee Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dameon Pierce of the Houston Texans are among the fantasy football running backs I would avoid in lineups for Week 1. Jamaal Williams of the New Orleans Saints and James Conner of the Arizona Cardinals are the other running backs I would bench, unless you don't have another option listed higher in my rankings. Advertisement

If you haven't drafted yet, my season-long annual Top 200 overall rankings and individual rankings for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends remain available for your preparation. These rankings will be updated for injuries and other developments.

My Top 30 running back rankings for Week 1 are below.

Advertisement

Dameon Pierce

Pierce was a fourth-round pick in many fantasy drafts, but that doesn't mean you are forced to start him in Week 1. The Houston Texans running back is the No. 24 player in my running back rankings and is a borderline RB2.

The Texans will start the season with a road matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens owned the third-best run defense in the NFL last season. They also allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards and sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs in 2022.

The Ravens offense appears filled with firepower, while the Texans enter this game young playmakers, including a rookie starting quarterback set to make his NFL debut. I expect the Ravens to take the lead and pile on in a blowout victory. Pierce's workload could be limited if the Texans face a large deficit.

Najee Harris

Harris is my No. 25 running back for Week 1. The Pittsburgh Steelers open the season against the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers allowed the fewest yards in the NFL last season, anchored by an impenetrable run defense. They also allowed the fewest rushing yards and fantasy points to running backs.

Advertisement

Harris struggled to find a rhythm last year and likely won't get out to a hot start in 2023. I would look elsewhere for production at the RB2 or flex spot.

Jamaal Williams

Williams should find success in the first half of this season with the New Orleans Saints, but I don't see him finding much room to run in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans allowed the fewest rushing yards in the NFL last season, including the second-fewest rushing yards and third-fewest touchdowns to running backs. They allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to the position.

Williams led the NFL with 17 rushing scores last season and is expected to be used in the red zone a lot again this year, but I don't expect the Saints to get there much in Week 1. He is a touchdown-or-bust RB2.

James Conner

Like Williams, Conner sits outside of my Top 30 rankings for Week 1. The Arizona Cardinals running back carries more value in points-per-reception formats, but I still don't like his opening matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Advertisement

The Commanders defense allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to running backs and third-fewest yards overall last season. The Cardinals will be without starting quarterback Kyler Murray for the foreseeable future as he recovers from knee surgery.

I expect Cardinals offense to struggle while being led by backups Joshua Dobbs and Clayton Tune, downgrading all running and pass-catching weapons as fantasy football assets. Conner should be benched in favor of any other options within my Top 30.

Week 1 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys at NYG

2. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers at PIT

3. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans at NO

4. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers vs. MIA

5. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons vs. CAR

6. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars at IND

7. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants vs. DAL

8. J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens vs. HOU

9. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders at DEN

10. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers at CHI

11. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. CIN

12. Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks vs. LAR

13. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals at CLE

Advertisement

14. Miles Sanders, Carolina Panther at ATL

15. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MIN

16. James Cook, Buffalo Bills at NYJ

17. Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings vs. TB

18. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos vs. LV

19. Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams at SEA

20. Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins at LAC

21. Breece Hall, New York Jets vs. BUF

22. Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears vs. GB

23. Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders vs. ARI

24. Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans at BAL

25. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. SF

26. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions at KC

27. Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs vs. DET

28. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots vs. PHI

29. D'Andre Swift, Philadelphia Eagles at NE

30. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions at KC