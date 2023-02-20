Advertisement
NFL
Feb. 20, 2023 / 12:30 PM

Chargers defensive coach Renaldo Hill leaves to join Dolphins staff

By Alex Butler

MIAMI, Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Renaldo Hill left from his role as defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers and was hired as the Miami Dolphins' defensive pass game coordinator-secondary coach, a league source told UPI on Monday morning.

The hire represents another shakeup of the Dolphins' defensive staff this off-season. Miami hired Vic Fangio as the new defensive coordinator last week. The Dolphins defense allowed the sixth-most passing yards in the NFL in 2022-23. They ranked No. 18 in total yards allowed.

Advertisement

The Dolphins fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer in January. Safeties coach Steve Gregory, outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie and assistant linebackers coach Steve Ferentz are no longer with head coach Mike McDaniel's staff, either.

Former Dolphins defensive assistant Patrick Surtain departed this off-season to fill a defensive backs coach vacancy at Florida State.

RELATED NFL champion Travis Kelce to host 'Saturday Night Live'

Hill, 44, played 10 seasons in the NFL from 2001 through 2010. He spent part of that time with the Dolphins. He started his coaching career in 2012 as a graduate assistant at Wyoming. He went on to coach cornerbacks at Wyoming in 2013.

Hill was hired in 2015 to coach defensive backs at Pittsburgh. He was an assistant defensive backs coach in 2018 with the Dolphins.

Advertisement

Hill served as a defensive backs coach for the Denver Broncos from 2019 through 2020, when Fangio was head coach. He joined the Chargers staff in 2021.

The Chargers allowed the seventh-fewest passing yards in 2022-23. They also allowed the fifth-most rushing yards and ranked 20th in total yards allowed. The Los Angeles defensive allowed the third-most rushing yards and ranked 23rd in total yards allowed in 2021-22.

RELATED Dolphins hire veteran coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator

Read More

Saints running back Alvin Kamara indicted for Las Vegas nightclub beating

Latest Headlines

Packers RB Aaron Jones reworks contract, will stay with team
NFL // 3 days ago
Packers RB Aaron Jones reworks contract, will stay with team
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones agreed to lower his salary for 2023 and will remain with the team, his agents said Friday.
Saints running back Alvin Kamara indicted for Las Vegas nightclub beating
NFL // 3 days ago
Saints running back Alvin Kamara indicted for Las Vegas nightclub beating
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A grand jury in Clark County, Nev., indicted New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, along with three others, for their alleged roles in a 2022 beating of a man at a Las Vegas night club, court records show.
Dolphins hire veteran coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator
NFL // 5 days ago
Dolphins hire veteran coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins hired veteran coach Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator, the team announced Wednesday.
Kelce brothers share 'tears of joy' after historic sibling Super Bowl matchup
NFL // 5 days ago
Kelce brothers share 'tears of joy' after historic sibling Super Bowl matchup
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce said they shared "tears of joy" after their historic meeting in Super Bowl LVII. The brothers continued to shed tears for each other Wednesday during a filming of their "New Heights" podcast.
Arizona Cardinals hire Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon as head coach
NFL // 5 days ago
Arizona Cardinals hire Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon as head coach
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals hired Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their head coach, the team announced.
Raiders release longtime QB Derek Carr
NFL // 5 days ago
Raiders release longtime QB Derek Carr
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders released longtime quarterback Derek Carr, ending his nine-year run with the AFC West franchise, the team announced.
Baltimore Ravens hire Georgia's Todd Monken as offensive coordinator
NFL // 6 days ago
Baltimore Ravens hire Georgia's Todd Monken as offensive coordinator
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens hired Georgia's Todd Monken as their offensive coordinator, the team announced Tuesday.
Doctors ordered to pay ex-Eagles DB Chris Maragos $43.5M in injury lawsuit
NFL // 6 days ago
Doctors ordered to pay ex-Eagles DB Chris Maragos $43.5M in injury lawsuit
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia jury found that doctors showed "medical negligence" in treating former Philadelphia Eagles defender Chris Maragos for a knee injury and awarded the retired NFL player $43.5 million, his lawyers announced.
Colts hire Eagles offensive coach Shane Steichen as head coach
NFL // 6 days ago
Colts hire Eagles offensive coach Shane Steichen as head coach
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts hired Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as their new head coach, the team announced Tuesday.
Eagles, Chiefs criticize Super Bowl field conditions; NFL says it met standards
NFL // 6 days ago
Eagles, Chiefs criticize Super Bowl field conditions; NFL says it met standards
PHOENIX, Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles players criticized field conditions at Super Bowl LVII, which resulted in many slips and falls. The NFL said maintenance on the grass "met required standards."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tatum leads Team Giannis over Team LeBron in 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Tatum leads Team Giannis over Team LeBron in 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Ricky Stenhouse wins longest Daytona 500 in history
Ricky Stenhouse wins longest Daytona 500 in history
Brittney Griner to return to WNBA, signs with Phoenix Mercury
Brittney Griner to return to WNBA, signs with Phoenix Mercury
Jon Rahm jumps back to No. 1 after Genesis golf title
Jon Rahm jumps back to No. 1 after Genesis golf title
Blue Jays manager John Schneider saves woman from choking at Florida restaurant
Blue Jays manager John Schneider saves woman from choking at Florida restaurant
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement