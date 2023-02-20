Chargers defensive coach Renaldo Hill leaves to join Dolphins staff

MIAMI, Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Renaldo Hill left from his role as defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers and was hired as the Miami Dolphins' defensive pass game coordinator-secondary coach, a league source told UPI on Monday morning.

The hire represents another shakeup of the Dolphins' defensive staff this off-season. Miami hired Vic Fangio as the new defensive coordinator last week. The Dolphins defense allowed the sixth-most passing yards in the NFL in 2022-23. They ranked No. 18 in total yards allowed.

Advertisement

The Dolphins fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer in January. Safeties coach Steve Gregory, outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie and assistant linebackers coach Steve Ferentz are no longer with head coach Mike McDaniel's staff, either.

Former Dolphins defensive assistant Patrick Surtain departed this off-season to fill a defensive backs coach vacancy at Florida State.

Hill, 44, played 10 seasons in the NFL from 2001 through 2010. He spent part of that time with the Dolphins. He started his coaching career in 2012 as a graduate assistant at Wyoming. He went on to coach cornerbacks at Wyoming in 2013.

Hill was hired in 2015 to coach defensive backs at Pittsburgh. He was an assistant defensive backs coach in 2018 with the Dolphins.

Advertisement

Hill served as a defensive backs coach for the Denver Broncos from 2019 through 2020, when Fangio was head coach. He joined the Chargers staff in 2021.

"He's doing everything - and always has done everything - to support his community and family and lift the people he's around up. That's been him since day one." Renaldo Hill was Damar's DB coach at Pitt pic.twitter.com/lrFdvuigKs— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 5, 2023

The Chargers allowed the seventh-fewest passing yards in 2022-23. They also allowed the fifth-most rushing yards and ranked 20th in total yards allowed. The Los Angeles defensive allowed the third-most rushing yards and ranked 23rd in total yards allowed in 2021-22.

RELATED Dolphins hire veteran coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator