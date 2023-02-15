Dolphins hire veteran coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio (pictured) will join head coach Mike McDaniel's Miami Dolphins coaching staff. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins hired veteran coach Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator, the team announced Wednesday. Fangio, 64, served as a consultant this season for the Philadelphia Eagles. He was head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2019 to 2021. Advertisement

Josh Boyer, the Dolphins' defensive coordinator for the past three seasons, was fired in January. The Dolphins also announced in January that they fired safeties coach Steve Gregory, outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie and assistant linebackers coach Steve Ferentz.

The Dolphins posted the No. 6 offense and No. 18 defense in the NFL this season. They allowed the sixth-most passing yards and fourth-fewest rushing yards in 2022-23.

The Dolphins defense ranked 15th in yards allowed in 2021 and 20th in 2020.

The Eagles allowed the second-fewest yards in the NFL this season. The Broncos defense allowed the eighth-fewest yards under Fangio in 2021.

Fangio also spent a combined 20 years as defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears.

The Bears allowed the third-fewest yards in 2018. The 49ers ranked inside the Top 5 for fewest yards allowed in each of Fangio's four seasons as defensive coordinator.

Fangio started his coaching career in 1979 as a linebackers coach and defensive coordinator at Dunmore High School in Dunmore, Pa. He also worked at Milford Academy in Milford, Conn., and at the University of North Carolina.

Fangio served as a defensive assistant for two seasons with the USFL's Philadelphia Stars before he was hired as a linebackers coach in 1986 by the new Orleans Saints.