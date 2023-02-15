Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Feb. 15, 2023 / 12:49 PM

Dolphins hire veteran coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator

By Alex Butler
Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio (pictured) will join head coach Mike McDaniel's Miami Dolphins coaching staff. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio (pictured) will join head coach Mike McDaniel's Miami Dolphins coaching staff. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins hired veteran coach Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator, the team announced Wednesday.

Fangio, 64, served as a consultant this season for the Philadelphia Eagles. He was head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2019 to 2021.

Advertisement

Josh Boyer, the Dolphins' defensive coordinator for the past three seasons, was fired in January. The Dolphins also announced in January that they fired safeties coach Steve Gregory, outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie and assistant linebackers coach Steve Ferentz.

The Dolphins posted the No. 6 offense and No. 18 defense in the NFL this season. They allowed the sixth-most passing yards and fourth-fewest rushing yards in 2022-23.

RELATED Doctors ordered to pay ex-Eagles DB Chris Maragos $43.5M in injury lawsuit

The Dolphins defense ranked 15th in yards allowed in 2021 and 20th in 2020.

The Eagles allowed the second-fewest yards in the NFL this season. The Broncos defense allowed the eighth-fewest yards under Fangio in 2021.

Fangio also spent a combined 20 years as defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears.

Advertisement

The Bears allowed the third-fewest yards in 2018. The 49ers ranked inside the Top 5 for fewest yards allowed in each of Fangio's four seasons as defensive coordinator.

Fangio started his coaching career in 1979 as a linebackers coach and defensive coordinator at Dunmore High School in Dunmore, Pa. He also worked at Milford Academy in Milford, Conn., and at the University of North Carolina.

Fangio served as a defensive assistant for two seasons with the USFL's Philadelphia Stars before he was hired as a linebackers coach in 1986 by the new Orleans Saints.

RELATED Eagles, Chiefs criticize Super Bowl field conditions; NFL says it met standards

Read More

Colts hire Eagles offensive coach Shane Steichen as head coach

Latest Headlines

Kelce brothers share 'tears of joy' after historic sibling Super Bowl matchup
NFL // 1 hour ago
Kelce brothers share 'tears of joy' after historic sibling Super Bowl matchup
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce said they shared "tears of joy" after their historic meeting in Super Bowl LVII. The brothers continued to shed tears for each other Wednesday during a filming of their "New Heights" podcast.
Arizona Cardinals hire Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon as head coach
NFL // 5 hours ago
Arizona Cardinals hire Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon as head coach
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals hired Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their head coach, the team announced.
Raiders release longtime QB Derek Carr
NFL // 5 hours ago
Raiders release longtime QB Derek Carr
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders released longtime quarterback Derek Carr, ending his nine-year run with the AFC West franchise, the team announced.
Baltimore Ravens hire Georgia's Todd Monken as offensive coordinator
NFL // 23 hours ago
Baltimore Ravens hire Georgia's Todd Monken as offensive coordinator
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens hired Georgia's Todd Monken as their offensive coordinator, the team announced Tuesday.
Doctors ordered to pay ex-Eagles DB Chris Maragos $43.5M in injury lawsuit
NFL // 1 day ago
Doctors ordered to pay ex-Eagles DB Chris Maragos $43.5M in injury lawsuit
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia jury found that doctors showed "medical negligence" in treating former Philadelphia Eagles defender Chris Maragos for a knee injury and awarded the retired NFL player $43.5 million, his lawyers announced.
Colts hire Eagles offensive coach Shane Steichen as head coach
NFL // 1 day ago
Colts hire Eagles offensive coach Shane Steichen as head coach
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts hired Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as their new head coach, the team announced Tuesday.
Eagles, Chiefs criticize Super Bowl field conditions; NFL says it met standards
NFL // 1 day ago
Eagles, Chiefs criticize Super Bowl field conditions; NFL says it met standards
PHOENIX, Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles players criticized field conditions at Super Bowl LVII, which resulted in many slips and falls. The NFL said maintenance on the grass "met required standards."
Longtime NFL backup QB Chad Henne to retire after second Super Bowl title
NFL // 2 days ago
Longtime NFL backup QB Chad Henne to retire after second Super Bowl title
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Longtime backup quarterback Chad Henne will retire from the NFL after winning his second Super Bowl title with the Kansas City Chiefs, he announced on Instagram.
Chiefs' coach Reid silences retirement rumors; QB Mahomes eyes more Super Bowls
NFL // 2 days ago
Chiefs' coach Reid silences retirement rumors; QB Mahomes eyes more Super Bowls
PHOENIX, Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid silenced retirement rumors and quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he plans to appear in as many more Super Bowls during the winner's news conference Monday in Phoenix.
Eagles' James Bradberry: Referee made correct call at end of Super Bowl
NFL // 2 days ago
Eagles' James Bradberry: Referee made correct call at end of Super Bowl
PHOENIX, Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Cornerback James Bradberry, who was assessed a controversial holding penalty late in the Super Bowl, said officials made the correct call.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Raiders release longtime QB Derek Carr
Raiders release longtime QB Derek Carr
Doctors ordered to pay ex-Eagles DB Chris Maragos $43.5M in injury lawsuit
Doctors ordered to pay ex-Eagles DB Chris Maragos $43.5M in injury lawsuit
NASCAR legend Tony Stewart to complete as full-time NHRA drag racer
NASCAR legend Tony Stewart to complete as full-time NHRA drag racer
San Diego Padres reach pact with right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha
San Diego Padres reach pact with right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha
Baltimore Ravens hire Georgia's Todd Monken as offensive coordinator
Baltimore Ravens hire Georgia's Todd Monken as offensive coordinator
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement