Colts hire Eagles offensive coach Shane Steichen as head coach

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts hired Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as their new head coach, the team announced Tuesday.

Steichen, 27, spent the last two seasons as Eagles offensive coordinator. He helped the Eagles offense log the third-most yard in the NFL this season.

The Eagles also had the No. 5 rushing offense and led the league in rushing touchdowns. The Eagles owned the No. 1 rushing offense in the NFL in 2021.

Steichen was the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020, during which the team had the No. 6 passing offense and No. 18 rushing offense that season. Steichen started his career in 2010 as an offensive assistant at Louisville.

He also served as a defensive assistant, quarterbacks coach and offensive quality control coach for the Chargers and was an offensive quality control coach in 2013 for the Cleveland Browns.

The Colts fired former coach Frank Reich in November after a 3-5-1 start. Reich went 30-33-1 in five seasons as Colts coach.

The Colts replaced Reich with interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Saturday, who was a candidate to become full-time head coach, went 1-7 over the final eight games of the season.

The Colts also interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Green Bay Packers special teams coach Rich Bisaccia, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, among others, for their head coach vacancy.

The Eagles outgained the Kansas City Chiefs 417 to 340 in their Super Bowl LVII loss Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.

