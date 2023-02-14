Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Feb. 14, 2023 / 11:18 AM

Doctors ordered to pay ex-Eagles DB Chris Maragos $43.5M in injury lawsuit

By Alex Butler
Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Chris Maragos (R) spent four seasons with the franchise. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Chris Maragos (R) spent four seasons with the franchise. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia jury found that doctors showed "medical negligence" in treating former Philadelphia Eagles defender Chris Maragos for a knee injury and awarded the retired NFL player $43.5 million, his lawyers announced.

Meyes & Flowers trial attorneys said Dr. James Bradley, an orthopedic surgeon, and Rothman Orthopaedics Institute were ordered to pay Maragos, who sustained the injuries in an Oct. 12, 2017, game against the Carolina Panthers and never played again.

Advertisement

Former Eagles players Nick Foles, Trey Burton and Jordan Hicks testified as part of a two-week trial in front of common pleas judge Charles J. Cunningham III.

"On Sunday, my team played the Super Bowl, and I could only watch and wonder whether I could have been out there with him had I received proper medical care," Maragos said in a news release.

RELATED Colts hire Eagles offensive coach Shane Steichen as head coach

"While I live in constant pain and will never get back on the field, I hope this decision sends a message to teams' medical staffs that players are people, not just contracts."

Maragos sued Bradley and Rothman Orthopedics Institute in 2019, alleging that doctors ignored damage to his meniscus when they repaired a torn posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Advertisement

Bradley performed that surgery and oversaw Maragos' rehabilitation, along with Rothman Orthopaedics Institute.

RELATED Eagles, Chiefs criticize Super Bowl field conditions; NFL says it met standards

CBS Philadelphia reported that an MRI later found that additional damage to Maragos' knee, but doctors allowed him to continue rehabilitation, which he alleged led to additional complications.

The Washington Post reported that Bradley and the other medical professionals who cared for Maragos said his meniscus was stable and felt surgery was not the correct option.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that jurors deliberated Monday for less than three hours. The 12-member panel on Monday ordered Bradley to pay about $29.2 million and Rothman to pay the remaining $14.3 million.

RELATED Longtime NFL backup QB Chad Henne to retire after second Super Bowl title

"Unfortunately," Rothman attorney Melissa L. Mazur told the jury, according to the Inquirer. "[Maragos] just had a really, really bad injury that he couldn't come back from."

Maragos, 36, entered the NFL in 2010 as an undrafted free agent signing by the San Francisco 49ers. He spent the next three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. Maragos joined the Eagles in 2014. He won a Super Bowl in 2014 with the Seahawks and in 2018 with the Eagles.

Latest Headlines

Colts hire Eagles offensive coach Shane Steichen as head coach
NFL // 2 hours ago
Colts hire Eagles offensive coach Shane Steichen as head coach
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts hired Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as their new head coach, the team announced Tuesday.
Eagles, Chiefs criticize Super Bowl field conditions; NFL says it met standards
NFL // 21 hours ago
Eagles, Chiefs criticize Super Bowl field conditions; NFL says it met standards
PHOENIX, Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles players criticized field conditions at Super Bowl LVII, which resulted in many slips and falls. The NFL said maintenance on the grass "met required standards."
Longtime NFL backup QB Chad Henne to retire after second Super Bowl title
NFL // 1 day ago
Longtime NFL backup QB Chad Henne to retire after second Super Bowl title
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Longtime backup quarterback Chad Henne will retire from the NFL after winning his second Super Bowl title with the Kansas City Chiefs, he announced on Instagram.
Chiefs' coach Reid silences retirement rumors; QB Mahomes eyes more Super Bowls
NFL // 1 day ago
Chiefs' coach Reid silences retirement rumors; QB Mahomes eyes more Super Bowls
PHOENIX, Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid silenced retirement rumors and quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he plans to appear in as many more Super Bowls during the winner's news conference Monday in Phoenix.
Eagles' James Bradberry: Referee made correct call at end of Super Bowl
NFL // 1 day ago
Eagles' James Bradberry: Referee made correct call at end of Super Bowl
PHOENIX, Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Cornerback James Bradberry, who was assessed a controversial holding penalty late in the Super Bowl, said officials made the correct call.
Super Bowl LVII: Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs rally past Eagles 38-35
NFL // 1 day ago
Super Bowl LVII: Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs rally past Eagles 38-35
PHOENIX, Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs overcame a 10-point deficit and slipped by the Philadelphia Eagles with a game-winning field goal to claim Super Bowl LVII on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.
It's game day: Eagles, Chiefs to do battle in Super Bowl LVII
NFL // 2 days ago
It's game day: Eagles, Chiefs to do battle in Super Bowl LVII
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 12 (UPI) -- A fierce Philadelphia Eagles pass rush, which totaled the most sacks since 1989, will pursue the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that battle will likely determine Sunday's result.
Emmitt Smith says players should spend a month stretching for 17-game season
NFL // 3 days ago
Emmitt Smith says players should spend a month stretching for 17-game season
PHOENIX, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Emmitt Smith, known as one of the most-durable NFL stars in history, told UPI that modern players should spend a month of the off-season stretching their bruised bodies to prepare for the modern, 17-game schedule.
Super Bowl 's cheapest available tickets priced about $4,500, with 2,800 left
NFL // 3 days ago
Super Bowl 's cheapest available tickets priced about $4,500, with 2,800 left
PHOENIX, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The cheapest available Super Bowl LVII seat is priced about $4,500, with about 2,800 tickets remaining, several secondary ticket marketplace representatives told UPI on Friday.
Super Bowl LVII: Jalen Hurts always stoic, doubter-driven, Eagles say
NFL // 4 days ago
Super Bowl LVII: Jalen Hurts always stoic, doubter-driven, Eagles say
PHOENIX, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Jalen Hurts maintains a stoic demeanor, but often delivers powerful messages when he speaks. Teammates say his poise calms the Philadelphia Eagles while doubts from others have sparked the quarterback's Super Bowl run.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Eagles, Chiefs criticize Super Bowl field conditions; NFL says it met standards
Eagles, Chiefs criticize Super Bowl field conditions; NFL says it met standards
Eagles' James Bradberry: Referee made correct call at end of Super Bowl
Eagles' James Bradberry: Referee made correct call at end of Super Bowl
Chiefs' coach Reid silences retirement rumors; QB Mahomes eyes more Super Bowls
Chiefs' coach Reid silences retirement rumors; QB Mahomes eyes more Super Bowls
Longtime NFL backup QB Chad Henne to retire after second Super Bowl title
Longtime NFL backup QB Chad Henne to retire after second Super Bowl title
Super Bowl LVII: Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs rally past Eagles 38-35
Super Bowl LVII: Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs rally past Eagles 38-35
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement