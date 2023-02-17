Trending
TV
Feb. 17, 2023 / 9:26 AM

NFL champion Travis Kelce to host 'Saturday Night Live'

By Tonya Pendleton
Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce speaks to the media at the Super Bowl LVII Opening Night event in Phoenix, Ariz., on February 6. The Super Bowl champion will host "Saturday Night Live" on March 4. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce speaks to the media at the Super Bowl LVII Opening Night event in Phoenix, Ariz., on February 6. The Super Bowl champion will host "Saturday Night Live" on March 4. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, celebrating his team's victory in Super Bowl LVII, will host Saturday Night Live on March 4.

He announced the news during his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

Kelce said he's a longtime fan of the long-running NBC sketch comedy show.

"I was a huge like [Chris] Farley, [Will] Ferrell, Fallon kind of guy growing up," Kelce told Fallon. "And I used to watch Saturday Night Live with my mother. It's an absolute honor and a privilege to be hosting SNL March 4."

Though running from defenders doesn't scare Kelce, his upcoming hosting gig does.

"I am so nervous for that, oh my gosh," he said.

At least Kelce has prior TV experience. He was the star of the E! Television show Catching Kelce, a Bachelor-like reality show that aired on the network in 2016.

Kelsea Ballerini will be the musical guest.

He showed some of the talents he might display on SNL by ending his Tonight Show segment by rapping. He and Fallon rapped one of the songs Kelce referenced often through the playoffs -- "Fight for Your Right to Party," the hip-hop classic by The Beastie Boys.

During his appearance, Kelce also credited his brother Jason, the Eagles' veteran center who was on the losing side of the Chiefs' victory, and the support his family received throughout Super Bowl week as the brothers made history.

"The way the football world and everybody embraced my family and me and my brother playing against each other, for the first time two brothers playing against each other in the Super Bowl," Kelce, 33, said. "It was cool to break that barrier and see my family and all the light and getting all the glory, it was beautiful."

And he praised his quarterback, Super Bowl and regular season MVP Patrick Mahomes. The two are celebrating their second NFL championship together in three appearances.

"He doesn't get enough credit for the leader that he is, the personable guy that he is in the locker room," said Kelce. "And it's on and off the field. He does unbelievable things in the community in Kansas City and that's the kind of vibe I like to be around."

As far as being a two-time champ, Kelce said, "To get this one, to be back on the mountaintop, I'll tell you what, it's the best feeling."

Woody Harrelson will host SNL with musical guest Jack White on Feb. 27, and Jenna Ortega will host with The 1975 on March 11.

