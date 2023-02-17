Saints running back Alvin Kamara indicted for Las Vegas nightclub beating

1/5

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) was indicted on misdemeanor and felony charges Thursday in Las Vegas. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A grand jury in Clark County, Nev., indicted New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, along with three others, for their alleged roles in a 2022 beating of a man at a Las Vegas night club, court records show. Kamara was indicted Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit battery and a felony charge of battery with substantial harm. Advertisement

He was arrested on Feb. 6 in connection to the incident a day before at the Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. He posted $5,000 bail and was released.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons was among the four men indicted. An initial arraignment will be held March 2 at the the Eighth Judicial District Court.

RELATED Saints star RB Alvin Kamara arrested on battery charge

"The state has avoided a contested preliminary hearing by indicting Mr. Kamara," Kamara's attorneys, Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said in a statement.

"He intends to vigorously fight the allegations at trial as he was defending himself and others at the time of the incident," they said.

According to a Las Vegas Metro Police Department report, accuser Darnell Greene Jr. spoke to officers while he was at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

He told police he was waiting near an elevator at the nightclub when Kamara allegedly shoved and punched him. He also said the other defendants continued to hit and kick him until he lost consciousness.

Police said Greene sustained an orbital fracture during the incident. He sued Kamara for $10 million in the civil district court of Orleans Parish.

Police obtained surveillance footage of the incident and said the "story is exactly like" how Greene described the "attack." Police said "at no point" did Greene hit, punch or push Kamara or the other defendants.

The NFL has yet to discipline Kamara or Lammons, but said in a statement that it will "monitor all legal developments in the matter" for review under its personal conduct policy.

Kamara, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, totaled more than 1,300 yards from scrimmage for the sixth-consecutive season in 2022. The 2020 touchdown leader signed a five-year, $75 million contract extension with the Saints in 2020. Kamara, 27, is set to make a $16 million salary in 2023.

Lammons, 27, entered the NFL in 2019. He spent on season with the Miami Dolphins and three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bengals claimed the cornerback Monday off waivers.

Advertisement

Nevada law states that a felony charge of battery with substantial harm comes with a potential penalty of one to five 5 years in prison and a mandatory fine of $10,000.

Read More New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara to return after four-week absence