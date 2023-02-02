49ers 'content' with QBs Purdy, Lance; won't re-sign Garoppolo, coach says

1/5

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) started 10 games this season, but sustained a season-ending foot injury. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers are "content" with Brock Purdy and Trey Lance as the top quarterbacks on their roster and will not bring back Jimmy Garoppolo next season, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters. Shanahan spoke about the quarterback strategy at a news conference Wednesday in Santa Clara, Calif. Garoppolo, 31, started 55 games since joining the 49ers in 2017. Advertisement

"I know we have two starters on our team right now that we can win with," Shanahan said. "When you have that situation, you aren't that eager to go looking around."

When asked directly about re-signing Garoppolo, Shanahan said: "No, I don't see any scenario of that."

The 49ers attempted to trade Garoppolo last off-season, but eventually agreed to a restructured contract with the veteran for 2022-23. The 49ers used Lance as their starter through their first two games, but he sustained a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.

Garoppolo went on to start the next 10 games. He then sustained a foot injury and missed the rest of the season.

Purdy, a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, started the final five regular-season games and three playoff games. He went 5-0 in the regular season and helped the 49ers win their wild-card and divisional-round playoff games.

He then sustained a torn UCL in his throwing elbow in the 49ers' NFC title game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Shanahan said Purdy faces a six-month recovery timetable. He said Lance should be ready for organized team activities before the 2023 campaign, while Purdy's availability remains in question.

General manager John Lynch said the rash of injuries for 49ers quarterbacks was a matter of "coincidence."

"I really believe that's a tough position to play in this league," Lynch said. "I understand there's some players who've had incredible durability. I think Brock's been incredibly durable throughout his career.

"He ran into just an inopportune situation where he's trying to throw the ball down field, and he's got an NFL edge rusher pulling at your arm the other direction. It's just not going to hold up, so that stinks.

"Trey had his issues, and Trey's had a rough go here the last couple of years. He's obviously going to have to prove that he can stay healthy, but I know there was periods of my career early on where I struggled to stay healthy, and then I went eight years without missing a snap. So that happens sometimes.

"And yeah, I'm sure people wonder, Jimmy's had his issues, but believe me, it's nothing with the way we play our quarterbacks or anything. I think it's just coincidence, and we look into everything, but I don't think we have any more of an issue than anybody else."

Shanahan declined to say who would be the starting quarterback in 2023, but said he expects the situation to "play itself out in training camp."

Purdy completed 67.1% of his passes for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions in nine appearances this season. Lance completed 48.4% (14 of 31) of his passes for 194 yards and an interception in his two appearances. He also ran for 67 yards.

Garoppolo completed 67.2% of his passes for 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 appearances. He ran for two scores.

Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is under contract through 2024. His pact also has a fifth-year team option. Purdy is under contract through 2025.

