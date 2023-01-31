Trending
Jan. 31, 2023 / 8:01 AM

49ers QB Brock Purdy tore UCL in elbow, expected to miss six months

By Alex Butler
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks on from a distance as a scuffle breaks out between 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles players in the NFC Championship game Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks on from a distance as a scuffle breaks out between 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles players in the NFC Championship game Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy sustained a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and is expected to undergo surgery and faces a six-month timetable for recovery this off-season.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic about Purdy's injury status Monday night. Those reports also stated that the rookie quarterback will seek additional medical opinions.

Purdy sustained the elbow injury on the 49ers' first drive of the NFC Championship game Sunday in Philadelphia. He returned in the second half after backup Josh Johnson sustained a concussion, but was extremely limited.

Purdy completed 4 of 4 passes for 23 yards in the 31-7 conference title game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft completed 68.5% of his throws for 1,098 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions in five starts during the regular season.

RELATED Eagles open as slight favorite vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

He went 5-0 as a starter after taking over for injured starter Jimmy Garoppolo.

Purdy threw for 332 yards and accounted for four touchdowns in the 49ers' win over the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs. He completed 65.5% of his throws for 214 yards and did not find the end zone in the 49ers' divisional-round victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Purdy is expected to be ready in time for training camp, but his injury could complicate the 49ers' outlook heading into the 2023-24 campaign. Garoppolo signed a one-year deal last off-season and is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

RELATED Chiefs down Bengals 23-20, advance to Super Bowl LVII

Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, sustained a season-ending ankle injury early on in 2022, but is expected to be healthy in 2023-24. Lance started the 49ers' first two games and is under contract for the next two seasons. He also has a team, fifth-year option in 2025-26.

NFC Championship: Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie (L) and quarterback Jalen Hurts hold the George Halas Trophy after the Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on January 29, 2023. The Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

RELATED Eagles roll over 49ers 31-7, advance to Super Bowl LVII

