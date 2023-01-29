Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 29, 2023 / 6:28 PM

Eagles roll over 49ers 31-7, advance to Super Bowl LVII

By Alex Butler
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the third quarter of the NFC Championship game Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the third quarter of the NFC Championship game Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles forced three turnovers, logged three sacks and allowed just 164 yards to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship game Sunday in Philadelphia and advance to Super Bowl LVII.

Running back Miles Sanders scored two of the Eagles' four rushing touchdowns in the lopsided win at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Eagles will meet the Cincinnati Bengals or Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12 in Super Bowl LVIII.

"Obviously, this is something you dream about as a kid," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni told Fox in an on-field interview. "All the guys on our team have dreamt about this their entire lives.

"Just to be able to do this together with a bunch of men who love each other, who are connected to each other and would do anything for each other is pretty sweet."

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 15 of 25 passes for 121 yards and scored a rushing touchdown. Running back Boston Scott also scored a rushing touchdown. Eagles safety Reed Blankenship and linebacker Haason Reddick each forced and recovered fumbles in the win.

The Eagles went 66 yards in 11 plays on the game's opening drive. Sanders ended the possession with a 6-yard rushing touchdown.

RELATED Eagles-49ers rushers, Bengals-Chiefs passers highlight AFC, NFC finales

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy sustained a right elbow injury on the sixth play of the next drive did not return until the second half.

Both teams exchanged punts for the rest of the first quarter. Running back Christian McCaffrey then scored a 23-yard rushing touchdown midway through the second, which tied the score.

Sanders returned to the end zone for his second score of the day on the next drive. That 13-yard run and an extra point gave the Eagles a 14-7 lead.

49ers quarterback Josh Johnson fumbled on the second play of the next drive. Reddick recovered the loose ball. Running back Boston Scott ran for a 10-yard score three plays later and the Eagles led 21-7 at halftime.

Purdy returned in the third quarter after Johnson sustained a concussion, but the 49ers offense continued to struggle.

The Eagles put together a 15-play, 91-yard drive and added a fourth rushing score at the end of the third quarter. Hurts ran for that 1-yard score to end that drive, which lasted nearly eight minutes.

Blankenship forced and recovered a Deebo Samuel fumble with about four minutes remaining. The Eagles offense then drained the rest of the time off the clock to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.

The Eagles will meet the Bengals or Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at 6:30 p.m. EST Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz. The Bengals and Chiefs kicked off in the AFC Championship game at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Kansas City, Mo.

